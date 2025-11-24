اختُتِمت أمس (الأحد)، أُولى فعاليات الاحتفال باليوم العالمي للغة العربية، التي نظَّمها مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية ورابطة العالم الإسلامي بمكة المكرمة، بحضور الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، والأمين العام لمجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية الدكتور عبدالله صالح الوشمي، وبمشاركة نخبةٍ من العلماء ورؤساء الوفود، وعددٍ من كبار المختصين والمهتمين بالشأنَين اللغوي والثقافي.

وتطرّق العيسى، إلى ما تميّزت به العربية من خصائص، في طليعتها أن القرآن الكريم نزل بلسانها المبين، كما امتازت بغزارة نظامها الاشتقاقي وقدرتها على الابتكار بسبب مرونة لسان العرب على شرطه وهو التجانس مع بنيته.

وأعرب عن اعتزاز رابطة العالم الإسلامي بالشراكة مع مجمع الملك سلمان في خدمة اللغة العربية، منوِّهاً بالجهود الكبيرة التي يبذلها المجمع في هذا المجال، التي تعكس حرص المملكة على تمكين اللغة العربية في مختلف الحقول؛ من التخطيط والسياسات اللغوية، مروراً بالمنصات والمعاجم الرقمية الشاملة، ووصولاً إلى البرامج والمبادرات الثقافية الساعية إلى ترسيخ الهوية اللغوية وتعزيز حضورها لدى مختلف فئات المجتمع.

التعاون بين المجمع والرابطة

أكد الدكتور عبدالكريم العيسى: «أن العربية أحوج ما تكون اليوم للحفاوة بها من مركز قوتها، ومنطلق تأثيرها، حيث بلد المنشأ، ومهد اللسان، إذ انطلق صوت الضاد للعالمين يسوق التاريخ من قِبَل الصحراء، من مركز جزيرة العرب وحاضنة مقدساتهم حيث الخدمة والشرف من المملكة العربية السعودية فكان مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية، فحقق الله به أملاً طال انتظاره».

من جانبه، أوضح الدكتور الوشمي، أن التعاون بين المجمع والرابطة في إطار اليوم العالمي للغة العربية يمثّل خطوةً مؤسسيةً مهمّة ضمن الجهود الدولية لخدمة اللغة العربية، ويجسّد دور المجمع في تنسيق المبادرات النوعية، وتعزيز الوعي اللغوي في المحافل الدولية، دعماً لأهداف رؤية المملكة 2030 في ترسيخ الهوية الثقافية، وتعزيز التفاهم الحضاري.

وثمّن جهود رابطة العالم الإسلامي وتعاونها البنّاء في هذا الميدان، مؤكداً أهمية التكامل بين المؤسسات الوطنية والدولية في تعزيز مكانة اللغة العربية عالمياً.

واستعرض الدكتور الوشمي، عدداً من مهمات وجهود المجمع، شارحاً ذلك في كلمته الشاملة في جلسة الافتتاح، وأثناء تجول ضيوف الحفل في معرض المجمع المصاحب، مبرزاً بالنماذج المشاهدة حجم التموضع الدولي الكبير للمجمع، فضلاً عن مخرجاته النوعية.