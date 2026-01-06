The branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Riyadh region carried out an intensive field monitoring campaign, during which more than 4,200 kilograms (4.2 tons) of unknown-source poultry were seized, found within illegal selling points in several public markets in the city of Riyadh. These were destroyed in coordination with the relevant authorities according to regulatory procedures.

This seizure comes as part of a series of inspection campaigns conducted over the past weeks, during which more than 5 tons of unknown-source poultry were previously seized in various locations across the capital. Tracking operations also revealed several illegal slaughterhouses established within unauthorized rest areas.

This brings the total amount recently seized to over 10 tons of non-compliant poultry meat, a quantity sufficient to feed more than 40,000 people.

The branch stated that these efforts are part of a comprehensive monitoring plan implemented throughout the year, aimed at raising compliance levels in markets and slaughterhouses, enhancing consumer confidence in the traded animal products, and ensuring that establishments adhere to the approved health and veterinary requirements.

It noted that last year saw the issuance of 6,579 violations against non-compliant establishments, with total amounts exceeding 6,527,800 riyals, confirming the ministry's seriousness in enforcing regulations and monitoring violations without leniency.

The branch affirmed that monitoring activities will continue, contributing to protecting consumer health, safeguarding the rights of local producers from tampering and fraud, and improving the quality of markets.