On behalf of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated yesterday in the second day session of the G20 Leaders' Summit, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, under the title: "A Fair and Equitable Future for All Critical Minerals: Decent Work, Artificial Intelligence."

The Foreign Minister emphasized during the session the importance of ensuring justice and fairness in accessing and investing in critical resources to enhance economic growth and achieve a balance between development and environmental protection, in light of the rapid global shift towards a green economy and clean technologies. He stated: "The Kingdom believes that artificial intelligence is a key factor in accelerating innovation, improving resource efficiency, and enhancing sustainability across various sectors. This requires an approach based on dialogue and cooperation, collective action, respect for international law, and the protection of consumers and intellectual property rights, leading to the development of a fair and inclusive governance system."

The Foreign Minister affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to continue working with G20 countries to promote a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable economic system based on cooperation, innovation, and equal opportunities; contributing to shared prosperity and protecting the future of generations to come. The session was attended by Finance Minister Mohammed Abdullah Al-Jadaan and Saudi Sherpa Deputy Finance Minister Abdul Mohsen Saad Al-Khalaf.