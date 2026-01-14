تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
إن أمن الوطن قضية لا تقبل أنصاف الحلول؛ فالوطن والمواطن كيان واحد لا يتجزأ. هذه العلاقة التكاملية لم تكن وليدة الصدفة، بل صاغتها قيم اجتماعية عميقة وتاريخ ممتد من التلاحم والوفاء، مما جعل المجتمع السعودي خط الدفاع الأول عن أمنه واستقراره. لقد ميّز الله -عز وجلّ- المملكة بمجتمع قوي، يمتلك من الحمية والترابط ما يمكّنه من الوقوف بثبات في وجه التحديات مهما تنوعت، وهو مجتمع يدرك تماماً أن الكلمة عهد، والولاء التزام، وأن حماية حياض الوطن ليست مجرد خيار، بل هي واجب أصيل ينبع من الانتماء الراسخ قبل الالتزام بالأنظمة.
إن الوعي المجتمعي يمثل الدرع الحصين للوطن؛ فالمجتمع الذي نشأ على قيم الوفاء والأنفة، والالتفاف حول قيادته، لا يمكن أن يكون بيئةً خصبة للفوضى أو الاختراق، بل سد منيع أمام كل من يحاول العبث بأمنه واستقراره. إن القيم العربية الأصيلة في المملكة، كالوفاء بالعهد والولاء للكلمة، كانت دائماً الركيزة الأساسية للاستقرار السياسي والاجتماعي منذ تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى؛ فالكلمة عند العرب ميثاق غليظ، والعهد عقد لا ينقض، وشيمة العربي ترفض الخيانة، ومن يخرج عن هذا الصف لا يسيء إلا لنفسه قبل أن يسيء لخصمه.
تواجه المملكة اليوم تحديات متعددة، تتعدد أدواتها وتتغير مسمياتها، لكن جوهرها يظل واحداً؛ محاولة المساس بأمن الوطن واستقراره. ومع ذلك، تتعامل الدولة مع هذه التحديات برؤية حكيمة تجمع بين الحزم الذي لا يتردد، والحكمة التي تبني وتصون، وتحمي دون أن تفقد إنسانيتها. إنها رؤية استباقية لا تكتفي بإطفاء الحرائق، بل تعمل على منع اشتعالها، ولا تلاحق النتائج فحسب، بل تعالج الأسباب، في مسار يعكس نضج التجربة وعمق الفهم القيادي.
إن ما يميّز المملكة اليوم هو ذلك «الميثاق الصامت» والراسخ بين الدولة والمجتمع؛ اتفاق غير مكتوب لكنه محفور في الوجدان، مفاده أن أمن الوطن خط أحمر، وأن الحفاظ عليه شرف ومسؤولية لا تتجزأ. هكذا تمضي السعودية بخطى واثقة، لا تلتفت للضجيج ولا تنشغل بالهوامش، مستندة إلى قيادة حكيمة ومجتمع واعٍ يدرك أن الأوطان لا تُحمى بالشعارات وحدهـا، بل بالوعي، والوفاء، والعمل الصادق.
وفي هذا السياق، نستذكر قول الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -رحمه الله-: «قوّتنا في وحدتنا»، مؤكداً أن الوفاء والانتماء هما الأساس في صون الأمن والاستقرار. كما أشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله- إلى دور المواطن في حماية وطنه بقوله: «على الدوام أظهر المواطن السعودي استشعاراً كبيراً للمسؤولية، وشكّل مع قيادته سداً منيعاً أمام الحاقدين والطامعين».
ختاماً، إن الأمن في السعودية ليس مسؤولية جهة واحدة، بل هو ثقافة مجتمع، وعهد وثيق بين الدولة والمواطنين، أثبت عبر الزمن أنه عصيّ على الكسر، وقادر على مواجهة التحديات بثبات. إن حماية الوطن شرف لا يُساوم عليه، والوفاء له مبدأ راسخ لا يتغير.
The security of the homeland is an issue that does not accept half measures; the homeland and the citizen are an inseparable entity. This integrative relationship was not born out of coincidence, but rather shaped by deep social values and a long history of solidarity and loyalty, which has made Saudi society the first line of defense for its security and stability. God Almighty has distinguished the Kingdom with a strong community that possesses the zeal and cohesion that enables it to stand firm against challenges, no matter how diverse they may be. This is a community that fully understands that a word is a covenant, loyalty is a commitment, and protecting the homeland is not merely an option, but an inherent duty that stems from a deep-rooted belonging before adhering to regulations.
Community awareness represents the strong shield for the homeland; a society that has grown on values of loyalty and pride, and unity around its leadership, cannot be a fertile ground for chaos or infiltration, but rather a solid barrier against anyone who attempts to tamper with its security and stability. The authentic Arab values in the Kingdom, such as honoring commitments and loyalty to one’s word, have always been the fundamental pillar for political and social stability since the establishment of the first Saudi state; for a word among Arabs is a solemn covenant, and a promise is a contract that cannot be broken, and the character of an Arab rejects betrayal. Those who stray from this path harm only themselves before they harm their adversaries.
The Kingdom today faces multiple challenges, with various tools and changing names, but their essence remains the same; an attempt to undermine the security and stability of the homeland. Nevertheless, the state addresses these challenges with a wise vision that combines unwavering firmness with wisdom that builds, preserves, and protects without losing its humanity. It is a proactive vision that does not merely extinguish fires but works to prevent them from igniting, and does not only pursue results but addresses the causes, in a course that reflects the maturity of experience and the depth of leadership understanding.
What distinguishes the Kingdom today is that "silent" and steadfast "covenant" between the state and society; an unwritten agreement but etched in the collective consciousness, stating that the security of the homeland is a red line, and that maintaining it is an honor and an indivisible responsibility. Thus, Saudi Arabia moves forward with confident strides, not distracted by noise or preoccupied with margins, relying on wise leadership and an aware community that understands that homelands are not protected solely by slogans, but by awareness, loyalty, and sincere action.
In this context, we recall the words of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him -: "Our strength is in our unity," affirming that loyalty and belonging are the foundation for safeguarding security and stability. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect him - also highlighted the role of the citizen in protecting his homeland by saying: "The Saudi citizen has always shown a great sense of responsibility and has formed, along with his leadership, a solid barrier against the envious and the greedy."
In conclusion, security in Saudi Arabia is not the responsibility of a single entity, but rather a culture of society, and a firm covenant between the state and its citizens, which has proven over time to be resilient and capable of facing challenges with steadfastness. Protecting the homeland is an honor that cannot be compromised, and loyalty to it is a steadfast principle that does not change.