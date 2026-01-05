The Republic of Turkey welcomed the holding of a comprehensive conference in Riyadh regarding the Yemeni issue and the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this invitation.

It appreciated, in a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the efforts of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to establish stability in Yemen, emphasizing that it is closely monitoring the developments that threaten Yemen's sovereignty, the integrity of its territory, and the security of neighboring countries.

The Islamic Republic of Mauritania welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's response to Yemen's request to host and sponsor the conference, and to embrace the upcoming consultations, affirming that this would serve Yemen and its people, ensure its unity and territorial integrity, and enhance security and stability in the region.

It stated, in a statement from the Foreign Ministry, that its position is steadfast and supportive of the unity of the Republic of Yemen and its security and stability, looking forward to this conference contributing to unifying visions and positions, enhancing security and stability, and prioritizing dialogue and understanding.

The Arab Parliament expressed, in a statement, its welcome for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's response to hold this conference, calling on all southern components to participate in the conference and sit at the dialogue table, noting that the convening of the conference is a positive step towards ending tension and escalation and pursuing dialogue and diplomatic solutions, leading to a political settlement of the current crisis that takes into account the higher interests of the Yemeni people, urging the people of Yemen to prioritize wisdom and address any disputes through dialogue and understanding that leads to sustainable political solutions, placing the interests of the Yemeni people and the higher interests of Yemen above any other considerations.