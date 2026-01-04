أنقذت الفرق الإسعافية والتطوعية التابعة لهيئة الهلال الأحمر بمنطقة المدينة المنورة حياة معتمر يبلغ من العمر (63) عامًا ويحمل الجنسية التايلندية، بعد تعرضه لتوقف في القلب والتنفس، وذلك في محيط المسجد النبوي الشريف.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن البلاغ ورد إلى مركز الترحيل الطبي عند الساعة (20:08) عن حالة إغماء، وباشرت الفرق الميدانية الحالة خلال دقيقة واحدة فقط عند الساعة (20:09)، في زمن استجابة قياسي يعكس الجاهزية العالية وسرعة التحرك.
وعند مباشرة الحالة تبيّن وجود توقف في القلب والتنفس، ليتم على الفور تطبيق البروتوكولات الطبية المعتمدة، والبدء بإجراءات الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي، مع توجيه فرقة دعم إضافية إلى الموقع.
وأسفر التدخل السريع والاحترافي عن استعادة النبض بنجاح، ثم جرى نقل المريض إلى مركز صحي الصافية لاستكمال الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.
The emergency and volunteer teams of the Red Crescent Authority in the Medina region saved the life of a 63-year-old pilgrim holding Thai nationality after he suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest near the Prophet's Mosque.
The authority clarified that a report was received at the medical dispatch center at 20:08 regarding a case of fainting, and the field teams responded to the situation within just one minute at 20:09, showcasing a standard response time that reflects high readiness and quick action.
Upon arrival, it was determined that there was a cardiac and respiratory arrest, and the approved medical protocols were immediately applied, starting with cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures, while an additional support team was directed to the site.
The swift and professional intervention successfully restored the pulse, and the patient was then transported to Al-Safiya Health Center to continue receiving the necessary medical care.