The trade system in Saudi Arabia has recorded qualitative achievements in the annual report for Vision 2030 for the year 2025, reflecting the accelerated growth of the commercial environment and enhancing the role of the private sector and small and medium enterprises in supporting the national economy, driven by a wide range of regulatory and operational reforms, which have reflected on competitiveness indicators and the volume of commercial activity.



The data showed that Saudi Arabia advanced to the 17th position globally in the annual competitiveness report, in an index that reflects the improvement in the efficiency of the regulatory environment and the integration of economic policies, while the contribution of the private sector exceeded the target for 2025 by 51% of the GDP, an increase of 4% compared to 2024, reflecting the accelerating pace of empowering the private sector.



22.9% Contribution of Small Enterprises to GDP



Small and medium enterprises recorded significant growth, with their contribution to the GDP reaching 22.9% during 2024, an increase of 1.8%, while the number of active commercial registrations exceeded 1.8 million, with an annual increase of more than 259,000 registrations, reflecting the expansion of the economic activity base and the entry of more investors into the market.



In terms of investments, the number of commercial registrations for foreign companies reached 13,103 during the year, while the number of franchise registrations increased to 2,637, with an increase of 304 registrations, indicating the growing attractiveness of the Saudi market for international investments and modern business models.



34% Growth in Artificial Intelligence Registrations



At the level of developing the regulatory environment, the trade system implemented more than 1,000 legislative and procedural reforms, in collaboration with 65 government entities, to enhance competitiveness and facilitate business operations, in addition to issuing more than 108,000 sub-commercial registrations that eased the burdens on the private sector since the new commercial registration system came into effect.



The modern technologies sector also witnessed remarkable growth, with the number of registrations related to artificial intelligence activities reaching 19,042, with an annual growth of 34%, reflecting the shift towards a digital economy and the rising demand for advanced technologies.



As part of empowering entrepreneurship, the value of financing through the "Kafalah" program exceeded 130.6 billion riyals, while more than 39 enterprises were listed in the parallel market, a step that enhances the access of startups to financing and expands their businesses.



These indicators come within the context of the targets of Vision 2030 aimed at diversifying the economy and raising market efficiency, as the recorded figures represent a gradual transition from the empowerment phase to maximizing economic impact and enhancing Saudi Arabia's competitiveness as a regional business and investment hub.