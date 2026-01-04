أنقذت الفرق الإسعافية والتطوعية التابعة لهيئة الهلال الأحمر بمنطقة المدينة المنورة حياة معتمر يبلغ من العمر (63) عامًا ويحمل الجنسية التايلندية، بعد تعرضه لتوقف في القلب والتنفس، وذلك في محيط المسجد النبوي الشريف.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن البلاغ ورد إلى مركز الترحيل الطبي عند الساعة (20:08) عن حالة إغماء، وباشرت الفرق الميدانية الحالة خلال دقيقة واحدة فقط عند الساعة (20:09)، في زمن استجابة قياسي يعكس الجاهزية العالية وسرعة التحرك.

وعند مباشرة الحالة تبيّن وجود توقف في القلب والتنفس، ليتم على الفور تطبيق البروتوكولات الطبية المعتمدة، والبدء بإجراءات الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي، مع توجيه فرقة دعم إضافية إلى الموقع.

وأسفر التدخل السريع والاحترافي عن استعادة النبض بنجاح، ثم جرى نقل المريض إلى مركز صحي الصافية لاستكمال الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.