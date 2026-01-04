The emergency and volunteer teams of the Red Crescent Authority in the Medina region saved the life of a 63-year-old pilgrim holding Thai nationality after he suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest near the Prophet's Mosque.



The authority clarified that a report was received at the medical dispatch center at 20:08 regarding a case of fainting, and the field teams responded to the situation within just one minute at 20:09, showcasing a standard response time that reflects high readiness and quick action.

Upon arrival, it was determined that there was a cardiac and respiratory arrest, and the approved medical protocols were immediately applied, starting with cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures, while an additional support team was directed to the site.

The swift and professional intervention successfully restored the pulse, and the patient was then transported to Al-Safiya Health Center to continue receiving the necessary medical care.