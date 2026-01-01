The Insurance Authority has revealed the draft requirements for licensing underwriting activities. According to the draft, applications for underwriting activity licenses must be submitted to the Authority, and the activity may not be practiced without obtaining the license, and the headquarters and management of the licensed entities must be located within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The draft clarified that to grant a license for underwriting activities, the company's capital must not be less than 1,000,000 Riyals, and it must obtain an insurance document that covers professional liability risks due to negligence, carelessness, and errors, with the insurance coverage not being less than 3,000,000 Riyals.

It was also noted that the individuals occupying underwriting positions must have sufficient experience and hold the necessary qualifications and professional expertise to fulfill their responsibilities, including holding relevant professional certificates. Additionally, one-third of the members of the Board of Directors or the Board of Managers must hold professional certificates or practical experience in underwriting activities.

The Authority evaluates the applicant's full compliance with the licensing conditions, and the license application must be submitted to the Authority, including the following: filling out the license application form, the articles of incorporation, the bylaws, the organizational structure, an economic feasibility study, and a three-year business plan.

Any agreements with other parties must include an irrevocable bank guarantee equivalent to the required capital, issued in favor of the Authority by one of the local banks, which will be automatically renewed until the full capital is paid.