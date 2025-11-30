Today (Sunday), more than six million students in general education across the regions and provinces of the Kingdom return to their classrooms after enjoying a nine-day autumn break. The Ministry of Education confirmed that a student coming from outside the Kingdom after the end of a (study period - periods) and holding a passing certificate that meets the equivalency requirements will have their GPA calculated starting from the study period in which they were accepted.

The ministry indicated that a student is not allowed to retake the exam in the subject they passed for the purpose of improving their grade, nor can they repeat the grade they passed, except for those benefiting from the regulation for reissuing the high school completion certificate. A student cannot retake an exam in any subject they have previously taken if they were a supplementary student, and only during the specified times. Special cases should be submitted in an official letter to the General Administration for Evaluating Cognitive and Skill Performance after reviewing their situation.

It was noted that the second-round exams are the last opportunity for the student in the academic year, except in cases of absence, where they are given the chance to take the exam with the return of teachers before the start of the academic year. The school principal will explain this procedure to the students.

The ministry clarified that a supplementary student in the primary and intermediate stages can transfer from one school to another within or outside the city according to their desire after taking the second-round exam at their primary school.

80% Requirement for Intellectual Education Students

According to the ministry, a student enrolled in or graduated from the preparatory program for intellectual education who wishes to re-enroll in general education classes must provide proof of obtaining a score of 80% or higher on one of the approved intelligence tests. A placement test will be conducted for them, and the level assessment for students with disabilities will be conducted with the participation of the disability department when necessary. The student has the right (by decision of the education director) to study the entire curriculum within one academic period. It was pointed out that the student guidance committee makes a decision to transfer cases of academic delay that have not responded to the remedial programs offered inside or outside the classroom to supportive programs, completing all transfer procedures and requirements after notifying the student's guardian.