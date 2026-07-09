The question is not: Why did the healthcare practitioner suddenly appear in the accounts of the organizations? Rather, the real question is: Where have they been all these past years?

For many years, health organization platforms revolved around the same themes; openings, inaugurations, meetings, and photos of the CEO and senior leadership. As for the healthcare practitioner, the one who stands on the front lines with the patient, they were only seen as a number in a report or a percentage in a performance indicator.

Then suddenly, with a new policy from the holding entity, the accounts were filled with pictures of healthcare practitioners, their names, messages, and stories. It was as if everyone discovered overnight that the healthcare system only functions because of them.

But the truth is not that they appeared yesterday; rather, they were deliberately or inadvertently absent from the media scene. Their moral identity was stripped away, while the spotlight was focused more on positions than on the message bearers.

Institutional media is not just a platform to highlight leadership; it is a mirror that reflects the spirit of the organization. If the healthcare practitioner is absent from this mirror, the image becomes incomplete no matter how high the quality of the filming and production.

Restoring the dignity of the healthcare practitioner is not a seasonal media campaign, nor a response to a fleeting directive, but a correction of a path that has been delayed for far too long. The doctor, nurse, pharmacist, technician, and specialist are the true face of the healthcare system; they are the first ones the patient sees and the last ones they forget.

The question that must remain present is: Who reduced the organization to a single responsible person and convinced it that its success is measured by the number of leadership photos, not by the number of stories that narrate the contributions of practitioners?

Identity cannot be restored through temporary posts, but through an institutional culture that believes the true hero of the system is the one wearing the healthcare uniform, not the one sitting in the office whose evaluation is primarily visual!

Restoring the dignity of the healthcare practitioner is a correction of a path that has been delayed for far too long.