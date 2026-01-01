•• يحدث في أيام كثيرة من سنين عمري، أن أبحث عن أسباب تعثري ونهوضي في عالم شديد المغالبة والمباهاة.. فهناك أيام يقطر (الشَهَد) من داخلي فيطرب الناس لحديثي وضحكتي الندية.. وأخرى كانت شديدة القسوة على عبدٍ عاجزٍ لا (حَذَق) له فيها ولا طاقة.. وبين المنح والمحن؛ ظللت شديد (الخَفْر)، أحاول إخفاء كدري عن الآخرين، وهو ما جعلني أرى ما لم يرونه.

•• هناك أناس قرأوا الحياة (بحرفنة)، بلا افتكاك من أسرارها، ولا فِكاك من أسرها.. استعرضوا حقيقتهم دون تمويه، بلا إخفاء لسيئاتهم، ولا تزييف لحسناتهم.. صبروا على (المصائد) فانجلت عنهم (المصائب).. ارتفعوا برفق من على قارعة الطريق فصارت أيامهم مضيئة وثرية ومؤثرة.. وحين لم تنهكهم الحياة بالكدر والعكَر؛ ظلوا حاضرين في أدق تفاصيل الحياة، فذكرهم (الخالق) فيمن عنده، وتذكَّرهم (المخلوق) بين خلاَّنه.

•• وهناك من تمرُّ عليه أيام (متشظية) تجعل لحظاته ذات تكوين جنائزي.. يراها حياة تحمل كُتُلاً من الغيوم لا يقوم منها إلا بصعوبة بالغة.. يراها سُحُباً سوداء تظلله وصخوراً مسننة تطبق عليه.. يراها أحلاماً محطمة وهواجس لاذعة تحدِّثه عن مرارة العيش.. ذلك الإنسان يتصور أنه يعيش في قعر الحياة فيلعن كل شيء حوله، والعياذ بالله.. كآبة قاسية صنعها لنفسه أسكنته (العزلة).

•• الإنسان -كما قيل- ثلاثة أشخاص في الصورة الواحدة؛ إنسان كما خلقه الله، وإنسان كما يراه الناس، وإنسان كما يرى نفسه.. فقارئ الحياة؛ يمتطي أيامها متبختراً بين أزقتها وحواريها، يلوِّن أبوابها وجدرانها، ويتوسد فضاءها، ويتأمل بحرها، أي إنه: «إنسان دائم التجدد».. أما من لم ينجح في استعادة فضاءات حياته؛ فخابت تجربة استعادة روحه، وعاش وسط دائرة لا تنتهي، والأرواح بيد خالقها.

الحياة بحرفنة بين المصائد والمصائب:

من يرتفع بحياته فأيامه مضيئة وثرية ومؤثرة

ومن ينهكه الكدر والعكَر تغيب تفاصيل حياته

من يقرأ أيامه يتحول لإنسان دائم التجدد والتجديد

ومن تتشظى أيامه فلحظاته تحمل كتلاً من الغيوم