شدّد دليل الاختبارات المعتمد من وزارة التعليم على أن تصحح أوراق إجابات الطلاب والطالبات أولاً بأول داخل المدرسة في المكان المخصص لذلك، ويمنع التصحيح خارجها مع مراعاة الدقة التامة.


وأكد الدليل استخدام القلم الأحمر للتصحيح، وأن يكون التدقيق والمراجعة بلون مغاير، على أن يُكتب اسم وتوقيع المعلم المصحح والمعلم المدقق والمراجع على ورقة الإجابة وعلى الظرف الخارجي، وإذا شطب الطالب إجابته الصحيحة ودون إجابة خاطئة وكان مكملاً وواضحة إجابته تصحح ويمنح نصف الدرجة المستحقة للفقرة أو السؤال، أو حسب تقدير المعلم المصحح، وإذا كتب الطالب أو الطالبة أكثر من إجابة للسؤال الواحد، يُعامل حسب نوع السؤال، في حال كانت الأسئلة مقالية تصحح جميع الإجابات ويحتسب متوسط الدرجة التي حصل عليها الطالب، ولا تعتمد الإجابة الصحيحة إلا إذا كانت تؤدي إلى نجاح الطالب عند المراجعة النهائية وفي حال كانت الأسئلة موضوعية فتعد الإجابة خاطئة.

ضوابط معتمدة للتصحيح

لفت الدليل إلى أن معلم المادة مسؤول عن رصد الدرجات في النظام الالكتروني المعتمد «نور» ومطابقة كشف الدرجات المستخرج بعد الرصد مع كشف درجات برنامج التصحيح الآلي مع أحد أعضاء لجنة الكنترول والتوقيع على الكشوف، وفي حال وجود اختلاف يتم التعديل وطباعة الكشف والتوقيع عليه مرة أخرى مع إبقاء الكشف الأساسي، مع أهمية مراجعة معلم المادة والمعلم المراجع لإجابات الطلاب التي لم يقرأها جهاز التصحيح الآلي.