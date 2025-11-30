فيما يعود اليوم (الأحد) أكثر من ستة ملايين من طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة إلى مقاعد الدراسة بعد تمتعهم بإجازة الخريف التي امتدت تسعة أيام، أكدت وزارة التعليم أن الطالب القادم من خارج المملكة بعد انتهاء (فترة - فترات) دراسية ويحمل وثيقة نجاح مستوفية لشروط المعادلة يتم احتساب معدله اعتباراً من الفترة الدراسية التي تم قبوله فيها.
وبينت الوزارة أنه لا يحق للطالب إعادة الاختبار في المادة الدراسية التي نجح فيها بغرض تحسين الدرجة، أو إعادة الصف الذي نجح فيه إلا للمستفيدين من تنظيم إعادة إصدار شهادة إتمام المرحلة الثانوية، ولا يجوز إعادة اختبار الطالب في أي مادة سبق له دخول اختبارها إذا كان مكملاً، وفي المواعيد المحددة لها، أما الحالات الخاصة فترفع بخطاب رسمي إلى الإدارة العامة لتقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري بعد دراسة وضعها.
وأشارت إلى أن اختبارات الدور الثاني هي الفرصة الأخيرة للطالب في العام الدراسي، إلا في حالة الغياب فيمنح الفرصة لاختباره مع عودة المعلمين قبل بداية العام الدراسي، ويوضح مدير المدرسة لطلابه هذا الإجراء.
وبينت الوزارة أنه ينقل الطالب المكمل في المرحلة الابتدائية والمتوسطة حسب رغبته من مدرسة إلى أخرى داخل المدينة أو خارجها بعد تأدية اختبار الدور الثاني بمدرسته الأساسية.
80 % شرط طالب الفكرية
طبقاً للوزارة، فإن الطالب الملتحق أو المتخرج من البرنامج التأهيلي بالتربية الفكرية ويرغب في إعادة دراسته بصفوف التعليم العام؛ يلزمه أن يقدم ما يثبت حصوله على 80% درجة فأكثر في أحد مقاييس الذكاء المعتمدة، ليتم إجراء اختبار تحديد مستوى له على أن يتم اختبار تحديد المستوى للطلاب من ذوي الإعاقة بمشاركة قسم ذوي الإعاقة عند الحاجة، ويحق للطالب (بقرار من مدير التعليم) دراسة كامل المقرر الدراسي خلال فترة دراسية واحدة، لافتةً إلى أن لجنة التوجيه الطلابي تتخذ قراراً بتحويل حالات التأخر الدراسي التي لم تُبد تجاوباً مع البرامج العلاجية المقدمة داخل الصف، أو خارجه إلى البرامج المساندة، واستكمال جميع إجراءات ومسوغات التحويل بعد إشعار ولي أمر الطالب بذلك.
Today (Sunday), more than six million students in general education across the regions and provinces of the Kingdom return to their classrooms after enjoying a nine-day autumn break. The Ministry of Education confirmed that a student coming from outside the Kingdom after the end of a (study period - periods) and holding a passing certificate that meets the equivalency requirements will have their GPA calculated starting from the study period in which they were accepted.
The ministry indicated that a student is not allowed to retake the exam in the subject they passed for the purpose of improving their grade, nor can they repeat the grade they passed, except for those benefiting from the regulation for reissuing the high school completion certificate. A student cannot retake an exam in any subject they have previously taken if they were a supplementary student, and only during the specified times. Special cases should be submitted in an official letter to the General Administration for Evaluating Cognitive and Skill Performance after reviewing their situation.
It was noted that the second-round exams are the last opportunity for the student in the academic year, except in cases of absence, where they are given the chance to take the exam with the return of teachers before the start of the academic year. The school principal will explain this procedure to the students.
The ministry clarified that a supplementary student in the primary and intermediate stages can transfer from one school to another within or outside the city according to their desire after taking the second-round exam at their primary school.
80% Requirement for Intellectual Education Students
According to the ministry, a student enrolled in or graduated from the preparatory program for intellectual education who wishes to re-enroll in general education classes must provide proof of obtaining a score of 80% or higher on one of the approved intelligence tests. A placement test will be conducted for them, and the level assessment for students with disabilities will be conducted with the participation of the disability department when necessary. The student has the right (by decision of the education director) to study the entire curriculum within one academic period. It was pointed out that the student guidance committee makes a decision to transfer cases of academic delay that have not responded to the remedial programs offered inside or outside the classroom to supportive programs, completing all transfer procedures and requirements after notifying the student's guardian.