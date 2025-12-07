يعقد فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين في منطقة عسير مساء اليوم (الأحد)، في مدينة أبها، اجتماعه السنوي الأول وذلك بعد انتهاء أعمال عام على انطلاق الدورة الثانية، بحضور رئيس الفرع الدكتور عيسى المستنير، ومساعده عبدالله آل عبيد، ورؤساء لجان (الإعلام) خالد آل مريّح، و(التدريب) محمد البشري، و(العلاقات العامة) ماجد آل نازح، و(الشراكات المجتمعية) أحمد آل مفرح، و(البرامج) تغريد العلكمي، و(المحافظات) مسعود آل معيض، و(الإنتاج) زيد آل زيد، وجميع أعضاء اللجان، وممثلي الفرع في محافظات عسير ومراكزها الإدارية، فيما سيتم الاطلاع ومناقشة أعمال الفرع في العام التالي، وكذلك تكريم رؤساء اللجان، والأعضاء الفاعلين، ووسائل الإعلام المتعاونة منذ انطلاق الدورة الثانية.