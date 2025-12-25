أصدرت وزارة الداخلية اليوم، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا بأحد الجناة في منطقة المدينة المنورة، فيما يلي نصّه:

قال الله تعالى: «وَلَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلَاحِهَا»، وقال تعالى: «وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ»، وقال تعالى: «وَاللَّهُ لا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَادَ»، وقال تعالى: «إِنَّمَا جَزَاءُ الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَادًا أَنْ يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُمْ مِنْ خِلَافٍ أَوْ يُنْفَوْا مِنَ الْأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآَخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ».

أقدم / محمد بن مبارك بن علي قحيصان -سعودي الجنسية- على ترويج الحشيش المخدِّر للمرة الثانية بالنقل، وبفضل من الله تمكّنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصّة، صدر بحقه حكمٌ يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه وقتله تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمرٌ ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنُفّيِذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا بالجاني / محمد بن مبارك بن علي قحيصان -سعودي الجنسية- يوم الأربعاء 4 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 24 / 12 / 2025، بمنطقة المدينة المنورة.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك، لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشدّ العقوبات المقررة نظامًا بحق مهرّبيها ومروّجيها، لما تُسبّبه من إزهاقٍ للأرواح البريئة، وفسادٍ جسيم في النشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاك لحقوقهم، وتحذّر في الوقت نفسه كل من يُقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.