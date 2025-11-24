اطّلع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، على تقرير عن أعمال فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالمنطقة، خلال الفترة الماضية.
جاء ذلك خلال استقباله مدير فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالمنطقة عبدالله محمد المشيقح، حيث اطلع في مستهل اللقاء على ما احتواه التقرير من إنجازات ومشاركات الفرع الفاعلة والأعمال التطوعية، وكل ما يتعلق بخدمة بيوت الله، من أعمال الإنشاء والترميم والصيانة، مثنياً على جهود فرع الوزارة وما يقوم به من أعمال جليلة، مشيراً إلى أن ذلك يأتي امتداداً للرعاية الشاملة والاهتمام المتواصل من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد.
وعبّر المشيقح عن خالص شكره لأمير المنطقة على توجيهاته المستمرة، لما فيه خدمة بيوت الله، وخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين بالمنطقة، ومتابعته لأعمال الفرع للقيام بدوره على أكمل وجه.
The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, reviewed a report on the activities of the branch of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance in the region during the past period.
This came during his reception of the Director of the branch of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance in the region, Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mushaikih, where he was briefed at the beginning of the meeting on the achievements and active participation of the branch, as well as the volunteer work, and everything related to the service of the houses of God, including construction, renovation, and maintenance works. He praised the efforts of the ministry branch and the noble work it is doing, noting that this is part of the comprehensive care and continuous attention from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.
Al-Mushaikih expressed his sincere gratitude to the Prince of the region for his ongoing guidance in serving the houses of God and the citizens and residents of the region, as well as for his follow-up on the branch's work to fulfill its role to the fullest.