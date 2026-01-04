The Kingdom's approval of the request from the Yemeni leadership and a large number of community leaders and Yemeni tribes to host an inclusive Yemeni dialogue in Riyadh, which does not exclude the Southern Transitional Council, is a valuable opportunity to seek an agreement that puts an end to the tension and unrest that has been witnessed in southern Yemen since early December 2025. The Saudi welcome of this dialogue stems from the vital role of the Kingdom in restoring political and security stability to Yemen, with the hope of reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in its statement issued on December 30, 2025, that the southern Yemen has a "just cause." Therefore, the consensus on the desired solution must consider not exposing Saudi national security to any threat, especially since the Kingdom shares a long border with the oil-rich Hadhramaut Governorate in Yemen. If the Yemenis agree on the separation of the south, it must be done by providing sufficient guarantees to ensure that the Kingdom's security and sovereignty over its national territory are not compromised. Aside from that, Yemenis and the world know well that Saudi Arabia does not have any "hidden agendas" in Yemen. Perhaps the hidden agendas from other parties are the cause of the current unrest in southern Yemen. They could negatively affect the Yemenis' efforts to put an end to the Houthi control over northern Yemen. They will also impact the Gulf efforts aimed at helping Yemen recover from the repercussions of its parties' conflicts and tribal groups, and provide opportunities for terrorist groups, particularly "Al-Qaeda," "ISIS," and "the Muslim Brotherhood," to carry out terrorist operations that harm Yemen and may extend to other countries in the region. The Kingdom's position on the Yemeni conflict is clear, defined, and has not changed over the past ten years. One of the Kingdom's major strategic objectives is to eliminate security risks and foster a spirit of cooperation and brotherhood so that the concerned countries can achieve stability, prosperity, and the significant economic transformations that the Kingdom is working hard to achieve. It must be emphasized that the Kingdom is capable of protecting its security and curbing any security threat to its territory and sovereignty. However, it wants its Yemeni brothers to regain their sovereignty over their country and to cooperate among their factions and groups in a sincere manner that allows Yemen to unleash the beast of development, reconstruction, and aspire to catch up with the countries that have advanced significantly. The Kingdom will not seek permission from anyone if it decides to respond firmly and decisively to any threat targeting its security, stability, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens.