The approved testing guide from the Ministry of Education emphasized that students' answer sheets should be corrected continuously within the school in the designated area for that purpose, and correcting outside of it is prohibited, while ensuring complete accuracy.



The guide confirmed the use of a red pen for corrections, and that the review and verification should be done in a different color. The name and signature of the correcting teacher and the reviewing teacher should be written on the answer sheet and on the outer envelope. If a student crosses out a correct answer and does not write a wrong answer, and their answer is complete and clear, it should be corrected, and they will receive half of the score due for that paragraph or question, or according to the judgment of the correcting teacher. If a student writes more than one answer for a single question, it will be treated according to the type of question. In the case of essay questions, all answers will be corrected, and the average score obtained by the student will be calculated. The correct answer will only be considered if it leads to the student's success during the final review, while in the case of objective questions, the answer will be deemed incorrect.

ضوابط معتمدة للتصحيح



The guide pointed out that the subject teacher is responsible for recording grades in the approved electronic system "Noor" and matching the grade report extracted after recording with the grade report from the automated correction program with one of the control committee members and signing the reports. In case of any discrepancies, adjustments should be made, and the report should be printed and signed again while keeping the original report, with the importance of reviewing the subject teacher and the reviewing teacher for the students' answers that were not read by the automated correction device.