The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program "Riyaf Saudi Arabia" confirmed that recent discussions circulating through some accounts on social media platforms regarding the provision of registration services in the program for financial amounts or claims of their ability to guarantee quick access to support are not related to the program in any way. These practices are considered unofficial and exploit beneficiaries, exposing them to fraud risks.



It clarified that registration is exclusively done through the official electronic platform, and the application process is completely free and does not require the assistance of any intermediary or external party. It emphasized that any financial demands or requests for personal or financial data are considered violations that should be reported and avoided.



Facilitating Registration Procedures



For his part, the spokesperson for the Riyaf Saudi Arabia Program, Majid Al-Buraikan, stated that the program continuously works to raise awareness among potential beneficiaries, noting that the electronic platform is designed to facilitate the registration process with clear and direct steps, while providing a specialized technical support team available around the clock to assist beneficiaries through the approved official channels.



He indicated that the program places great importance on protecting the data of applicants and is keen to ensure that support reaches those entitled to it through systematic procedures and specified requirements.



The Riyaf Saudi Arabia Program called on everyone to be diligent in obtaining information from its correct sources and to avoid dealing with any unknown or unofficial accounts, emphasizing that the program's official channels are the only trusted source for obtaining information and registration services.