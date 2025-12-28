دشّن وزير الداخلية رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، المشتل المركزي ومحطة أبحاث وإنتاج البذور البرية بمنطقة الجوف، الذي يُعد أحد أبرز المشاريع البيئية الداعمة لتنمية الغطاء النباتي وتعزيز استدامة البيئة الطبيعية داخل نطاق المحمية.

ويقع المشروع على مساحة إجمالية تبلغ 1,600 هكتار، ويضم مرافق متكاملة ومتطورة في المجال النباتي، تشمل حقول أمهات البذور، ومخازن للبذور، ومشاتل، وحديقة للنباتات البرية، بما يدعم منظومة متكاملة لإنتاج البذور والشتلات المحلية.

وتُعد حقول أمهات إنتاج البذور الركيزة الأساسية للتنمية النباتية في المحمية، إذ تتكون من 14 حقلاً تضم أكثر من 400 ألف شجرة وشجيرة، تمثل أكثر من 30 نوعاً من النباتات البرية المحلية المهمة في نطاق المحمية.

ويشكّل المشتل المركزي ومحطة أبحاث وإنتاج البذور البرية نواة الغطاء النباتي في المشروع، إذ يمتد على مساحة 60 ألف متر مربع، ويحتوي على 30 بيتاً محمياً بمساحة إجمالية تبلغ 15 ألف متر مربع، من بينها بيتان مخصصان للظل الصيفي بمساحة 7,200 متر مربع. كما يضم بيت تقسية على مساحة 10 آلاف متر مربع مقسّمة إلى سبعة أجزاء، بطاقة إنتاجية تصل إلى 1.5 مليون شتلة سنوياً، تشمل 15 نوعاً نباتياً رئيسياً.

ويبرز المشروع تنوعاً نباتياً فريداً من خلال الحديقة النباتية التي تمتد على مساحة 12 ألف متر مربع، وتضم أكثر من 280 نوعاً من الأشجار والشجيرات والحشائش المعمرة.

وفي إطار مشاريع الاستزراع البيئي، أسهم المشتل المركزي ومحطة أبحاث وإنتاج البذور البرية في تنفيذ أعمال زراعية في 10 مواقع موزعة في أنحاء المحمية، شملت زراعة أكثر من 4 ملايين شتلة، ونثر ما يزيد على 8 آلاف كيلوغرام من البذور، أسفرت عن نمو أكثر من 5 ملايين نبتة برية، في خطوة تعكس التزام المحمية باستعادة النظم البيئية وتعزيز الغطاء النباتي على نطاق واسع.