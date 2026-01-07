أعلنت الخارجية الأردنية اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن تعرض حافلة تقلّ معتمرين في مركز ميقوع التابع لمنطقة الجوف شمال السعودية لحادث مروري.

وأوضحت الوزارة في بيان لها أنها تتابع الحادث الذي تعرّضت له حافلة معتمرين أردنيين وقع صباح اليوم في منطقة ميقوع في المملكة العربية السعودية، كانت تقلّ 34 مواطناً أردنياً.

‏وأوضح الناطق باسم الوزارة الخارجية الأردنية السفير فؤاد المجالي أنّ الوزارة ومن خلال مديرية العمليات والشؤون القنصلية، والسفارة في الرياض، والقنصلية العامة في جدّة، تابعت الحادث منذ وقوعه مع السلطات السعودية المعنية، مبيّناً أنّه أسفر عن إصابة 11 مواطنا أردنياً.

‏وأكّد المجالي أنّ الوزارة ستواصل متابعة أوضاع المواطنين الأردنيين، وتقديم كلّ ما يلزم من مساعدة وإسناد لهم، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية في المملكة العربية السعودية، مُعرِباً عن تمنياته بالشفاء العاجل لهم.