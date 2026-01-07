أصدر مجلس الشورى قراراً طالب فيه الجامعة السعودية الإلكترونية بتطوير هوية مؤسسية واضحة، تعزّز مكانتها على الصعيدين المحلي والدولي، والعمل على تعزيز استدامة مواردها المالية من خلال بناء منظومة استثمارية فاعلة ومتنوعة تدعم استقلالها وكفاءتها التشغيلية، وإعداد دراسة شاملة لأسباب تعثر الطلاب، ووضع خطة عمل لتحسين بيئة التعلم، وتقديم حلول فاعلة تعزز استبقاء الطلاب، وتعزيز جهودها في استقطاب الكفاءات الوطنية بما يدعم الريادة والتميّز الأكاديمي.

وأصدر المجلس في جلسته العادية السادسة عشرة من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة المنعقدة برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ، قراراً طالب فيه الجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة بتعزيز حضورها الدولي من خلال المؤتمرات الدولية، والملتقيات العالمية، وبرامج التبادل الطلابي، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة –دراسة افتتاح فروع لها خارج المملكة.

وأصدر المجلس قراراً طالب فيه جامعة تبوك برفع كفاءة منظومتها في التحول الرقمي، داعياً إلى تنمية وتنويع استثماراتها وأوقافها؛ بما يسهم في تنمية إيراداتها واستدامتها المالية، وتطوير الآليات والسياسات الداعمة للمشاركات العلمية لأعضاء هيئة التدريس ومن في حكمهم في المؤتمرات والدورات التدريبية، ودراسة تبني نموذج عمل تكاملي مع جامعة نيوم، يتيح لهما تبادل المنافع المشتركة الأكاديمية والبحثية والتشغيلية.

وطالب جامعة بيشة بتعزيز ثقافة الإدارة الإستراتيجية في جميع مستوياتها التنظيمية، بما يضمن وضوح التوجّه والتنفيذ ونضج الحوكمة المؤسسية، ووضع خطة تحول مؤسسي شاملة تعالج تحدياتها في البنى التحتية والأكاديمية، والتنسيق مع مجلس شؤون الجامعات؛ لإعادة هيكلة الكليات الصحية وفقاً لأولوياتها وقدراتها التشغيلية.

وأصدر المجلس قراراً بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة نجران طالب فيه جامعة نجران بإعداد دراسة منهجية لواقعها المؤسسي؛ لتحديد التحديات الخارجة عن نطاق صلاحياتها ووضع خطة لمعالجتها بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، واستكمال إعداد هويتها المؤسسية بما يعكس الميز النسبية لمنطقة نجران، وتطوير منظومتها في مجال التحول الرقمي.

وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لمؤسسة حديقة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وعقب طرح تقرير اللجنة للنقاش طلبت اللجنة منحها مزيداً من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء أو توصيات والعودة بوجهة نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.

فيما وافق المجلس على عدد من مذكرات التفاهم بين المملكة وعدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.