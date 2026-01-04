تعدّ موافقة المملكة على طلب القيادة اليمنية وعدد كبير من أقطاب المجتمع والقبائل اليمنية أن تستضيف الرياض حواراً يمنياً جامعاً، لا يستثني المجلس الجنوبي الانتقالي، فرصة ثمينة للسعي إلى اتفاق يضع حداً للتوتر والاضطراب الذي يشهده الجنوب اليمني منذ مطلع ديسمبر 2025. ويأتي الترحيب السعودي بهذا الحوار من منطلق الدور الحيوي للمملكة في إعادة الاستقرار السياسي والأمني لليمن؛ أملاً في التوصل إلى حلٍّ سياسيٍّ شامل للأزمة اليمنية. ومع تشديد وزارة الخارجية السعودية في بيانها الصادر في 30 ديسمبر 2025 على أن للجنوب اليمني «قضية عادلة»، فإن التوافق على الحل المنشود يجب أن يراعي عدم تعريض الأمن القومي السعودي لأي تهديد، خصوصاً أن للمملكة حدوداً مشتركةً طويلةً مع محافظة حضرموت اليمنية الغنية بالنفط. وإذا توافق اليمنيون على انفصال الجنوب فيجب أن يتم ذلك بتوفير ضمانات كافية لضمان عدم اختراق أمن المملكة، وسيادتها على ترابها الوطني. وباستثناء ذلك فإن اليمنيين والعالم يعرفون جيداً أن السعودية ليست لديها «بنود خفية» في اليمن. ولعل البنود الخفية من جانب أطراف أخرى هي علّة الاضطراب الراهن في الجنوب اليمني. ومن شأنها التأثير سلباً في مسعى اليمنيين إلى وضع حدٍّ للسيطرة الحوثية على الشمال اليمني. كما أنها ستؤثر في المساعي الخليجية التي تهدف لمساعدة اليمن على النهوض من تداعيات صراعات أحزابه وجماعاته القبلية، وإتاحة الفرص للجماعات الإرهابية، خصوصاً «القاعدة» و«داعش»، و«الإخوان المسلمون»، لشن عمليات إرهابية تضر باليمن، وقد تتمدد لتطال دولاً أخرى في المنطقة. وموقف المملكة من النزاع اليمني واضح، ومحدد، ولم يتغير طوال الأعوام العشرة الماضية. ومن الأهداف الاستراتيجية الكبرى للمملكة أن تتلاشى المخاطر الأمنية، وتسود روح التعاون والإخاء حتى يمكن للدول المعنية الاستقرار، والازدهار، وتحقيق التحولات الاقتصادية الكبيرة التي تعمل المملكة بكل طاقتها لتحقيقها. ولا بد من التشديد على أن المملكة قادرة على حماية أمنها، ولجم أي تهديد أمني لأراضيها وسيادتها. لكنها تريد من الأشقاء اليمنيين استعادة سيادتهم على بلدهم، والتعاون بين فصائلهم ومجموعاتهم بشكل صادق يتيح لليمن إطلاق مارد التنمية، وإعادة الإعمار، والتطلع للحاق بركب الدول التي تقدمتها كثيراً. ولن تستأذن المملكة أحداً إذا همّت بالرد الحازم والحاسم على أي تهديد يستهدف أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة أراضيها ومواطنيها.