تتجه هيئة التأمين لإقرار مقترح بألا تتجاوز مدة معالجة مطالبات الأفراد المغطاة ضمن شركات التأمين التعاوني 5 أيام من تاريخ استلام المطالبة، بما يعزز تسريع عمليات التسوية، وتحفيز التحول الرقمي في شركات التأمين، وتحسين سلوكيات قطاع التأمين.

وقدمت الهيئة مقترحاً لتعديل المادة (44) من اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام مراقبة شركات التأمين التعاوني تنص بأنه، يجب ألا تتجاوز مدة معالجة مطالبات الأفراد المغطاة 5 أيام من تاريخ استلام المطالبة مكتملة المستندات، ويجب ألا تتجاوز مدة تسوية المطالبات يومين بعد انتهاء المعالجة، ويجوز تمديد المدة الإجمالية إلى 7 أيام مع إشعار المراقب النظامي بذلك.

كما تضمن المقترح ألا تتجاوز مدة تسوية مطالبات الشركات 45 يوماً بعد استلام جميع المستندات اللازمة، وتقرير مقدر الخسائر، الذي يجب تعيينه من قبل الشركة خلال أسبوع من تاريخ البلاغ عن وقوع الحادثة، وإذا زادت مدة تسوية المطالبات عن ذلك يشعر المراقب النظامي مع ذكر مبررات التأخير.

ويجوز لهيئة التأمين استثناء بعض المنتجات من المدد المحددة في هذه المادة، متى اقتضت المصلحة العامة أو طبيعة المنتج ذلك.

وتنص المادة حالياً على ألا تتجاوز مدة تسوية مطالبات الأفراد المغطاة 15 يوماً من تاريخ استلام المطالبة مكتملة المستندات، ويجوز تمديد المدة 15 يوماً أخرى مع إشعار المراقب النظامي بذلك، ويجب ألا تتجاوز مدة تسوية مطالبات الشركات 45 يوماً بعد استلام جميع المستندات اللازمة وتقرير مقدر الخسائر.