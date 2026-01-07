أصدر مجلس الشورى قراراً طالب فيه الجامعة السعودية الإلكترونية بتطوير هوية مؤسسية واضحة، تعزّز مكانتها على الصعيدين المحلي والدولي، والعمل على تعزيز استدامة مواردها المالية من خلال بناء منظومة استثمارية فاعلة ومتنوعة تدعم استقلالها وكفاءتها التشغيلية، وإعداد دراسة شاملة لأسباب تعثر الطلاب، ووضع خطة عمل لتحسين بيئة التعلم، وتقديم حلول فاعلة تعزز استبقاء الطلاب، وتعزيز جهودها في استقطاب الكفاءات الوطنية بما يدعم الريادة والتميّز الأكاديمي.
وأصدر المجلس في جلسته العادية السادسة عشرة من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة المنعقدة برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ، قراراً طالب فيه الجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة بتعزيز حضورها الدولي من خلال المؤتمرات الدولية، والملتقيات العالمية، وبرامج التبادل الطلابي، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة –دراسة افتتاح فروع لها خارج المملكة.
وأصدر المجلس قراراً طالب فيه جامعة تبوك برفع كفاءة منظومتها في التحول الرقمي، داعياً إلى تنمية وتنويع استثماراتها وأوقافها؛ بما يسهم في تنمية إيراداتها واستدامتها المالية، وتطوير الآليات والسياسات الداعمة للمشاركات العلمية لأعضاء هيئة التدريس ومن في حكمهم في المؤتمرات والدورات التدريبية، ودراسة تبني نموذج عمل تكاملي مع جامعة نيوم، يتيح لهما تبادل المنافع المشتركة الأكاديمية والبحثية والتشغيلية.
وطالب جامعة بيشة بتعزيز ثقافة الإدارة الإستراتيجية في جميع مستوياتها التنظيمية، بما يضمن وضوح التوجّه والتنفيذ ونضج الحوكمة المؤسسية، ووضع خطة تحول مؤسسي شاملة تعالج تحدياتها في البنى التحتية والأكاديمية، والتنسيق مع مجلس شؤون الجامعات؛ لإعادة هيكلة الكليات الصحية وفقاً لأولوياتها وقدراتها التشغيلية.
وأصدر المجلس قراراً بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة نجران طالب فيه جامعة نجران بإعداد دراسة منهجية لواقعها المؤسسي؛ لتحديد التحديات الخارجة عن نطاق صلاحياتها ووضع خطة لمعالجتها بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، واستكمال إعداد هويتها المؤسسية بما يعكس الميز النسبية لمنطقة نجران، وتطوير منظومتها في مجال التحول الرقمي.
وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لمؤسسة حديقة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وعقب طرح تقرير اللجنة للنقاش طلبت اللجنة منحها مزيداً من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء أو توصيات والعودة بوجهة نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.
فيما وافق المجلس على عدد من مذكرات التفاهم بين المملكة وعدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.
The Shura Council issued a decision requesting the Saudi Electronic University to develop a clear institutional identity that enhances its position at both the local and international levels, and to work on strengthening the sustainability of its financial resources by building an effective and diverse investment system that supports its independence and operational efficiency. Additionally, it called for a comprehensive study of the reasons for student dropout, the development of a work plan to improve the learning environment, and the provision of effective solutions to enhance student retention, as well as to strengthen its efforts in attracting national talents to support leadership and academic excellence.
In its sixteenth regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Council's President Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sheikh, the Council issued a decision requesting the Islamic University in Medina to enhance its international presence through international conferences, global gatherings, student exchange programs, and coordination with relevant authorities to study the opening of branches outside the Kingdom.
The Council issued a decision requesting Tabuk University to raise the efficiency of its digital transformation system, calling for the development and diversification of its investments and endowments to contribute to the growth of its revenues and financial sustainability, the development of mechanisms and policies supporting the scientific participation of faculty members and those in similar positions in conferences and training courses, and to study adopting an integrated work model with Neom University that allows them to exchange mutual academic, research, and operational benefits.
The Council called on Bisha University to enhance the culture of strategic management at all its organizational levels, ensuring clarity of direction, implementation, and maturity of institutional governance, and to develop a comprehensive institutional transformation plan that addresses its challenges in infrastructure and academics, coordinating with the Council of Universities Affairs to restructure the health colleges according to its priorities and operational capabilities.
The Council issued a decision regarding the annual report of Najran University, requesting Najran University to prepare a systematic study of its institutional reality to identify challenges beyond its authority and to develop a plan to address them in coordination with relevant authorities, and to complete the preparation of its institutional identity to reflect the competitive advantages of the Najran region, as well as to develop its system in the field of digital transformation.
The Council discussed the annual report of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Park Foundation, and after presenting the committee's report for discussion, the committee requested more time to study the opinions or recommendations raised by members and to return with its perspective to the Council in a later session.
Meanwhile, the Council approved a number of memorandums of understanding between the Kingdom and several brotherly and friendly countries.