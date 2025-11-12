The Minister of Hajj, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, held yesterday, on the sidelines of the Hajj conference, the semi-annual meeting with the heads of Hajj affairs offices, with the presence of more than 100 ministers and muftis from the Islamic world, to follow up on the preparations for the 1447 AH season and discuss updates on the regulations and operational procedures related to serving the guests of Allah. He praised the offices that completed their contracting procedures early, urging the remaining ones to expedite the contracting processes before the fifteenth of Rajab 1447 AH, which ensures early readiness and the provision of distinguished services to the pilgrims.

During the meeting, he emphasized a number of organizational procedures that must be adhered to in the coming period: completing contracts for tent services before the 15th of Rajab, and accommodation services in Mecca and Medina before the 13th of Sha'ban, sending Hajj visas for issuance before the first of Shawwal, without extensions after these dates, while enhancing community awareness that Hajj should only be performed with an official permit, and disseminating awareness messages in coordination between ministries and offices, to protect pilgrims from any exploitation or deception. It is essential to require a health capability certificate for visa issuance, which must be signed by the head of the office and the medical mission official, and no visa should be issued without the certificate being electronically approved via the (Masar) platform. Payment for the sacrificial offerings and udhiyah should only be made through the Hajj affairs offices and via the Kingdom's project for benefiting from the sacrificial offerings and udhiyah, with a prohibition on dealing with any unofficial entities.

Among the procedures is also the confirmation that the Nusuk card is necessary for entering the Grand Mosque or the holy sites, and entering the data of administrators, medical personnel, and media representatives, with the completion of uploading this information before the 1st of Rajab. Additionally, the appointment of airlines and the reservation of time slots for transporting pilgrims should be completed before the 15th of Rajab. Finally, all financial and administrative transactions should be conducted through the Nusuk Masar platform.

The Minister of Hajj concluded the meeting by affirming that these procedures come as part of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's efforts to enhance the efficiency of the services provided to the guests of Allah and to achieve integration with the relevant governmental and international entities, reflecting the honorable image of the Kingdom in serving pilgrims and Umrah performers from various countries around the world.