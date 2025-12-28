The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Board of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the central nursery and the research and production station for wild seeds in the Al-Jouf region, which is considered one of the most prominent environmental projects supporting the development of vegetation cover and enhancing the sustainability of the natural environment within the reserve.

The project spans a total area of 1,600 hectares and includes integrated and advanced facilities in the field of botany, including seed mother fields, seed storage, nurseries, and a garden for wild plants, supporting a comprehensive system for the production of local seeds and seedlings.

The seed mother fields are the cornerstone of plant development in the reserve, consisting of 14 fields that include more than 400,000 trees and shrubs, representing over 30 species of important local wild plants within the reserve.

The central nursery and the research and production station for wild seeds form the nucleus of the vegetation cover in the project, extending over an area of 60,000 square meters, containing 30 protected houses with a total area of 15,000 square meters, including two houses designated for summer shade with an area of 7,200 square meters. It also includes an acclimatization house covering 10,000 square meters divided into seven sections, with a production capacity of up to 1.5 million seedlings annually, including 15 main plant species.

The project highlights a unique plant diversity through the botanical garden, which extends over an area of 12,000 square meters and includes more than 280 species of trees, shrubs, and perennial grasses.

As part of environmental cultivation projects, the central nursery and the research and production station for wild seeds have contributed to agricultural work in 10 locations distributed throughout the reserve, including the planting of more than 4 million seedlings and the scattering of over 8,000 kilograms of seeds, resulting in the growth of more than 5 million wild plants, reflecting the reserve's commitment to restoring ecosystems and enhancing vegetation cover on a large scale.