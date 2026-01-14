إن أمن الوطن قضية لا تقبل أنصاف الحلول؛ فالوطن والمواطن كيان واحد لا يتجزأ. هذه العلاقة التكاملية لم تكن وليدة الصدفة، بل صاغتها قيم اجتماعية عميقة وتاريخ ممتد من التلاحم والوفاء، مما جعل المجتمع السعودي خط الدفاع الأول عن أمنه واستقراره. لقد ميّز الله -عز وجلّ- المملكة بمجتمع قوي، يمتلك من الحمية والترابط ما يمكّنه من الوقوف بثبات في وجه التحديات مهما تنوعت، وهو مجتمع يدرك تماماً أن الكلمة عهد، والولاء التزام، وأن حماية حياض الوطن ليست مجرد خيار، بل هي واجب أصيل ينبع من الانتماء الراسخ قبل الالتزام بالأنظمة.

إن الوعي المجتمعي يمثل الدرع الحصين للوطن؛ فالمجتمع الذي نشأ على قيم الوفاء والأنفة، والالتفاف حول قيادته، لا يمكن أن يكون بيئةً خصبة للفوضى أو الاختراق، بل سد منيع أمام كل من يحاول العبث بأمنه واستقراره. إن القيم العربية الأصيلة في المملكة، كالوفاء بالعهد والولاء للكلمة، كانت دائماً الركيزة الأساسية للاستقرار السياسي والاجتماعي منذ تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى؛ فالكلمة عند العرب ميثاق غليظ، والعهد عقد لا ينقض، وشيمة العربي ترفض الخيانة، ومن يخرج عن هذا الصف لا يسيء إلا لنفسه قبل أن يسيء لخصمه.

تواجه المملكة اليوم تحديات متعددة، تتعدد أدواتها وتتغير مسمياتها، لكن جوهرها يظل واحداً؛ محاولة المساس بأمن الوطن واستقراره. ومع ذلك، تتعامل الدولة مع هذه التحديات برؤية حكيمة تجمع بين الحزم الذي لا يتردد، والحكمة التي تبني وتصون، وتحمي دون أن تفقد إنسانيتها. إنها رؤية استباقية لا تكتفي بإطفاء الحرائق، بل تعمل على منع اشتعالها، ولا تلاحق النتائج فحسب، بل تعالج الأسباب، في مسار يعكس نضج التجربة وعمق الفهم القيادي.

إن ما يميّز المملكة اليوم هو ذلك «الميثاق الصامت» والراسخ بين الدولة والمجتمع؛ اتفاق غير مكتوب لكنه محفور في الوجدان، مفاده أن أمن الوطن خط أحمر، وأن الحفاظ عليه شرف ومسؤولية لا تتجزأ. هكذا تمضي السعودية بخطى واثقة، لا تلتفت للضجيج ولا تنشغل بالهوامش، مستندة إلى قيادة حكيمة ومجتمع واعٍ يدرك أن الأوطان لا تُحمى بالشعارات وحدهـا، بل بالوعي، والوفاء، والعمل الصادق.

وفي هذا السياق، نستذكر قول الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -رحمه الله-: «قوّتنا في وحدتنا»، مؤكداً أن الوفاء والانتماء هما الأساس في صون الأمن والاستقرار. كما أشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله- إلى دور المواطن في حماية وطنه بقوله: «على الدوام أظهر المواطن السعودي استشعاراً كبيراً للمسؤولية، وشكّل مع قيادته سداً منيعاً أمام الحاقدين والطامعين».

ختاماً، إن الأمن في السعودية ليس مسؤولية جهة واحدة، بل هو ثقافة مجتمع، وعهد وثيق بين الدولة والمواطنين، أثبت عبر الزمن أنه عصيّ على الكسر، وقادر على مواجهة التحديات بثبات. إن حماية الوطن شرف لا يُساوم عليه، والوفاء له مبدأ راسخ لا يتغير.