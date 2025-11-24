Today (Monday), the second International Judicial Conference concludes, held under the patronage of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The conference was inaugurated yesterday by the Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, in Riyadh, with the participation of a select group of experts and specialists from more than 40 countries around the world. In his opening speech, the Minister of Justice emphasized that the judicial sector has kept pace with the rapid transformations witnessed globally, thanks to the unlimited support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, who has established a judicial system that upholds the values of justice and protects rights.

He explained that the conference's second edition, titled "Judicial Quality," extends from the rich discussions and insights witnessed in its first edition regarding the future of justice in light of digital transformation.

In the context of discussing the main theme of the conference, he affirmed that judicial quality has become a fundamental criterion for measuring the efficiency of judicial systems and one of the supporting elements for an attractive economic and investment environment, contributing to the support of sustainable development.

Dr. Al-Samaani added that the concept of judicial quality is not limited to the outputs of judicial work only, but includes various aspects related to the judicial process, both substantively and procedurally and operationally.

The second International Judicial Conference aims to introduce the development of the judicial and legal system in the Kingdom, particularly regarding judicial quality, its impact on judicial outputs, achieving swift justice, and preserving rights, in addition to showcasing international experiences in the field of judicial quality and discussing best practices to enhance it.

The conference brings together representatives and experts to discuss the most important topics related to judicial quality and mechanisms to enhance it, through eight dialogue sessions featuring more than 50 speakers, reflecting the growing interest in judicial quality issues at the international level. The conference will also witness the participation of a select group of specialists and those interested in judicial and legal affairs from around the world, with the attendance of more than four thousand local and international participants.