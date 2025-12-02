تركّز ميزانية عام 2026م على ترسيخ قوة المركز المالي للمملكة، عبر المحافظة على مستويات مستدامة من الدين العام، وبناء احتياطيات مالية معتبرة تضمن قدرة الاقتصاد على تحقيق نمو مستدام، مع الحفاظ على المرونة اللازمة للتدخل عند حدوث صدمات أو أزمات غير متوقعة.

ويأتي هذا التوجه امتدادًا لنهج مالي يستند إلى الانضباط، وإدارة فاعلة للموارد، وتوسيع قاعدة الإيرادات غير النفطية بما يضمن استمرار الاستقرار الاقتصادي على المدى المتوسط.

ويؤكد هذا المسار أن الحكومة تتعامل مع الميزانية كأداة إستراتيجية لحماية الاقتصاد وتعزيز مرونته، وليس فقط كخطة مالية سنوية. فاستدامة الاحتياطيات وانخفاض مستويات الدين يمنحان السياسات المالية قدرة أكبر على الاستجابة لأي متغيرات عالمية، سواءً في الأسواق أو سلاسل الإمداد أو بيئة الطاقة.

ويرى المستشار الاقتصادي عيد العيد أن ميزانية 2026 تمثل مرحلة أكثر نضجًا في إدارة المركز المالي للدولة، موضحًا أن التركيز على الاستدامة المالية «يعزز قدرة المملكة على مواجهة التقلبات الدولية دون التأثير في مسار النمو الداخلي». وأضاف العيد، «إن المحافظة على احتياطيات قوية ومستويات دين آمنة تمنح الاقتصاد قوة دفع إضافية، وتوفّر مجالًا للتدخل السريع لتمويل الاحتياجات الطارئة أو دعم المشاريع ذات العائد الاقتصادي المرتفع».