رحّبت جمهورية تركيا، بعقد مؤتمر شامل في الرياض للقضية اليمنية ودعم المملكة العربية السعودية لهذه الدعوة.
وثمّنت، في بيان صادر عن الخارجية التركية، جهود مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني لإرساء الاستقرار في اليمن، مشددة على أنها تتابع بقلق التطورات التي تهدد سيادة اليمن وسلامة أراضيه وأمن الدول المجاورة.
ورحبت الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية، باستجابة المملكة العربية السعودية لطلب اليمن في استضافة المؤتمر ورعايته، واحتضان المشاورات المرتقبة، مؤكدةً أن ذلك من شأنه خدمة اليمن وشعبه، وضمان وحدته وسلامة أراضيه، وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وقالت، في بيان لوزارة الخارجية، إن موقفها ثابت وداعم لوحدة الجمهورية اليمنية وأمنها واستقرارها، متطلعة إلى أن يسهم هذا المؤتمر في توحيد الرؤى والمواقف، وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، وتغليب الحوار والتفاهم.
وأعرب البرلمان العربي في بيان له، عن ترحيبه باستجابة المملكة العربية السعودية لعقد هذا المؤتمر، داعيًا كل المكونات الجنوبية إلى المشاركة في المؤتمر والجلوس إلى طاولة الحوار، مشيرا إلى أن انعقاد المؤتمر خطوة إيجابية لإنهاء التوتر والتصعيد وانتهاج الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية، بما يؤدي إلى تسوية سياسية للأزمة الحالية تراعي المصالح العليا للشعب اليمني، داعيًا أبناء الشعب اليمني إلى تغليب الحكمة ومعالجة أي خلافات عبر الحوار والتفاهم الذي يفضي للتوصل إلى حلول سياسية مستدامة، تضع مصلحة الشعب اليمني والمصلحة العليا لليمن فوق أي اعتبار.
The Republic of Turkey welcomed the holding of a comprehensive conference in Riyadh regarding the Yemeni issue and the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this invitation.
It appreciated, in a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the efforts of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to establish stability in Yemen, emphasizing that it is closely monitoring the developments that threaten Yemen's sovereignty, the integrity of its territory, and the security of neighboring countries.
The Islamic Republic of Mauritania welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's response to Yemen's request to host and sponsor the conference, and to embrace the upcoming consultations, affirming that this would serve Yemen and its people, ensure its unity and territorial integrity, and enhance security and stability in the region.
It stated, in a statement from the Foreign Ministry, that its position is steadfast and supportive of the unity of the Republic of Yemen and its security and stability, looking forward to this conference contributing to unifying visions and positions, enhancing security and stability, and prioritizing dialogue and understanding.
The Arab Parliament expressed, in a statement, its welcome for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's response to hold this conference, calling on all southern components to participate in the conference and sit at the dialogue table, noting that the convening of the conference is a positive step towards ending tension and escalation and pursuing dialogue and diplomatic solutions, leading to a political settlement of the current crisis that takes into account the higher interests of the Yemeni people, urging the people of Yemen to prioritize wisdom and address any disputes through dialogue and understanding that leads to sustainable political solutions, placing the interests of the Yemeni people and the higher interests of Yemen above any other considerations.