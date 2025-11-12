أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ (5637) قطعة عقارية في (18) حيًا بمنطقة الرياض، ابتداءً من 23 نوفمبر 2025، الموافق 2 جمادى الآخر 1447هـ، وحتى نهاية يوم 26 فبراير 2026، الموافق 9 رمضان 1447هـ.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة بمنطقة الرياض تشمل الأحياء التالية في محافظة الرين: (حي أحد، حي الناصفة، حي الرواما، حي البدائع، حي القماش، حي الرين الأعلى، حي آل هويمل، حي اليمامة، حي القادسية، حي النور، حي الرفيعة، حي الرفايع)، مُبينةً أن اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعًا عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.

وأشارت «هيئة العقار» إلى أن التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحًا عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مشيرةً إلى أن التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفِ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل.

ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعدادًا لبدء التسجيل، مضيفةً أن عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار والتي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.

وابتداءً من الموعد الـمُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري، حيث يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.