فيما يختتم اليوم (الإثنين)، أعمال المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني، الذي يُعقد تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والذي افتتحه أمس وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، في الرياض، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمختصين من أكثر من 40 دولة حول العالم. أكد وزير العدل في كلمته خلال الافتتاح، أن القطاع العدلي واكب التحولات المتسارعة التي يشهدها العالم؛ نتيجة الدعم غير المحدود من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد، الذي رسخ منظومة عدلية تعلي قيم العدالة وتصون الحقوق.

وأوضح أن انعقاد المؤتمر في نسخته الثانية تحت عنوان «الجودة القضائية» يأتي امتداداً لما شهدته نسخته الأولى من نقاشات ورؤى ثرية حول مستقبل العدالة في ظل التحول الرقمي.

وفي سياق حديثه عن محور المؤتمر الرئيسي، أكد أن الجودة القضائية أصبحت معياراً أساسياً لقياس كفاءة المنظومات العدلية وأحد العناصر الداعمة لبيئة اقتصادية واستثمارية جاذبة، تُسهم في دعم مسيرة التنمية المستدامة.

وأضاف الدكتور الصمعاني أن مفهوم الجودة القضائية لا يقتصر على مخرجات العمل القضائي فقط، بل يشمل مختلف الجوانب المرتبطة بالعملية القضائية موضوعياً وإجرائياً وتشغيلياً.

ويهدف المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني إلى التعريف بتطور المنظومة العدلية والقضائية في المملكة، لا سيما على صعيد الجودة القضائية، وأثر ذلك على المخرجات القضائية، وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة، وحفظ الحقوق، إضافة إلى استعراض التجارب الدولية في مجال الجودة القضائية، ومناقشة أفضل الممارسات لتعزيزها.

ويجمع المؤتمر ممثلين وخبراء لمناقشة أهم المحاور المتعلقة بالجودة القضائية وآليات تعزيزها، من خلال ثماني جلسات حوارية تضم أكثر من 50 متحدثاً، ما يعكس الاهتمام المتزايد بقضايا الجودة القضائية على المستوى الدولي. كما سيشهد المؤتمر مشاركة نخبة من المختصين والمهتمين بالشأن العدلي والقانوني من مختلف أنحاء العالم، وحضور أكثر من أربعة آلاف مشارك محلي ودولي.