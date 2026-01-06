نفّذ فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة الرياض حملة رقابية ميدانية مكثفة، ضبط خلالها أكثر من 4,200 كيلوغرام (4.2 طن) من الدواجن مجهولة المصدر، وُجدت داخل نقاط بيع غير نظامية بعدد من أسواق النفع العام في مدينة الرياض، وجرى إتلافها بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية وفق الإجراءات النظامية.

وتأتي هذه الضبطية امتداداً لسلسلة حملات تفتيشية نُفذت خلال الأسابيع الماضية، إذ ضُبط في وقت سابق ما يزيد على 5 أطنان من الدواجن مجهولة المصدر في مواقع متعددة بالعاصمة، فيما أسفرت عمليات التتبع عن كشف مسالخ عشوائية عدة أقيمت داخل استراحات مخالفة.

ويرتفع بذلك إجمالي ما ضُبِط أخيراً إلى أكثر من 10 أطنان من لحوم الدواجن المخالفة، وهي كمية تكفي لإطعام ما يزيد على 40,000 شخص.

وأفاد الفرع أن هذه الجهود تأتي ضمن خطة رقابية شاملة تُنفذ على مدار العام، وتهدف إلى رفع مستوى الامتثال في الأسواق والمسالخ، وتعزيز ثقة المستهلك بالمنتجات الحيوانية المتداولة، وضمان التزام المنشآت بالاشتراطات الصحية والبيطرية المعتمدة.

وأشار إلى أن العام الماضي شهد إصدار 6,579 مخالفة بحق منشآت مخالفة، بإجمالي مبالغ تجاوزت 6,527,800 ريال، في تأكيد لجدية الوزارة في تطبيق الأنظمة ورصد التجاوزات دون تهاون.

وأكد الفرع أن أعمال الرقابة مستمرة،، بما يسهم في حماية صحة المستهلك، وصون حقوق المنتج المحلي من العبث والتزوير، والارتقاء بجودة الأسواق.