The Shura Council issued a decision requesting the Saudi Electronic University to develop a clear institutional identity that enhances its position at both the local and international levels, and to work on strengthening the sustainability of its financial resources by building an effective and diverse investment system that supports its independence and operational efficiency. Additionally, it called for a comprehensive study of the reasons for student dropout, the development of a work plan to improve the learning environment, and the provision of effective solutions to enhance student retention, as well as to strengthen its efforts in attracting national talents to support leadership and academic excellence.

In its sixteenth regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Council's President Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sheikh, the Council issued a decision requesting the Islamic University in Medina to enhance its international presence through international conferences, global gatherings, student exchange programs, and coordination with relevant authorities to study the opening of branches outside the Kingdom.

The Council issued a decision requesting Tabuk University to raise the efficiency of its digital transformation system, calling for the development and diversification of its investments and endowments to contribute to the growth of its revenues and financial sustainability, the development of mechanisms and policies supporting the scientific participation of faculty members and those in similar positions in conferences and training courses, and to study adopting an integrated work model with Neom University that allows them to exchange mutual academic, research, and operational benefits.

The Council called on Bisha University to enhance the culture of strategic management at all its organizational levels, ensuring clarity of direction, implementation, and maturity of institutional governance, and to develop a comprehensive institutional transformation plan that addresses its challenges in infrastructure and academics, coordinating with the Council of Universities Affairs to restructure the health colleges according to its priorities and operational capabilities.

The Council issued a decision regarding the annual report of Najran University, requesting Najran University to prepare a systematic study of its institutional reality to identify challenges beyond its authority and to develop a plan to address them in coordination with relevant authorities, and to complete the preparation of its institutional identity to reflect the competitive advantages of the Najran region, as well as to develop its system in the field of digital transformation.

The Council discussed the annual report of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Park Foundation, and after presenting the committee's report for discussion, the committee requested more time to study the opinions or recommendations raised by members and to return with its perspective to the Council in a later session.

Meanwhile, the Council approved a number of memorandums of understanding between the Kingdom and several brotherly and friendly countries.