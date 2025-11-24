The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, reviewed a report on the activities of the branch of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance in the region during the past period.

This came during his reception of the Director of the branch of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance in the region, Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mushaikih, where he was briefed at the beginning of the meeting on the achievements and active participation of the branch, as well as the volunteer work, and everything related to the service of the houses of God, including construction, renovation, and maintenance works. He praised the efforts of the ministry branch and the noble work it is doing, noting that this is part of the comprehensive care and continuous attention from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.

Al-Mushaikih expressed his sincere gratitude to the Prince of the region for his ongoing guidance in serving the houses of God and the citizens and residents of the region, as well as for his follow-up on the branch's work to fulfill its role to the fullest.