وسط فعاليات مهرجان جازان 2026، أصبح جناح محافظة العيدابي في منطقة «هذه جازان» على الواجهة البحرية مقصداً سياحياً وتراثياً استثنائياً، حيث تحوَّلت صناعة الخوص من حرفةٍ تقليديةٍ متوارثةٍ عبر الأجيال إلى فنٍّ متجددٍ يزخر بالإبداع والمهارة الأصيلة، لتصبح كلُّ قطعةٍ تحفةً فنيةً تحكي قصة الهوية الثقافية للمنطقة وتعكس أصالة التراث الجازاني.


ويأتي هذا الاهتمام في وقتٍ تتزايد فيه المبادرات التي تسعى لإحياء الحرف اليدوية في المملكة، لما تُمثِّله من قيمةٍ ثقافيةٍ وسياحيةٍ وسجلٍّ عالميٍّ للتراث الإنساني.


وجذب ركن الحرف اليدوية العديد من الزوار والسياح والمختصين في التراث، حيث قدَّمت الحرفية صالحة الغزواني عرضاً حياً يُوضِّح مراحل صناعة الخوص، بدءاً من جمع السعف بعنايةٍ، مروراً بعمليات النقع والتجفيف، وصولاً إلى تشكيله في جدائل متشابكة تتحوَّل إلى منتجاتٍ عمليةٍ وجماليةٍ، مثل «الزَّنبِيل، والْمِجْولَةِ، والْمَهْجَنِ، والْأَواني التراثية»، التي تُمثل جزءاً من الهوية الثقافية والاجتماعية للمنطقة.


وأكدت الغزواني أن المنتجات المصنوعة من سعف النخيل والدوم تحظى بإقبالٍ واسع لما تحمله من ارتباط وثيق بالهوية الثقافية وقيم الاستدامة، مشيرةً إلى أنها تشكّل جسراً يربط بين الماضي والحاضر، حيث تتيح للزوار تجربةً حيةً للتراث الجازاني الأصيل في إطار سياحي يمزج بين التعليم والترفيه والتفاعل المباشر مع الحرفة.


وأفادت بأن صناعة الخوص تمثّل مصدر دخلٍ لكثيرٍ من الأسر المنتجة في المنطقة، حيث تعتمد على مهارات الحرفيين المحليين لتوفير فرص عمل مستدامةٍ، ما يُسهم في دعم الاقتصاد المحلي والحفاظ على التراث في آنٍ واحدٍ.

رمز حي للابتكار


تبرز صناعة الخوص في جازان اليوم كرمزٍ حيٍّ للابتكار، حيث يجمع الحرفيون بين التصميم العصري والملامس التقليدية، ما جعل منها منتجاً سياحياً فريداً يروي تراث المنطقة للأجيال القادمة، ويُضيف بعداً ثقافياً واقتصادياً متنامياً.

وبفضل التطور المستمر في التصاميم وإبداع الحرفيين في ابتكار أشكالٍ جديدةٍ أصبحت صناعة الخوص علامةً فارقةً للهوية الجازانية، ومكوّناً رئيسيّاً من مكونات الجذب السياحي، ما يُسهم في تعزيز الاقتصاد المحلي وتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة عبر دعم الصناعات التقليدية والحرف اليدوية، وتوفير فرص عمل للمجتمع المحلي، مع الحفاظ على التراث وإبرازه للعالم بأبهى صورة.