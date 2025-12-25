The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of a death penalty for one of the perpetrators in the Medina region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah Almighty said: “And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation,” and He said: “And do not seek corruption in the earth; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters,” and He said: “And Allah does not like corruption,” and He said: “Indeed, the penalty for those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is none but that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment.”

Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Ali Quhaysan - of Saudi nationality - was involved in the promotion of narcotic hashish for the second time through transportation. By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator. The investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime, and upon his referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided legally.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Ali Quhaysan - of Saudi nationality - on Wednesday, 4/7/1447 AH corresponding to 24/12/2025, in the Medina region.

The Ministry of Interior, while announcing this, reaffirms to everyone the keenness of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs and to impose the harshest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters, due to the loss of innocent lives and the severe corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.