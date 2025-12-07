The Saudi Journalists Association branch in the Asir region will hold its first annual meeting this evening (Sunday) in the city of Abha, following the completion of a year since the start of the second session. The meeting will be attended by the branch president, Dr. Issa Al-Mustaneer, and his assistant Abdullah Al-Obaid, as well as the heads of the committees: (Media) Khalid Al-Murayh, (Training) Mohammed Al-Bushri, (Public Relations) Majid Al-Nazih, (Community Partnerships) Ahmed Al-Mufarrah, (Programs) Taghreed Al-Alkami, (Provinces) Masoud Al-Mu'id, and (Production) Zaid Al-Zaid, along with all committee members and representatives of the branch in the Asir provinces and their administrative centers. The meeting will review and discuss the branch's activities for the upcoming year, as well as honor the committee heads, active members, and collaborating media outlets since the start of the second session.