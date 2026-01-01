•• It often happens in many days of my life that I search for the reasons behind my stumbling and rising in a world of intense competition and boasting. There are days when (honey) drips from within me, delighting people with my talk and my fresh laughter. And there are other days that are extremely harsh on a helpless servant who has no (skill) in them nor the strength to endure. Between the gifts and the trials, I remained deeply (ashamed), trying to hide my gloom from others, which made me see what they could not.

•• There are people who have read life (professionally), without breaking free from its secrets, nor escaping its traps. They showcased their reality without disguise, without hiding their faults, nor falsifying their virtues. They endured (traps) and thus the (calamities) were revealed to them. They gently rose from the roadside, and their days became bright, rich, and impactful. And when life did not exhaust them with gloom and bitterness, they remained present in the finest details of life, so the (Creator) remembered them among those with Him, and the (creature) recalled them among their companions.

•• And there are those who go through (shattered) days that make their moments feel like a funeral. They see it as a life burdened with masses of clouds that they can only rise from with great difficulty. They see it as dark clouds overshadowing them and jagged rocks closing in on them. They see it as shattered dreams and piercing anxieties that speak to them of the bitterness of existence. That person imagines he is living at the bottom of life, cursing everything around him, God forbid. A harsh gloom he has created for himself has confined him to (isolation).

•• As it is said, a person is three individuals in one image: a person as God created him, a person as others see him, and a person as he sees himself. The reader of life rides its days, strutting through its alleys and streets, coloring its doors and walls, resting in its space, and contemplating its sea; in other words, he is: "a person in constant renewal." As for those who have not succeeded in reclaiming the spaces of their lives, their attempt to restore their spirit has failed, and they live within an endless circle, with souls in the hands of their Creator.

Life is skillfully navigated between traps and calamities:

Those who elevate their lives find their days bright, rich, and impactful.

And those who are exhausted by gloom and bitterness lose the details of their lives.

Those who read their days transform into individuals of constant renewal and innovation.

And those whose days are shattered find their moments burdened with masses of clouds.