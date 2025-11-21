أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور فيصل بن جميل غزاوي المسلمين بتقوى الله عز وجل ومراقبته في السر والنجوى.

وقال في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام: "إننا في هذه الحياة ممتحنون؛ فالدنيا ليست دار جزاء ووفاء، بل دار اختبار وابتلاء، فالابتلاء قدر إلهي وأمر لازم حتمي، يتبين من خلاله صدقُ من ادعى الإيمان ممن هو كاذب، ويكون البلاء على قدر دين المرء قوة وضعفًا.

وأضاف يقول: «مضت سنة الله أن يبتلي عباده المؤمنين بالسراء والضراء، والعسر واليسر، والمنشط والمكره، والغنى والفقر، وإدالة الأعداء عليهم في بعض الأحيان، ومجاهدة الأعداء بالقول والعمل ونحو ذلك، وكل ذلك مظهر لثباتهم على الإيمان ومحبة الرحمن والتسليم لقضاء ربهم عظيم الشأن، فالله سبحانه يبتلي عبده ويمتحنه بشدائد من الأمور؛ ليرى هل يصبر ويرضى بقضاء الله أم يتسخط ويجزع، وهو نوع شديد من الابتلاء، ولكن عاقبة الصبر عليه حميدة من النصر والهدى وحسن الثواب، كما أن سنة الله جرت بأن الشدة إذا تناهت يجعل وراءها فرجًا عظيمًا».

وأوضح الشيخ فيصل غزاوي أن استحضار أمثلة على تنوع الابتلاء واستدعاء شواهد لاختلاف صوره نجده جليًا فيما امتحن به صفوة الخلق الأنبياء عليهم السلام، سواءً كان تكذيب أقوامهم لهم، كما في قصص إبراهيم ولوط ونوح عليهم السلام، أم كان ابتلاءً بالنعمة كما حصل لداود وسليمان عليهما السلام، أم كان بالفتنة والشهوة كما تعرض لذلك يوسف عليه السلام، أم كان بالضر كالداء الذي أصاب جسد أيوب- عليه السلام-، أم كان بأنواع الأذى كما أصاب موسى عليه السلام، وأما نبينا محمد- صلى الله عليه وسلم- فما أكثر ما أوذي في الله ولقي من أنواع الابتلاء والمصائب.

وبيّن أن الأنبياء مع كونهم أفضل الخلق وأكرمهم على الله إلا أنهم أشد بلاء؛ لما يترتب على ذلك من مضاعفة حسناتهم ورفع درجاتهم وإعلاء ذكرهم، فهم اختصوا بكمال صبرهم وصحة احتسابهم، ويأتي من بعدهم في ذلك المؤمنون الصادقون من الأولياء والصالحين الذين ساروا على أثرهم واقتدوا بهديهم، فاستعذبوا كل ما نالهم من إيذاء وتنكيل في سبيل الثبات على الدين.

وقال فضيلته: «ما أعظم شأن الصحابة الكرام؛ إذ ضربوا أروع الأمثلة في سبيل نصرة الإسلام رغم ما واجهوه من الشدائد العظام والأهوال الجسام، مما يشهد لهم برسوخ إيمانهم، ويبرهن على رباطة جأشهم وثباتهم، وحوصروا 3 سنوات في شعب أبي طالب وأصابهم فيه الجوع والمتاعب، لكنهم صبروا وعلى ربهم توكلوا، ولم يفتّ ذلك كله في عضدهم ولم يصدهم عن مبدئهم، تأسيًا بنبيهم الذي لم تفتر عزيمته ولم تضعف همته، بل استمر في دعوته وتبليغ رسالته، وكفى الله المؤمنين ما أهمهم ورد عنهم بأس من أراد كيدهم، وباء الأعداء بالفشل وخيبة الأمل، وكذا ثباتهم عند الشدائد والصعاب يوم تكالب عليهم الأحزاب».

ولفت النظر إلى أن من صور امتحان الإيمان ابتلاء المؤمن بما عليه الناس من العوائد والتقاليد المخالفة لشرع الله المجيد، فإن أطاع الكثرة ممن اتبع الهوى أضلوه عن سبيل الهدى.

وأشار إلى أن مما يُظهر حقيقة إيمان العبد ما يعرض له مما استقبحه الشرع وحرمه، فمتى قابل المنكرات والمساوئ بالإنكار زاد في إيمانه واطمئنانه، ومتى استجاب لها ورضيها فُتِن ونال من إيمانه، فلا عذر للمؤمن أن ينكر بقلبه كل منكر، لأن تغييره بالقلب يعد أضعف المراتب، ويقتضي ذلك إظهار كراهته للمنكر فلا يقعد مع مرتكبيه، بل يُعرض عنهم زجرًا لهم وبغضًا لما هم فيه.

وعد الشيخ فيصل غزاوي ترسيخ مفهوم الإيمان بالقضاء والقدر خيره وشره، والرضا والتسليم التام لأقدار الله أساسًا متينًا وحصنًا حصينًا وسلَّمًا يرقى بصاحبه لأعلى درجات الإيمان واليقين، فإذا ما ابتلي العبد في إيمانه كان أساسه الإيماني ثابتًا فلم يضعف ولم يتزعزع، لكن عندما لا يكون كذلك فما أسرع ما ينقلب ولا يثبت على حاله، موصيًا المسلمين أن يحمدوا ربهم على ما أنعم به عليهم ومنحهم، وعلى ما صرف عنهم ومنعهم، وأن يسألوه أن يعافيهم ولا يبتليهم، وأن يستعملهم ولا يستبدلهم، مع شكر نعمة مولاهم وتأدية حقه فيما آتاهم وولاهم.

من جهة أخرى تحدث فضيلة إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور صلاح بن محمد البدير عن مآل كل إنسان في هذه الدنيا الفانية، مذكرًا أن الموت أجلٌ محتوم، داعيًا العباد إلى مُلازمة أداء الطاعات الواجبات، والبُعد عن المعاصي والمُنكرات، والتوبة إلى الله سبحانه وتعالى.

واستهل الشيخ صلاح البدير الخطبة داعيًا إلى تقوى الله والالتزام بأوامره، واجتناب معصيته، قال الله وتعالى: «يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنتُم مُّسْلِمُونَ»، موضحًا أن الدنيا دارُ أكدارٍ وأنكاد، أحزانها لافحة، ومصائبها طافحة، وحوادثها قادحة، سكناتها محدورة، وعهودها منقوضة، زوالها محسوم، ورخاؤها لا يدوم، وعناؤها لا يرتفع، وبلاؤها لا ينقطع، وزهرتها إلى فناء، مستشهدًا بقول الله جلّ وعلا: «وَمَا الْحَيَاةُ الدُّنْيَا إِلَّا لَعِبٌ وَلَهْوٌ وَلَلدَّارُ الْآخِرَةُ خَيْرٌ لِلَّذِينَ يَتَّقُونَ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ»، وعن أنس- رضي الله عنه- قال: قال رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم-: «حَقَّ عَلَى اللَّهِ أَنْ لَا يَرْتَفِعَ شَيْءٌ من الدنيا إلا وضعه» أخرجه البخاري.

وذكر إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي واصفًا حال الدنيا الفانية بقوله: «دارٌ تغيّرها الآفات، وتنوبها الفجيعات، وتُكدّرها الرزايا والبليّات، قد سلّتِ المَنايا فيها سيوفها، ونثرت بين الأنام حتوفها، ومن لم يمت عاجلًا مات أجلًا»، مُستدلًا بقول الحق تبارك وتعالى: «وَمَا جَعَلْنَا لِبَشَرٍ مِن قَبْلِكَ الْخُلدٌ أَفَإِن مِتّ فَهُمُ الْخَالِدُونَ، كُلُّ نَفْسٍ ذَائِقَةُ الْمَوْتُ وَنَبْلُوكُم بالشرِّ والخَيْرِ فِتْنَةٌ وَإِلَيْنَا تُرْجَعُونَ».

وتابع فضيلته مذكرًا أن الموت والفناء نهاية كل مخلوق في هذه الحياة الدنيا، متسائلًا: «أين من كان لنا صديقًا مؤانسًا، أين من كان لنا رفيقًا مجالسًا، تخطفتهم أوثار الحنايا، وأوقعتهم سهام المنايا، فيا من غرق في المنكرات والغفلات، هلّا اعتبرت بمدافن الآباء والأمهات، هلّا اتّعظت بمن مضى من الإخوان والأخوات، قِف بالقبور وانظر كم حوَت من الأموات».

ودعا الشيخ الدكتور صلاح البدير إلى أهمية استعداد العبد لأوان وفاته، ونزول الموت به، وأن لا تُبطره الدنيا الفانية، ولا تُشغله الدار الباقية، ولا تخدعه زخارفها، ولا تُذهله بمُتعها، ولا تُضلّه فِتنها، ولا تُغويه شياطينها وغواتها، مذكرًا من ارتكب الحرام، واقترف الآثام، بالمسارعة إلى التوبة والاستغفار والرجوع إلى الله، والإنابة إليه قبل فوات الأوان، فقال الله تعالى: «والله يُرِيدُ أَن يَتُوبَ عَلَيْكُمْ»، وقال سبحانه: «أَفَلَا يَتُوبُونَ إِلَى اللهِ وَيَسْتَغْفِرُونَهُ وَاللَّهُ غَفُورٌ رحيمٌ»، وقل عزّ وجلّ: «إِلَّا مَن تَابَ وَآمَنَ وَعَمِلَ عَمَلًا صَالِحًا فَأُولَٰئِكَ يُبَدِّلُ اللَّهُ سَيِّئَاتِهِمْ حَسَنَاتٍ ۗ وَكَانَ اللَّهُ غَفُورًا رَّحِيمًا»، وقال جل وعلا: «قُلْ يَا عِبَادِيَ الَّذِينَ أَسْرَفُوا عَلَىٰ أَنفُسِهِمْ لَا تَقْنَطُوا مِن رَّحْمَةِ اللَّهِ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّهَ يَغْفِرُ الذُّنُوبَ جَمِيعًا ۚ إِنَّهُ هُوَ الْغَفُورُ الرَّحِيمُ»، وعن أبي هريرة رضي الله عنه قال: قال رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم-: والذي نفسي بيده لو لم تذنبوا لذهب الله بكم، ولجاء بقومٍ يُذنبون فيستغفرون الله، فيغفر لهم" -أخرجه مسلم-، فمن كرم الله تعالى، وجوده ولطفه، ورحمته بخلقه، مع ذنوبهم وإسرافهم يدعوهم إِلى التَّوبة وَالمغْفرة، ويصفحُ عن إجرامهم، فكلّ من تاب إِليه تَاب عليه.