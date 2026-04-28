سجّلت منظومة التجارة في السعودية إنجازات نوعية ضمن التقرير السنوي لرؤية 2030 لعام 2025، عكست تسارع نمو البيئة التجارية، وتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني، مدفوعة بحزمة إصلاحات تنظيمية وتشغيلية واسعة، انعكست على مؤشرات التنافسية وحجم النشاط التجاري.


وأظهرت البيانات تقدم السعودية إلى المرتبة 17 عالمياً في الكتاب السنوي للتنافسية، في مؤشر يعكس تحسن كفاءة البيئة التنظيمية وتكامل السياسات الاقتصادية، فيما تجاوزت مساهمة القطاع الخاص المستهدف لعام 2025 بنسبة بلغت 51% من الناتج المحلي، بزيادة 4% مقارنة بعام 2024، ما يعكس تسارع وتيرة تمكين القطاع الخاص.


22.9 % مساهمة المنشآت الصغيرة في الناتج


وسجلت المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة نمواً ملحوظاً، إذ بلغت مساهمتها في الناتج المحلي 22.9% خلال عام 2024، بزيادة 1.8%، في وقت تجاوز عدد السجلات التجارية القائمة 1.8 مليون سجل بزيادة سنوية تفوق 259 ألف سجل، ما يعكس اتساع قاعدة النشاط الاقتصادي ودخول مزيد من المستثمرين للسوق.


وفي جانب الاستثمارات، بلغ عدد السجلات التجارية للشركات الأجنبية 13.103 سجلات خلال عام، فيما ارتفع عدد قيود الامتياز التجاري إلى 2.637 قيداً بزيادة 304 قيود، في مؤشر على تنامي جاذبية السوق السعودية للاستثمارات الدولية ونماذج الأعمال الحديثة.


34 % نمو لسجلات الذكاء الاصطناعي


وعلى مستوى تطوير البيئة التنظيمية، نفذت منظومة التجارة أكثر من 1.000 إصلاح تشريعي وإجرائي، بالتكامل مع 65 جهة حكومية، لتعزيز التنافسية وتسهيل ممارسة الأعمال، إلى جانب إصدار أكثر من 108 آلاف سجل تجاري فرعي خففت الأعباء على القطاع الخاص منذ بدء العمل بنظام السجل التجاري الجديد.


كما شهد قطاع التقنيات الحديثة نمواً لافتاً، إذ بلغ عدد السجلات المرتبطة بأنشطة الذكاء الاصطناعي 19.042 سجلاً بنمو سنوي 34%، ما يعكس التحول نحو الاقتصاد الرقمي وارتفاع الطلب على التقنيات المتقدمة.


وفي إطار تمكين ريادة الأعمال، تجاوزت قيمة التمويل عبر برنامج «كفالة» 130.6 مليار ريال، فيما أُدرجت أكثر من 39 منشأة في السوق الموازية، في خطوة تعزز وصول الشركات الناشئة إلى التمويل وتوسّع أعمالها.


وتأتي هذه المؤشرات في سياق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 الهادفة إلى تنويع الاقتصاد ورفع كفاءة السوق، إذ تمثل الأرقام المسجلة انتقالاً تدريجياً من مرحلة التمكين إلى مرحلة تعظيم الأثر الاقتصادي، وتعزيز تنافسية السعودية كمركز إقليمي للأعمال والاستثمار.