اطّلع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، على تقرير عن أعمال فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالمنطقة، خلال الفترة الماضية.

جاء ذلك خلال استقباله مدير فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالمنطقة عبدالله محمد المشيقح، حيث اطلع في مستهل اللقاء على ما احتواه التقرير من إنجازات ومشاركات الفرع الفاعلة والأعمال التطوعية، وكل ما يتعلق بخدمة بيوت الله، من أعمال الإنشاء والترميم والصيانة، مثنياً على جهود فرع الوزارة وما يقوم به من أعمال جليلة، مشيراً إلى أن ذلك يأتي امتداداً للرعاية الشاملة والاهتمام المتواصل من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد.

وعبّر المشيقح عن خالص شكره لأمير المنطقة على توجيهاته المستمرة، لما فيه خدمة بيوت الله، وخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين بالمنطقة، ومتابعته لأعمال الفرع للقيام بدوره على أكمل وجه.