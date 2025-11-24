In order to develop and empower government competencies in the field of cloud technologies, and to enhance the readiness of national personnel to benefit from the latest digital solutions supporting the digital transformation journey in the Kingdom.

The Digital Government Authority announced the launch of the national program "Cloud Pioneers" through the "Your Capabilities" program. The launch of the program comes in collaboration with several leading global companies in the field of cloud computing, to provide specialized training content that helps qualify trainees to a professional level that keeps pace with rapid technological developments.

The "Cloud Pioneers" program is an important step towards enhancing the efficiency of government work by building national capabilities capable of professionally managing cloud infrastructures, promoting a culture of innovation, and accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies within government entities. The program also aims to achieve more than 100,000 training seats by 2030, contributing to supporting the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision.

This initiative is part of the efforts of the Digital Government Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, to enhance the digital capabilities of the government sector, empower national talents, and establish an advanced digital infrastructure that supports the development of government services and improves their efficiency and quality.