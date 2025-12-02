The 2026 budget focuses on strengthening the financial position of the Kingdom by maintaining sustainable levels of public debt and building significant financial reserves that ensure the economy can achieve sustainable growth while retaining the flexibility necessary to intervene in the event of unexpected shocks or crises.

This approach is an extension of a financial strategy based on discipline, effective resource management, and expanding the non-oil revenue base to ensure continued economic stability in the medium term.

This path confirms that the government treats the budget as a strategic tool to protect the economy and enhance its resilience, not just as an annual financial plan. The sustainability of reserves and low levels of debt provide greater capacity for fiscal policies to respond to any global changes, whether in markets, supply chains, or the energy environment.

Economic advisor Eid Al-Eid believes that the 2026 budget represents a more mature phase in managing the state's financial position, explaining that the focus on financial sustainability "enhances the Kingdom's ability to face international fluctuations without affecting the trajectory of internal growth." Al-Eid added, "Maintaining strong reserves and safe levels of debt provides the economy with additional momentum and offers room for rapid intervention to finance urgent needs or support projects with high economic returns."