The unified rules for empowering persons with disabilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) establish several standards to empower them and ensure their rights. These include 17 rules for this purpose, and the member states are required to take the necessary measures to incorporate these rules into their national legislation, without prejudice to the commitment of the member states to international agreements, treaties, and charters.



The rules, which were recently approved by the Council of Ministers, emphasized that the member states must ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy all rights and fundamental freedoms on an equal basis with all members of society and enable them to participate fully and effectively in the community, and to "prohibit discrimination" of all kinds against persons with disabilities based on their disabilities. Their dignity and autonomy must be respected, including their freedom to make their own choices.



Among the rules is "ensuring equal opportunities," whereby the member states provide all necessary facilities and accommodations to achieve equal opportunities between persons with disabilities and all members of society, as well as accessibility and facilitative arrangements. The member states shall take appropriate measures to ensure that persons with disabilities can access public services and modern technologies.



The rules affirmed healthcare, rehabilitation, and the provision of necessary healthcare for each disability. They also stressed that the GCC member states should provide the right to education and work for persons with disabilities in various fields, establish national programs to raise community awareness regarding the rights of persons with disabilities, and provide ongoing training and education for specialists and workers with persons with disabilities to improve the quality of services that ensure persons with disabilities enjoy all the rights granted to them. The GCC member states should also incorporate into their national legislation the full capacity of persons with disabilities to take all legal actions and appoint someone to assist them in carrying out legal actions if they are unable to do so.



---

Prohibition of Mockery and Exploitation



---

قواعد لحفظ حقوق ذوي الاعاقة في دول الخليح



According to the rules, the member states work to provide social and economic support services for persons with disabilities and their families, which help them adapt to their disabilities and achieve social integration, and to establish appropriate measures to protect persons with disabilities from physical or moral abuse, neglect, deprivation of their rights, mockery, or exploitation in any form.



The rules also revealed that the member states take into account the special circumstances and requirements of disabilities during the investigation and trial procedures, and in the case of detaining, imprisoning, or confining a person with a disability.



The rules concluded that the GCC member states should establish appropriate penalties in their legislation for actions that violate the laws containing these rules.