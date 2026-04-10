في عالمٍ تتسارع فيه الاكتشافات، وتتنافس فيه العقول على بلوغ أقصى حدود المعرفة، تبرز الدكتورة دانا السليمان بوصفها تجربة علمية وإنسانية تتجاوز حدود الإنجاز إلى معنى أعمق، عندما يكون العلم في خدمة الإنسان، وأن تتحول المختبرات إلى مساحة لصناعة الأمل. تتويجها بلقب أفضل مخترع لعام 2025 لم يأت بوصفه مفاجأة، بل بدا امتداداً طبيعياً لمسارٍ متماسك، تشكّل عبر سنوات من العمل الدؤوب، والبحث عن حلول حقيقية لواحد من أكثر التحديات الطبية إلحاحاً.

الدكتورة دانا السليمان.

الدكتورة دانا السليمان.

منذ البدايات، كانت علاقتها بالعلم قائمة على الفضول والسؤال. هذا الفضول قادها إلى اختيار الهندسة الحيوية، حيث تتقاطع العلوم الطبية مع التقنيات المتقدمة. هناك بدأت ملامح مشروعها تتكوّن تدريجياً، مشروع يسعى إلى تطوير أدوات تشخيصية أكثر دقة، وأكثر قرباً من الإنسان، وأكثر قدرة على تقليل المعاناة.

في رحلتها الأكاديمية خارج المملكة، خاضت تجربة علمية ثرية مكّنتها من التعمق في مجالات الاستشعار الحيوي والمواد الذكية. كانت سنوات الدراسة والبحث بمثابة مرحلة تأسيس حقيقية، صقلت خلالها أدواتها العلمية، ووسّعت من أفق رؤيتها، حتى أصبحت قادرة على تحويل الأفكار النظرية إلى تطبيقات عملية ذات أثر ملموس.

ومع عودتها إلى المملكة، بدأت مرحلة أكثر نضجاً في تجربتها. في جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية «كاوست»، انخرطت في بيئة بحثية متقدمة، وأسست مساراً علمياً يركّز على تطوير تقنيات تشخيص غير جراحية. هذا التوجّه لم يكن خياراً تقنياً فحسب، بل كان استجابة لحاجة إنسانية واضحة، حيث تقليل الألم، وتسهيل الوصول إلى التشخيص، ورفع فرص الاكتشاف المبكر للأمراض.

الابتكار الذي قادها إلى هذا التتويج العالمي يعكس هذا التوجّه بوضوح. جهاز يعتمد على تقنيات متقدمة في المواد الحيوية، قادر على التقاط مؤشرات دقيقة مرتبطة بالسرطان دون الحاجة إلى تدخلات جراحية معقدة. هذا التطور يفتح آفاقاً جديدة في مجال التشخيص، إذْ يمكن الكشف عن المرض في مراحله المبكرة، بطريقة أكثر أماناً وسهولة، وبكلفة أقل.

الدكتورة دانا السليمان.

الدكتورة دانا السليمان.

وتكمن أهمية هذا الابتكار في كونه يجمع بين الدقة العلمية والبساطة في الاستخدام. فهو لا يقتصر على المختبرات المتقدمة أو المراكز الطبية الكبرى، بل يمكن أن يمتد أثره إلى نطاق أوسع، ليصل إلى المرضى في أماكن مختلفة، بما في ذلك البيئات التي تفتقر إلى الإمكانات الطبية المتقدمة. هنا يتجلى البعد الإنساني في مشروعها، حيث يصبح العلم وسيلة لتقليص الفجوة في الرعاية الصحية.

مسيرتها العلمية حافلة بالإنجازات التي تعكس مكانتها في هذا المجال. فقد حصلت على جوائز دولية مرموقة، وسجّلت براءات اختراع، وأسهمت في نشر أبحاث علمية مؤثرة. غير أن القيمة الحقيقية لتجربتها تتجاوز هذه المؤشرات، لتكمن في قدرتها على تحويل المعرفة إلى مُنتَج، وعلى ربط البحث العلمي باحتياجات الواقع.

وفي خلفية هذا المسار، يظهر دافع إنساني واضح، شكّل أحد محركاتها الأساسية. هذا الدافع منح تجربتها بعداً مختلفاً، حيث لم تعد الأبحاث مجرد تجارب مخبرية، بل محاولات مستمرة لتقديم حلول تسهم في تحسين حياة المرضى، وتخفيف معاناتهم.

اليوم، تمثل دانا السليمان صورةً لمرحلة جديدة في مسيرة البحث العلمي في المملكة، مرحلة تتجه نحو الابتكار النوعي، وتضع الإنسان في قلب الاهتمام. حضورها في المشهد العلمي يعكس تحولاً أكثر اتساعاً، حين تتقدم الكفاءات الوطنية لتكون جزءاً من صناعة المعرفة عالمياً، لا مجرد متلقٍ لها.

ومع هذا التتويج، تتجه الأنظار إلى ما هو أبعد من اللحظة الراهنة. فالمسار الذي بدأته يحمل إمكانات كبيرة لتطوير تقنيات قد تُحدث تحولاً في طرق تشخيص الأمراض والتعامل معها. ومع استمرار هذا الجهد، يبدو المستقبل مفتوحاً على احتمالات أوسع، يكون فيها العلم أكثر قرباً من الإنسان، وأكثر قدرة على الاستجابة لاحتياجاته.

بهذا المعنى، يمكن قراءة تجربة دانا السليمان بوصفها نموذجاً متكاملاً للباحث الذي يجمع بين الرؤية العلمية والالتزام الإنساني. تجربة تؤكد أن الابتكار لا يُقاس فقط بما يقدمه من تقنيات، بل بما يتركه من بصمة في حياة الناس، وما يفتحه من أبواب نحو مستقبلٍ أكثر صحة ووعياً.