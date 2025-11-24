بهدف تطوير وتمكين الكفاءات الحكومية في مجال التقنيات السحابية، وتعزيز جاهزية الكوادر الوطنية للاستفادة من أحدث الحلول الرقمية الداعمة لمسيرة التحوّل الرقمي في المملكة.

أعلنت هيئة الحكومة الرقمية، إطلاق البرنامج الوطني «روّاد السحابة» عبر برنامج «قدراتك». ويأتي إطلاق البرنامج بالتعاون مع عدد من أبرز الشركات العالمية في مجال الحوسبة السحابية، لتقديم محتوى تدريبي متخصص يساعد على تأهيل المتدربين إلى مستوى احترافي يواكب التطورات التقنية المتسارعة.

ويُعد برنامج «روّاد السحابة» خطوة مهمة نحو رفع كفاءة العمل الحكومي من خلال بناء قدرات وطنية قادرة على إدارة البنى التحتية السحابية باحتراف، وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار، وتسريع تبنّي التقنيات الناشئة داخل الجهات الحكومية، كما يستهدف البرنامج تحقيق أكثر من 100 ألف مقعد تدريبي بحلول2030م، بما يسهم في دعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة.

وتأتي المبادرة ضمن جهود هيئة الحكومة الرقمية، بالتعاون مع وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات؛ لتعزيز القدرات الرقمية للقطاع الحكومي، وتمكين المواهب الوطنية، وتأسيس بنية رقمية متقدمة تدعم تطوير الخدمات الحكومية وتحسين كفاءتها وجودتها.