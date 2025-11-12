أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ (5637) قطعة عقارية في (18) حيًا بمنطقة الرياض، ابتداءً من 23 نوفمبر 2025، الموافق 2 جمادى الآخر 1447هـ، وحتى نهاية يوم 26 فبراير 2026، الموافق 9 رمضان 1447هـ.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة بمنطقة الرياض تشمل الأحياء التالية في محافظة الرين: (حي أحد، حي الناصفة، حي الرواما، حي البدائع، حي القماش، حي الرين الأعلى، حي آل هويمل، حي اليمامة، حي القادسية، حي النور، حي الرفيعة، حي الرفايع)، مُبينةً أن اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعًا عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.
وأشارت «هيئة العقار» إلى أن التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحًا عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مشيرةً إلى أن التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفِ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل.
ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعدادًا لبدء التسجيل، مضيفةً أن عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار والتي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.
وابتداءً من الموعد الـمُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري، حيث يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.
The General Authority for Real Estate announced the commencement of the property registration works for (5,637) real estate plots in (18) neighborhoods in the Riyadh region, starting from November 23, 2025, corresponding to 2 Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH, until the end of February 26, 2026, corresponding to 9 Ramadan 1447 AH.
The authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Riyadh region include the following neighborhoods in Al-Rain Governorate: (Al-Ahd Neighborhood, Al-Nasifah Neighborhood, Al-Rawama Neighborhood, Al-Badae Neighborhood, Al-Qamash Neighborhood, Al-Rain Al-A'la Neighborhood, Al-Huwail Neighborhood, Al-Yamamah Neighborhood, Al-Qadisiyah Neighborhood, Al-Noor Neighborhood, Al-Rafiah Neighborhood, Al-Rafayah Neighborhood). It indicated that the selection of neighborhoods was based on specific criteria, and the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to property registration works in various regions of the Kingdom will be announced in due course.
The "Real Estate Authority" pointed out that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa or through service centers, noting that property registration requires a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process.
The authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to property registration to verify their property title deed and the necessary conditions in preparation for the start of registration, adding that failing to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to financial penalties outlined in the property registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee that reviews violations. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.
Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for ownership registration will be issued for each real estate unit registered. The title deed will include property data, descriptions, status, and associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector, as the property registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.