أطلقت وزارة الصحة جولات رقابية تستهدف مراكز فحص العمالة الوافدة وعمالة الأغذية، وذلك ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز الرقابة الصحية وحماية الصحة العامة، ورفع مستوى الامتثال للاشتراطات الصحية، بما يضمن دقة وسلامة الإجراءات الطبية، والإسهام في تعزيز الوقاية والجاهزية لمواجهة المخاطر الصحية، انسجامًا مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي المنبثق من رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأكدت الوزارة على المنشآت المعنية، أهمية الالتزام بالإبلاغ عن الأمراض المعدية عبر المنصات المحددة، وعدم إصدار أي شهادة صحية إلا بعد إجراء الكشف الطبي الفعلي، والتقيد بالعمل من خلال كوادر طبية مرخّصة، وتوفير الحد الأدنى من الكوادر المعتمدة في التخصصات المطلوبة، واستكمال التصاريح النظامية اللازمة، مشددة على ضرورة استخدام الأجهزة والمنتجات الطبية المرخّصة وسارية الصلاحية، وتوفير التجهيزات والمساحات المعتمدة وفق الاشتراطات المعمول بها.

وتسعى «الصحة» من خلال جولاتها الرقابية، إلى رفع مستوى الانضباط والامتثال الصحي، وحماية صحة المواطنين والمقيمين، والحد من أي ممارسات مخالفة، بما يضمن سلامة الإجراءات الصحية، وجودة الخدمات المقدَّمة.

وتستهدف الجولات الرقابية الميدانية، التحقق من الالتزام بالأنظمة الصحية المعمول بها، ومنها: نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية ولائحته التنفيذية، ونظام المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة ولائحته التنفيذية، وغيرها من الأنظمة الصحية ذات العلاقة، ودعت الوزارة المجتمع إلى الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات صحية عبر مركز التواصل الموحد (937)، للإسهام في المحافظة على الصحة العامة