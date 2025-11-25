تتجه هيئة التأمين لإقرار مقترح بألا تتجاوز مدة معالجة مطالبات الأفراد المغطاة ضمن شركات التأمين التعاوني 5 أيام من تاريخ استلام المطالبة، بما يعزز تسريع عمليات التسوية، وتحفيز التحول الرقمي في شركات التأمين، وتحسين سلوكيات قطاع التأمين.
وقدمت الهيئة مقترحاً لتعديل المادة (44) من اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام مراقبة شركات التأمين التعاوني تنص بأنه، يجب ألا تتجاوز مدة معالجة مطالبات الأفراد المغطاة 5 أيام من تاريخ استلام المطالبة مكتملة المستندات، ويجب ألا تتجاوز مدة تسوية المطالبات يومين بعد انتهاء المعالجة، ويجوز تمديد المدة الإجمالية إلى 7 أيام مع إشعار المراقب النظامي بذلك.
كما تضمن المقترح ألا تتجاوز مدة تسوية مطالبات الشركات 45 يوماً بعد استلام جميع المستندات اللازمة، وتقرير مقدر الخسائر، الذي يجب تعيينه من قبل الشركة خلال أسبوع من تاريخ البلاغ عن وقوع الحادثة، وإذا زادت مدة تسوية المطالبات عن ذلك يشعر المراقب النظامي مع ذكر مبررات التأخير.
ويجوز لهيئة التأمين استثناء بعض المنتجات من المدد المحددة في هذه المادة، متى اقتضت المصلحة العامة أو طبيعة المنتج ذلك.
وتنص المادة حالياً على ألا تتجاوز مدة تسوية مطالبات الأفراد المغطاة 15 يوماً من تاريخ استلام المطالبة مكتملة المستندات، ويجوز تمديد المدة 15 يوماً أخرى مع إشعار المراقب النظامي بذلك، ويجب ألا تتجاوز مدة تسوية مطالبات الشركات 45 يوماً بعد استلام جميع المستندات اللازمة وتقرير مقدر الخسائر.
The Insurance Authority is moving towards approving a proposal that the processing time for individual claims covered by cooperative insurance companies should not exceed 5 days from the date of receipt of the claim, which enhances the acceleration of settlement processes, stimulates digital transformation in insurance companies, and improves the behaviors of the insurance sector.
The Authority has proposed an amendment to Article (44) of the executive regulations of the Cooperative Insurance Companies Control System, stating that the processing time for individual claims should not exceed 5 days from the date of receipt of the complete claim documents, and the claims settlement period should not exceed two days after the processing is completed. The total period may be extended to 7 days with notification to the regulatory supervisor.
The proposal also includes that the claims settlement period for companies should not exceed 45 days after receiving all necessary documents and the loss assessment report, which must be appointed by the company within a week from the date of reporting the incident. If the claims settlement period exceeds this, the regulatory supervisor must be notified with justifications for the delay.
The Insurance Authority may exempt certain products from the timeframes specified in this article when public interest or the nature of the product requires it.
Currently, the article states that the settlement period for individual claims covered should not exceed 15 days from the date of receipt of the complete claim documents, and the period may be extended for another 15 days with notification to the regulatory supervisor, while the claims settlement period for companies should not exceed 45 days after receiving all necessary documents and the loss assessment report.