The French Minister of Development, Éléonore Caroit, issued an urgent call to the World Bank urging it to resist the pressures exerted by its largest contributor, the United States, and to adhere to the goal of financing climate change mitigation, which will expire at the end of the month.



The administration of President Donald Trump has demanded that the World Bank abandon its goal of allocating 45% of its annual resources for lending to climate-related projects, and instead focus on basic developmental lending, including a return to fossil fuel projects. The "Comprehensive Climate Action Plan" has already been extended for one year, but it seems it will end without a clear alternative, raising concerns among many European and other contributing countries in the World Bank.



Caroit said at an event held during the "Climate Action Week" in London, "As contributors, that is, as countries (participating) in these institutions, it is of course our responsibility to ensure that their operations remain sufficiently ambitious regarding climate financing."



She added, "This is certainly the case when other contributors have differing opinions on climate, as is the case now," referring to the administration of President Donald Trump in the United States.



A group of 19 out of 25 contributors to the World Bank signed a statement in October calling for continued support for the Bank's climate-related goals, but board members representing the United States, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Kuwait refused to sign.