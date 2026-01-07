The Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced today (Wednesday) that a bus carrying pilgrims in the Miqou area of the Al-Jouf region in northern Saudi Arabia was involved in a traffic accident.

The ministry clarified in a statement that it is following up on the incident involving a bus of Jordanian pilgrims that occurred this morning in the Miqou area in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was carrying 34 Jordanian citizens.

The spokesperson for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Fouad Majali, explained that the ministry, through the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs, the embassy in Riyadh, and the consulate general in Jeddah, has been monitoring the incident since it occurred with the relevant Saudi authorities, indicating that it resulted in the injury of 11 Jordanian citizens.

Majali confirmed that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation of the Jordanian citizens and provide all necessary assistance and support to them, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing his wishes for their speedy recovery.