وجهت وزيرة التنمية الفرنسية إليونور كارويه نداء عاجلا إلى البنك الدولي حثته فيه على مقاومة الضغوط التي تمارسها عليه أكبر دولة مساهمة في البنك، وهي الولايات المتحدة، والتمسك بهدف تمويل مكافحة تغير المناخ الذي سينقضي أجله بنهاية الشهر.


وطالبت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب البنك الدولي بالتخلي عن هدف تخصيص 45% من ‌موارده السنوية للإقراض لمشروعات متعلقة ‌بالمناخ، ⁠والتركيز بدلا من ⁠ذلك على الإقراض الإنمائي الأساسي، بما في ذلك العودة إلى مشروعات الوقود الأحفوري. ومُددت بالفعل «خطة العمل الشاملة للمناخ» عاما واحدا، لكن يبدو أنها ستنتهي دون بديل واضح، وهو ما يثير ⁠قلق كثير من الدول المساهمة الأوروبية ‌وغيرها في ‌البنك الدولي.


وقالت كارويه في فعالية أُقيمت خلال «أسبوع ‌العمل المناخي» في لندن «بصفتنا مساهمين، أي ‌بصفتنا دولا (مشاركة) في هذه المؤسسات، فإن من مسؤولياتنا بالطبع ضمان أن تظل عملياتها على قدر كاف من الطموح فيما يتعلق بتمويل ‌قضايا المناخ».


وأضافت «وهذا هو الحال بالطبع عندما يكون لدى المساهمين الآخرين آراء ⁠مختلفة ⁠بشأن المناخ، كما هو الحال الآن»، في إشارة إلى إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب في الولايات المتحدة.


ووقعت مجموعة تضم 19 من أصل 25 مساهما في البنك الدولي على بيان في شهر أكتوبر يدعو إلى استمرار دعم أهداف البنك المتعلقة بالمناخ، لكن أعضاء مجلس الإدارة الذين يمثلون الولايات المتحدة واليابان والهند والسعودية وروسيا والكويت رفضوا التوقيع.