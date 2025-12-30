رحّبت رابطة العالم الإسلامي بمبادرة الحكومة السودانية للسلام، التي قدَّمها رئيس مجلس الوزراء السوداني الدكتور كامل إدريس، أمام مجلس الأمن.
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، التأكيد على الأهمية المُلحّة للبدء في خطواتٍ عاجلة لتطبيق الوقف الفوري والشامل لإطلاق النار، وإتاحة الفرصة الواسعة لوصول المساعدات المنقذة للحياة إلى جميع المتضررين، في هذه المرحلة الخطرة التي تشتدّ فيها معاناةُ الشعب السوداني، مشدَّدًا على دعم الرابطة لهذه المبادرة، ولكل جهدٍ يُسهم في وقف الحرب المدمِّرة التي جلبت على السودان ويلات ومآسيَ تفوق الوصف.
كما أعرب العيسى، مجدّدًا عن تقدير الرابطة، باسم الشعوب الإسلامية المنضوية تحت مظلّتها الجامعة، للجهود الجليلة التي اضطلعت بها المملكة العربية السعودية لمساندة الشعب السوداني منذ بداية هذه الأزمة المؤلمة، وما بذلته وتبذله من مساعٍ حثيثة لحماية وحدته، وسلامة أبنائه ومقدّراته، مرورًا بـ«إعلان جدة»، وصولًا إلى إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بدء بلاده العمل العاجل لإنهاء الحرب المدمِّرة وإحلال السلام في جمهورية السودان، بالشراكة مع المملكة العربية السعودية، واستجابةً لطلب ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.
The Muslim World League welcomed the initiative of the Sudanese government for peace, presented by the Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Kamel Idris, before the Security Council.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, reaffirmed the urgent importance of taking immediate steps to implement a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire, and to provide ample opportunities for life-saving aid to reach all those affected during this critical phase in which the suffering of the Sudanese people is intensifying. He emphasized the League's support for this initiative and for any effort that contributes to stopping the devastating war that has brought upon Sudan calamities and tragedies beyond description.
Al-Issa also expressed, once again, the League's appreciation, on behalf of the Islamic peoples under its umbrella, for the noble efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the Sudanese people since the beginning of this painful crisis, and for what it has done and continues to do in earnest efforts to protect its unity, the safety of its citizens, and its resources, from the "Jeddah Declaration" to the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of his country's urgent efforts to end the devastating war and establish peace in the Republic of Sudan, in partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in response to the request of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.