Amid the events of the Jazan Festival 2026, the pavilion of the Al-Eidabi Governorate in the "This is Jazan" area on the waterfront has become an exceptional tourist and heritage destination, where the craft of palm frond weaving has transformed from a traditional inherited craft through generations into a renewed art filled with creativity and authentic skill. Each piece has become a work of art that tells the story of the region's cultural identity and reflects the authenticity of Jazan's heritage.



This interest comes at a time when initiatives aiming to revive handicrafts in the Kingdom are increasing, due to their cultural and tourism value and their status as a global record of human heritage.



The handicrafts corner attracted many visitors, tourists, and heritage specialists, where artisan Salha Al-Ghazwani presented a live demonstration illustrating the stages of palm frond weaving, starting from carefully gathering the fronds, through soaking and drying processes, to shaping them into intertwined braids that transform into practical and aesthetic products, such as "the basket, the traditional jug, the mat, and heritage utensils," which represent a part of the cultural and social identity of the region.



Al-Ghazwani confirmed that products made from palm and doum fronds enjoy wide popularity due to their close connection to cultural identity and sustainability values, noting that they form a bridge connecting the past and present, allowing visitors to experience the authentic Jazan heritage in a tourism framework that blends education, entertainment, and direct interaction with the craft.



She stated that palm frond weaving represents a source of income for many productive families in the region, as it relies on the skills of local artisans to provide sustainable job opportunities, contributing to supporting the local economy while preserving heritage at the same time.

A Living Symbol of Innovation



The craft of palm frond weaving in Jazan today stands out as a living symbol of innovation, where artisans combine modern design with traditional touches, making it a unique tourist product that narrates the region's heritage to future generations and adds a growing cultural and economic dimension.

Thanks to the continuous development in designs and the creativity of artisans in inventing new shapes, palm frond weaving has become a distinctive mark of Jazan's identity and a key component of tourism attraction, contributing to enhancing the local economy and achieving sustainable development goals by supporting traditional industries and handicrafts, providing job opportunities for the local community, while preserving and showcasing heritage to the world in its most beautiful form.