نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، أمس، في جلسة اليوم الثاني من قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين (G20)، المنعقدة بمدينة جوهانسبرغ في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا، تحت عنوان: «مستقبل عادل ومنصف لجميع المعادن الحيوية: العمل اللائق، الذكاء الاصطناعي».

وشدّد وزير الخارجية، خلال الجلسة على أهمية ضمان العدالة والإنصاف في الوصول إلى الموارد الحيوية واستثمارها بما يعزز النمو الاقتصادي ويحقق التوازن بين التنمية وحماية البيئة، في ظل ما يشهده العالم اليوم من تحول متسارع نحو الاقتصاد الأخضر والتقنيات النظيفة. وقال: «المملكة ترى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي يشكّل عاملاً رئيسياً في تسريع الابتكار، وتحسين كفاءة استخدام الموارد، وتعزيز الاستدامة في مختلف القطاعات، ويتطلب ذلك نهجاً قائماً على الحوار والتعاون، والعمل الجماعي واحترام القانون الدولي وحماية المستهلكين وحقوق الملكية الفكرية، وصولاً إلى تطوير نظام حوكمة عادل وشامل».

وأكد وزير الخارجية، التزام المملكة بمواصلة العمل مع دول مجموعة العشرين لتعزيز منظومة اقتصادية أكثر شمولاً وعدالة واستدامة، تقوم على التعاون والابتكار وتكافؤ الفرص؛ بما يسهم في تحقيق الازدهار المشترك وحماية مستقبل الأجيال القادمة.حضر الجلسة، وزير المالية محمد عبدالله الجدعان، ونائب وزير المالية الشربا السعودي عبدالمحسن سعد الخلف.