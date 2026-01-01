On behalf of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, handed over the ownership documents of residential units to beneficiaries from eligible families, totaling 643 units across various governorates in the region. This is part of the generous donation from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, amounting to one billion riyals from his personal funds.

In implementation of the Crown Prince's directive to complete these quality housing projects with the efforts of national companies within a record period not exceeding 12 months, the "Sakan" Foundation worked to select residential units in the Makkah Region that meet the highest technical specifications and quality of life standards, reflecting the Crown Prince's aspirations to provide a safe and sustainable living environment for eligible families.

For his part, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, on behalf of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed sincere thanks and deep gratitude to the Crown Prince for this unsurprising generosity, affirming that the support of the leadership reinforces the values of giving and confirms that the well-being of citizens and their housing stability are top priorities.

The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the "Sakan" Development Housing Foundation, Majid Al-Huqail, also expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and Prince Saud bin Mishal for their support and empowerment in achieving the Crown Prince's aspirations to complete all phases of the project in the region in a timely manner.

The "Sakan" Foundation continues through the "Jood Housing" initiative to deliver successive batches of residential units across all regions of the Kingdom as part of the Crown Prince's donation, which has taken into account the needs of beneficiaries and the quality of execution, to align with the objectives of the phase in enhancing the quality of life and providing sustainable housing solutions.