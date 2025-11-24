بهدف تطوير وتمكين الكفاءات الحكومية في مجال التقنيات السحابية، وتعزيز جاهزية الكوادر الوطنية للاستفادة من أحدث الحلول الرقمية الداعمة لمسيرة التحوّل الرقمي في المملكة.
أعلنت هيئة الحكومة الرقمية، إطلاق البرنامج الوطني «روّاد السحابة» عبر برنامج «قدراتك». ويأتي إطلاق البرنامج بالتعاون مع عدد من أبرز الشركات العالمية في مجال الحوسبة السحابية، لتقديم محتوى تدريبي متخصص يساعد على تأهيل المتدربين إلى مستوى احترافي يواكب التطورات التقنية المتسارعة.
ويُعد برنامج «روّاد السحابة» خطوة مهمة نحو رفع كفاءة العمل الحكومي من خلال بناء قدرات وطنية قادرة على إدارة البنى التحتية السحابية باحتراف، وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار، وتسريع تبنّي التقنيات الناشئة داخل الجهات الحكومية، كما يستهدف البرنامج تحقيق أكثر من 100 ألف مقعد تدريبي بحلول2030م، بما يسهم في دعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة.
وتأتي المبادرة ضمن جهود هيئة الحكومة الرقمية، بالتعاون مع وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات؛ لتعزيز القدرات الرقمية للقطاع الحكومي، وتمكين المواهب الوطنية، وتأسيس بنية رقمية متقدمة تدعم تطوير الخدمات الحكومية وتحسين كفاءتها وجودتها.
In order to develop and empower government competencies in the field of cloud technologies, and to enhance the readiness of national personnel to benefit from the latest digital solutions supporting the digital transformation journey in the Kingdom.
The Digital Government Authority announced the launch of the national program "Cloud Pioneers" through the "Your Capabilities" program. The launch of the program comes in collaboration with several leading global companies in the field of cloud computing, to provide specialized training content that helps qualify trainees to a professional level that keeps pace with rapid technological developments.
The "Cloud Pioneers" program is an important step towards enhancing the efficiency of government work by building national capabilities capable of professionally managing cloud infrastructures, promoting a culture of innovation, and accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies within government entities. The program also aims to achieve more than 100,000 training seats by 2030, contributing to supporting the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision.
This initiative is part of the efforts of the Digital Government Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, to enhance the digital capabilities of the government sector, empower national talents, and establish an advanced digital infrastructure that supports the development of government services and improves their efficiency and quality.