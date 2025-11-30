أكد برنامج التنمية الريفية الزراعية المستدامة «ريف السعودية» أن ما يتم تداوله أخيرا عبر بعض الحسابات في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حول تقديم خدمات التسجيل في البرنامج مقابل مبالغ مالية أو الادعاء بقدرتهم على ضمان سرعة الحصول على الدعم، لا يمت للبرنامج بأي صلة، ويُعد من الممارسات غير الرسمية التي تستغل المستفيدين وتعرّضهم لمخاطر الاحتيال.


وأوضح أن التسجيل يتم حصريا عبر المنصة الإلكترونية الرسمية، وأن عملية التقديم مجانية بالكامل ولا تتطلب الاستعانة بأي وسيط أو جهة خارجية، مؤكدا أن أي مطالبات مالية أو طلبات للحصول على بيانات شخصية أو مالية تُعد ممارسات مخالفة يجب الإبلاغ عنها وتجنّب التعامل معها.


تسهيل إجراءات التسجيل


من جانبه، أفاد المتحدث باسم برنامج ريف السعودية ماجد البريكان أن البرنامج يعمل باستمرار على تعزيز الوعي لدى المستفيدين المحتملين، مشيرا إلى أن المنصة الإلكترونية مصممة لتسهيل إجراءات التسجيل بخطوات واضحة ومباشرة، مع إتاحة فريق دعم فني متخصص على مدار الساعة لخدمة المستفيدين عبر القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة.


وبين أن البرنامج يولي أهمية كبيرة لحماية بيانات المتقدمين، ويحرص على ضمان وصول الدعم لمستحقيه عبر الإجراءات النظامية والاشتراطات المحددة.


ودعا برنامج ريف السعودية الجميع إلى ضرورة تحري الدقة في الحصول على المعلومات من مصادرها الصحيحة، وعدم التعامل مع أي حسابات مجهولة أو غير رسمية، مؤكدا أن القنوات الرسمية للبرنامج هي المصدر الوحيد الموثوق للحصول على المعلومات وخدمات التسجيل.