ليس السؤال: لماذا ظهر الممارس الصحي في حسابات التجمعات فجأة؟ بل السؤال الحقيقي: أين كان طوال السنوات الماضية؟

لأعوام طويلة، كانت منصات التجمعات الصحية تدور في فلك واحد؛ افتتاحات، تدشينات، اجتماعات، وصور للرئيس التنفيذي وكبار القيادات. أما الممارس الصحي؛ ذلك الذي يقف في الصف الأول مع المريض، فلم يكن يُرى إلا كرقم في تقرير أو نسبة في مؤشر أداء.

ثم فجأة، وبسياسة جديدة من الجهة القابضة، امتلأت الحسابات بصور الممارسين الصحيين، وأسمائهم، ورسائلهم، وقصصهم. وكأن الجميع اكتشف بين ليلة وضحاها أن المنظومة الصحية لا تقوم إلا بهم.

لكن الحقيقة ليست أنهم وُجدوا بالأمس بل إنهم كانوا غائبين عن المشهد الإعلامي عمداً أو غفلة. لقد سُلبت منهم هويتهم المعنوية، بينما كان الضوء مسلطاً على المناصب أكثر من أصحاب الرسالة.

الإعلام المؤسسي ليس منصة لإبراز القيادات فقط، بل مرآة تعكس روح المؤسسة. وإذا غاب الممارس الصحي عن هذه المرآة، فإن الصورة تصبح ناقصة مهما بلغت جودة التصوير والإخراج.

إن إعادة الاعتبار للممارس الصحي ليست حملة إعلامية موسمية، ولا استجابة لتوجيه عابر، بل هي تصحيح لمسار تأخر كثيراً. فالطبيب، والممرض، والصيدلي، والفني، والأخصائي، هم الواجهة الحقيقية للنظام الصحي، وهم أول من يراه المريض وآخر من ينساه.

السؤال الذي يجب أن يبقى حاضراً: من الذي اختزل المؤسسة في مسؤول واحد، وأقنعها أن نجاحها يُقاس بعدد صور القيادات، لا بعدد القصص التي تروي عطاء الممارسين؟

الهوية لا تُستعاد بمنشورات مؤقتة، بل بثقافة مؤسسية تؤمن أن بطل المنظومة الحقيقي هو من يرتدي الزي الصحي، لا من يجلس بالمكتب وجُل تقييمه بصري!

إعادة الاعتبار للممارس الصحي تصحيح لمسار تأخر كثيراً