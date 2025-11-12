عقد وزير الحج الدكتور توفيق الربيعة أمس، على هامش فعاليات مؤتمر الحج اللقاء نصف السنوي مع رؤساء مكاتب شؤون الحج، بحضور أكثر من 100 وزير ومفتٍ من دول العالم الإسلامي، لمتابعة سير الاستعدادات لموسم 1447هـ، ومناقشة مستجدات التنظيمات والإجراءات التشغيلية ذات الصلة بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن. وأشاد بالمكاتب التي استكملت إجراءات تعاقداتها مبكراً، حاثّاً المتبقية على سرعة إنهاء إجراءات التعاقد قبل الخامس عشر من شهر رجب 1447هـ، ما يضمن الجاهزية المبكرة وتقديم خدمات متميزة للحجاج.

وأكد خلال اللقاء، على جملة من الإجراءات التنظيمية التي يجب الالتزام بها خلال الفترة القادمة: إنهاء التعاقد على خدمات المخيمات قبل 15 رجب، وخدمات السكن في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة قبل 13 شعبان، إرسال تأشيرات الحج للإصدار قبل الأول من شوال، دون تمديد بعد هذه المواعيد، مع تعزيز الوعي المجتمعي بعدم الحج إلا بتصريح رسمي، ونشر الرسائل التوعوية بالتنسيق بين الوزارات والمكاتب، حمايةً للحجاج من أي استغلال أو تضليل، اشتراط شهادة الاستطاعة الصحية أساسياً لإصدار التأشيرة، على أن تصدر بتوقيع رئيس المكتب ومسؤول البعثة الطبية، وألا تُصدر أي تأشيرة إلا بعد اعتماد الشهادة إلكترونياً عبر منصة (مسار)، دفع قيمة الهدي والأضاحي يتم فقط من خلال مكاتب شؤون الحجاج وعبر مشروع المملكة للإفادة من الهدي والأضاحي، مع منع التعامل مع أي جهات غير نظامية.

ومن الإجراءات أيضاً التأكيد على أن بطاقة نسك ضرورية لدخول الحرم المكي أو المشاعر المقدسة وإدخال بيانات الإداريين والطبيين والإعلاميين، واستكمال رفعها قبل 1 رجب القادم، واستكمال تعيين الناقلات الجوية وحجز الخانات الزمنية لنقل الحجاج قبل 15 رجب القادم، وأخيراً، تنفيذ جميع التعاملات المالية والإدارية عبر منصة نسك مسار.

واختتم وزير الحج اللقاء بالتأكيد على أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي ضمن مساعي وزارة الحج والعمرة لرفع كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وتحقيق التكامل مع الجهات الحكومية والدولية ذات العلاقة، بما يعكس الصورة المشرفة للمملكة في خدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين من مختلف دول العالم.