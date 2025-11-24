The first events celebrating the International Day of the Arabic Language were concluded yesterday (Sunday), organized by the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language and the Muslim World League in Mecca, with the presence of the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa, and the Secretary-General of the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language, Dr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Washmi, along with a select group of scholars, heads of delegations, and several senior specialists and those interested in linguistic and cultural affairs.

Al-Issa addressed the distinctive characteristics of the Arabic language, foremost among them being that the Holy Quran was revealed in its clear tongue, as well as its rich derivational system and its ability to innovate due to the flexibility of the Arabic tongue, provided it remains consistent with its structure.

He expressed the Muslim World League's pride in its partnership with the King Salman Center in serving the Arabic language, highlighting the significant efforts made by the center in this field, which reflect the Kingdom's commitment to empowering the Arabic language across various domains; from planning and language policies, through comprehensive digital platforms and dictionaries, to cultural programs and initiatives aimed at solidifying linguistic identity and enhancing its presence among different segments of society.

Cooperation between the Center and the League

Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Issa emphasized: "Arabic is in greater need today for care from its center of strength and point of influence, where it originated, and the cradle of its tongue, as the voice of the Arabic language has resonated to the world, narrating history from the desert, from the center of the Arabian Peninsula and the sanctuary of their sacred sites, where service and honor come from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Thus, the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language was established, fulfilling a long-awaited hope."

For his part, Dr. Al-Washmi clarified that the cooperation between the center and the league within the framework of the International Day of the Arabic Language represents an important institutional step within international efforts to serve the Arabic language, embodying the center's role in coordinating qualitative initiatives and enhancing linguistic awareness in international forums, in support of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in solidifying cultural identity and promoting civilizational understanding.

He praised the efforts of the Muslim World League and its constructive cooperation in this field, emphasizing the importance of integration between national and international institutions in enhancing the global status of the Arabic language.

Dr. Al-Washmi reviewed several tasks and efforts of the center, explaining this in his comprehensive speech during the opening session, and while the guests of the event toured the accompanying exhibition of the center, highlighting through observable examples the significant international positioning of the center, in addition to its qualitative outputs.