رحّبت جمهورية تركيا، بعقد مؤتمر شامل في الرياض للقضية اليمنية ودعم المملكة العربية السعودية لهذه الدعوة.

وثمّنت، في بيان صادر عن الخارجية التركية، جهود مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني لإرساء الاستقرار في اليمن، مشددة على أنها تتابع بقلق التطورات التي تهدد سيادة اليمن وسلامة أراضيه وأمن الدول المجاورة.

ورحبت الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية، باستجابة المملكة العربية السعودية لطلب اليمن في استضافة المؤتمر ورعايته، واحتضان المشاورات المرتقبة، مؤكدةً أن ذلك من شأنه خدمة اليمن وشعبه، وضمان وحدته وسلامة أراضيه، وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وقالت، في بيان لوزارة الخارجية، إن موقفها ثابت وداعم لوحدة الجمهورية اليمنية وأمنها واستقرارها، متطلعة إلى أن يسهم هذا المؤتمر في توحيد الرؤى والمواقف، وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، وتغليب الحوار والتفاهم.

وأعرب البرلمان العربي في بيان له، عن ترحيبه باستجابة المملكة العربية السعودية لعقد هذا المؤتمر، داعيًا كل المكونات الجنوبية إلى المشاركة في المؤتمر والجلوس إلى طاولة الحوار، مشيرا إلى أن انعقاد المؤتمر خطوة إيجابية لإنهاء التوتر والتصعيد وانتهاج الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية، بما يؤدي إلى تسوية سياسية للأزمة الحالية تراعي المصالح العليا للشعب اليمني، داعيًا أبناء الشعب اليمني إلى تغليب الحكمة ومعالجة أي خلافات عبر الحوار والتفاهم الذي يفضي للتوصل إلى حلول سياسية مستدامة، تضع مصلحة الشعب اليمني والمصلحة العليا لليمن فوق أي اعتبار.