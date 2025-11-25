The Insurance Authority is moving towards approving a proposal that the processing time for individual claims covered by cooperative insurance companies should not exceed 5 days from the date of receipt of the claim, which enhances the acceleration of settlement processes, stimulates digital transformation in insurance companies, and improves the behaviors of the insurance sector.

The Authority has proposed an amendment to Article (44) of the executive regulations of the Cooperative Insurance Companies Control System, stating that the processing time for individual claims should not exceed 5 days from the date of receipt of the complete claim documents, and the claims settlement period should not exceed two days after the processing is completed. The total period may be extended to 7 days with notification to the regulatory supervisor.

The proposal also includes that the claims settlement period for companies should not exceed 45 days after receiving all necessary documents and the loss assessment report, which must be appointed by the company within a week from the date of reporting the incident. If the claims settlement period exceeds this, the regulatory supervisor must be notified with justifications for the delay.

The Insurance Authority may exempt certain products from the timeframes specified in this article when public interest or the nature of the product requires it.

Currently, the article states that the settlement period for individual claims covered should not exceed 15 days from the date of receipt of the complete claim documents, and the period may be extended for another 15 days with notification to the regulatory supervisor, while the claims settlement period for companies should not exceed 45 days after receiving all necessary documents and the loss assessment report.