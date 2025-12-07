يعقد فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين في منطقة عسير مساء اليوم (الأحد)، في مدينة أبها، اجتماعه السنوي الأول وذلك بعد انتهاء أعمال عام على انطلاق الدورة الثانية، بحضور رئيس الفرع الدكتور عيسى المستنير، ومساعده عبدالله آل عبيد، ورؤساء لجان (الإعلام) خالد آل مريّح، و(التدريب) محمد البشري، و(العلاقات العامة) ماجد آل نازح، و(الشراكات المجتمعية) أحمد آل مفرح، و(البرامج) تغريد العلكمي، و(المحافظات) مسعود آل معيض، و(الإنتاج) زيد آل زيد، وجميع أعضاء اللجان، وممثلي الفرع في محافظات عسير ومراكزها الإدارية، فيما سيتم الاطلاع ومناقشة أعمال الفرع في العام التالي، وكذلك تكريم رؤساء اللجان، والأعضاء الفاعلين، ووسائل الإعلام المتعاونة منذ انطلاق الدورة الثانية.
«هيئة الصحفيين» بعسير يعقد اجتماعه السنوي الأول
The Saudi Journalists Association branch in the Asir region will hold its first annual meeting this evening (Sunday) in the city of Abha, following the completion of a year since the start of the second session. The meeting will be attended by the branch president, Dr. Issa Al-Mustaneer, and his assistant Abdullah Al-Obaid, as well as the heads of the committees: (Media) Khalid Al-Murayh, (Training) Mohammed Al-Bushri, (Public Relations) Majid Al-Nazih, (Community Partnerships) Ahmed Al-Mufarrah, (Programs) Taghreed Al-Alkami, (Provinces) Masoud Al-Mu'id, and (Production) Zaid Al-Zaid, along with all committee members and representatives of the branch in the Asir provinces and their administrative centers. The meeting will review and discuss the branch's activities for the upcoming year, as well as honor the committee heads, active members, and collaborating media outlets since the start of the second session.