أطلقت وزارة الصحة جولات رقابية تستهدف مراكز فحص العمالة الوافدة وعمالة الأغذية، وذلك ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز الرقابة الصحية وحماية الصحة العامة، ورفع مستوى الامتثال للاشتراطات الصحية، بما يضمن دقة وسلامة الإجراءات الطبية، والإسهام في تعزيز الوقاية والجاهزية لمواجهة المخاطر الصحية، انسجامًا مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي المنبثق من رؤية المملكة 2030.
وأكدت الوزارة على المنشآت المعنية، أهمية الالتزام بالإبلاغ عن الأمراض المعدية عبر المنصات المحددة، وعدم إصدار أي شهادة صحية إلا بعد إجراء الكشف الطبي الفعلي، والتقيد بالعمل من خلال كوادر طبية مرخّصة، وتوفير الحد الأدنى من الكوادر المعتمدة في التخصصات المطلوبة، واستكمال التصاريح النظامية اللازمة، مشددة على ضرورة استخدام الأجهزة والمنتجات الطبية المرخّصة وسارية الصلاحية، وتوفير التجهيزات والمساحات المعتمدة وفق الاشتراطات المعمول بها.
وتسعى «الصحة» من خلال جولاتها الرقابية، إلى رفع مستوى الانضباط والامتثال الصحي، وحماية صحة المواطنين والمقيمين، والحد من أي ممارسات مخالفة، بما يضمن سلامة الإجراءات الصحية، وجودة الخدمات المقدَّمة.
وتستهدف الجولات الرقابية الميدانية، التحقق من الالتزام بالأنظمة الصحية المعمول بها، ومنها: نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية ولائحته التنفيذية، ونظام المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة ولائحته التنفيذية، وغيرها من الأنظمة الصحية ذات العلاقة، ودعت الوزارة المجتمع إلى الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات صحية عبر مركز التواصل الموحد (937)، للإسهام في المحافظة على الصحة العامة
The Ministry of Health has launched inspection tours targeting centers for the examination of expatriate workers and food workers, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance health oversight, protect public health, and raise the level of compliance with health requirements, ensuring the accuracy and safety of medical procedures, and contributing to strengthening prevention and readiness to face health risks, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program stemming from the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The ministry emphasized to the concerned establishments the importance of adhering to reporting infectious diseases through the specified platforms, and not issuing any health certificates without conducting an actual medical examination, adhering to working with licensed medical personnel, providing the minimum number of approved staff in the required specialties, and completing the necessary regulatory permits, stressing the need to use licensed and valid medical devices and products, and providing the necessary equipment and spaces in accordance with the applicable requirements.
Through its inspection tours, the Ministry of Health aims to raise the level of health discipline and compliance, protect the health of citizens and residents, and limit any violations, ensuring the safety of health procedures and the quality of services provided.
The field inspection tours target verifying compliance with the applicable health regulations, including: the Health Professions Practice Law and its executive regulations, the Private Health Institutions Law and its executive regulations, and other related health regulations. The ministry urged the community to report any health violations through the unified communication center (937), to contribute to maintaining public health.