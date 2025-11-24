نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، أمس، في جلسة اليوم الثاني من قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين (G20)، المنعقدة بمدينة جوهانسبرغ في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا، تحت عنوان: «مستقبل عادل ومنصف لجميع المعادن الحيوية: العمل اللائق، الذكاء الاصطناعي».
وشدّد وزير الخارجية، خلال الجلسة على أهمية ضمان العدالة والإنصاف في الوصول إلى الموارد الحيوية واستثمارها بما يعزز النمو الاقتصادي ويحقق التوازن بين التنمية وحماية البيئة، في ظل ما يشهده العالم اليوم من تحول متسارع نحو الاقتصاد الأخضر والتقنيات النظيفة. وقال: «المملكة ترى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي يشكّل عاملاً رئيسياً في تسريع الابتكار، وتحسين كفاءة استخدام الموارد، وتعزيز الاستدامة في مختلف القطاعات، ويتطلب ذلك نهجاً قائماً على الحوار والتعاون، والعمل الجماعي واحترام القانون الدولي وحماية المستهلكين وحقوق الملكية الفكرية، وصولاً إلى تطوير نظام حوكمة عادل وشامل».
وأكد وزير الخارجية، التزام المملكة بمواصلة العمل مع دول مجموعة العشرين لتعزيز منظومة اقتصادية أكثر شمولاً وعدالة واستدامة، تقوم على التعاون والابتكار وتكافؤ الفرص؛ بما يسهم في تحقيق الازدهار المشترك وحماية مستقبل الأجيال القادمة.حضر الجلسة، وزير المالية محمد عبدالله الجدعان، ونائب وزير المالية الشربا السعودي عبدالمحسن سعد الخلف.
On behalf of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated yesterday in the second day session of the G20 Leaders' Summit, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, under the title: "A Fair and Equitable Future for All Critical Minerals: Decent Work, Artificial Intelligence."
The Foreign Minister emphasized during the session the importance of ensuring justice and fairness in accessing and investing in critical resources to enhance economic growth and achieve a balance between development and environmental protection, in light of the rapid global shift towards a green economy and clean technologies. He stated: "The Kingdom believes that artificial intelligence is a key factor in accelerating innovation, improving resource efficiency, and enhancing sustainability across various sectors. This requires an approach based on dialogue and cooperation, collective action, respect for international law, and the protection of consumers and intellectual property rights, leading to the development of a fair and inclusive governance system."
The Foreign Minister affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to continue working with G20 countries to promote a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable economic system based on cooperation, innovation, and equal opportunities; contributing to shared prosperity and protecting the future of generations to come. The session was attended by Finance Minister Mohammed Abdullah Al-Jadaan and Saudi Sherpa Deputy Finance Minister Abdul Mohsen Saad Al-Khalaf.