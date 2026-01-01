كشفت هيئة التأمين، مسودة متطلبات الترخيص لنشاط الاكتتاب. وبحسب المسودة تقدم طلبات الترخيص لنشاط الاكتتاب إلى الهيئة، مع عدم جواز ممارسة النشاط إلا بعد الحصول على الترخيص، وأن يكون مقر وإدارة المرخص لهم بممارسة النشاط داخل المملكة العربية السعودية.

وأوضحت المسودة، أنه يشترط لمنح ترخيص نشاط الاكتتاب ألا يقل رأسمال الشركة عن 1,000,000 ريال، والحصول على وثيقة تأمين تغطي أخطار المسؤولية المهنية عن التقصير والإهمال والخطأ، ويجب ألا يقل الغطاء التأميني عن 3,000,000 ريال.

وأشارت إلى أنه يجب أن يكون شاغلو وظائف الاكتتاب من ذوي الخبرة وحاملي المؤهلات والخبرات المهنية الكافية للقيام بمسؤوليتهم بما فيها حملهم للشهادات المهنية ذات الصلة، كما يجب أن يكون ثلث أعضاء مجلس الإدارة أو مجلس المديرين من حاملي الشهادات المهنية أو الخبرات العملية في نشاط الاكتتاب. ​

​تقيّم الهيئة استيفاء مقدم الطلب بشكل كامل لشروط الترخيص، ويقدم طلب الترخيص إلى الهيئة شاملاً الآتي: تعبئة النموذج الخاص بطلب الترخيص، وعقد التأسيس، والنظام الأساس، والهيكل التنظيمي، ودراسة الجدوى الاقتصادية، وخطة عمل لثلاث سنوات.

ويتعين في إبرام أي اتفاقيات مع أطراف أخرى ضمان بنكي غير قابل للإلغاء بمبلغ يعادل رأس المال المطلوب صادر لصالح الهيئة من أحد البنوك المحلية يجدد تلقائياً حتى سداد رأس المال بالكامل.​