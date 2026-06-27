وجهت وزيرة التنمية الفرنسية إليونور كارويه نداء عاجلا إلى البنك الدولي حثته فيه على مقاومة الضغوط التي تمارسها عليه أكبر دولة مساهمة في البنك، وهي الولايات المتحدة، والتمسك بهدف تمويل مكافحة تغير المناخ الذي سينقضي أجله بنهاية الشهر.
وطالبت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب البنك الدولي بالتخلي عن هدف تخصيص 45% من موارده السنوية للإقراض لمشروعات متعلقة بالمناخ، والتركيز بدلا من ذلك على الإقراض الإنمائي الأساسي، بما في ذلك العودة إلى مشروعات الوقود الأحفوري. ومُددت بالفعل «خطة العمل الشاملة للمناخ» عاما واحدا، لكن يبدو أنها ستنتهي دون بديل واضح، وهو ما يثير قلق كثير من الدول المساهمة الأوروبية وغيرها في البنك الدولي.
وقالت كارويه في فعالية أُقيمت خلال «أسبوع العمل المناخي» في لندن «بصفتنا مساهمين، أي بصفتنا دولا (مشاركة) في هذه المؤسسات، فإن من مسؤولياتنا بالطبع ضمان أن تظل عملياتها على قدر كاف من الطموح فيما يتعلق بتمويل قضايا المناخ».
وأضافت «وهذا هو الحال بالطبع عندما يكون لدى المساهمين الآخرين آراء مختلفة بشأن المناخ، كما هو الحال الآن»، في إشارة إلى إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب في الولايات المتحدة.
ووقعت مجموعة تضم 19 من أصل 25 مساهما في البنك الدولي على بيان في شهر أكتوبر يدعو إلى استمرار دعم أهداف البنك المتعلقة بالمناخ، لكن أعضاء مجلس الإدارة الذين يمثلون الولايات المتحدة واليابان والهند والسعودية وروسيا والكويت رفضوا التوقيع.
The French Minister of Development, Éléonore Caroit, issued an urgent call to the World Bank urging it to resist the pressures exerted by its largest contributor, the United States, and to adhere to the goal of financing climate change mitigation, which will expire at the end of the month.
The administration of President Donald Trump has demanded that the World Bank abandon its goal of allocating 45% of its annual resources for lending to climate-related projects, and instead focus on basic developmental lending, including a return to fossil fuel projects. The "Comprehensive Climate Action Plan" has already been extended for one year, but it seems it will end without a clear alternative, raising concerns among many European and other contributing countries in the World Bank.
Caroit said at an event held during the "Climate Action Week" in London, "As contributors, that is, as countries (participating) in these institutions, it is of course our responsibility to ensure that their operations remain sufficiently ambitious regarding climate financing."
She added, "This is certainly the case when other contributors have differing opinions on climate, as is the case now," referring to the administration of President Donald Trump in the United States.
A group of 19 out of 25 contributors to the World Bank signed a statement in October calling for continued support for the Bank's climate-related goals, but board members representing the United States, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Kuwait refused to sign.