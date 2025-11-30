فيما يعود اليوم (الأحد) أكثر من ستة ملايين من طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة إلى مقاعد الدراسة بعد تمتعهم بإجازة الخريف التي امتدت تسعة أيام، أكدت وزارة التعليم أن الطالب القادم من خارج المملكة بعد انتهاء (فترة - فترات) دراسية ويحمل وثيقة نجاح مستوفية لشروط المعادلة يتم احتساب معدله اعتباراً من الفترة الدراسية التي تم قبوله فيها.

وبينت الوزارة أنه لا يحق للطالب إعادة الاختبار في المادة الدراسية التي نجح فيها بغرض تحسين الدرجة، أو إعادة الصف الذي نجح فيه إلا للمستفيدين من تنظيم إعادة إصدار شهادة إتمام المرحلة الثانوية، ولا يجوز إعادة اختبار الطالب في أي مادة سبق له دخول اختبارها إذا كان مكملاً، وفي المواعيد المحددة لها، أما الحالات الخاصة فترفع بخطاب رسمي إلى الإدارة العامة لتقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري بعد دراسة وضعها.

وأشارت إلى أن اختبارات الدور الثاني هي الفرصة الأخيرة للطالب في العام الدراسي، إلا في حالة الغياب فيمنح الفرصة لاختباره مع عودة المعلمين قبل بداية العام الدراسي، ويوضح مدير المدرسة لطلابه هذا الإجراء.

وبينت الوزارة أنه ينقل الطالب المكمل في المرحلة الابتدائية والمتوسطة حسب رغبته من مدرسة إلى أخرى داخل المدينة أو خارجها بعد تأدية اختبار الدور الثاني بمدرسته الأساسية.

80 % شرط طالب الفكرية

طبقاً للوزارة، فإن الطالب الملتحق أو المتخرج من البرنامج التأهيلي بالتربية الفكرية ويرغب في إعادة دراسته بصفوف التعليم العام؛ يلزمه أن يقدم ما يثبت حصوله على 80% درجة فأكثر في أحد مقاييس الذكاء المعتمدة، ليتم إجراء اختبار تحديد مستوى له على أن يتم اختبار تحديد المستوى للطلاب من ذوي الإعاقة بمشاركة قسم ذوي الإعاقة عند الحاجة، ويحق للطالب (بقرار من مدير التعليم) دراسة كامل المقرر الدراسي خلال فترة دراسية واحدة، لافتةً إلى أن لجنة التوجيه الطلابي تتخذ قراراً بتحويل حالات التأخر الدراسي التي لم تُبد تجاوباً مع البرامج العلاجية المقدمة داخل الصف، أو خارجه إلى البرامج المساندة، واستكمال جميع إجراءات ومسوغات التحويل بعد إشعار ولي أمر الطالب بذلك.