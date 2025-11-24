The platform "X" is currently witnessing an extraordinary transformation in the history of digital communication, following the exposure of several accounts that were managing agendas directed from outside Saudi Arabia with the aim of influencing users within the country. This development was not merely a fleeting technical revelation, but a pivotal communicative moment that redefined the sources of discourse and raised public awareness regarding what is being circulated within the platform.

In recent years, some accounts presented themselves with a Saudi identity, using local language and a discourse close to the community, only to later reveal that their management was based outside the country. This model confirms what Framing Theory suggests about exploiting identity and culture as a facade that reinterprets the message and gains social acceptance. The same scene appeared during the Hong Kong protests in 2019 when it became clear that influential accounts were operating from outside to reshape the internal narrative. The surprise for some Saudi users was significant, especially after they discovered that accounts they were accustomed to—whether sports-related, satirical, or focused on employment—were not what they thought.

With the activation of the location display feature, hostile narratives began to lose their previous ability to influence. Some accounts quickly shut down, while the presence of others diminished after the cover of identity fell. This change aligns with Inoculation Theory, which suggests that the audience becomes more resistant when they know the source of the attack before receiving its messages. This experience is not new globally; the Baltic states faced Russian campaigns by first revealing their sources, which led to a decrease in the impact of the messages even before responding to or debunking them.

The scene is not limited to revealing account locations, but it also opens a window for raising digital awareness within Saudi Arabia. A new culture has begun to take shape, based on verification before interaction, and avoiding the re-sharing of content from accounts with unknown identities, even if they appear nationalistic on the surface. This shift enhances national expression with greater confidence, which is addressed by the Spiral of Silence Theory that explains how the ability of externally imposed discourse to silence internal voices diminishes when its sources are exposed.

The nature of digital confrontation itself has also changed; attention is no longer focused solely on content but also on its source. This perspective aligns with Agenda-Setting Theory, which links the acceptance of a message to the identity of its sender. This was evident globally in 2018 when thousands of accounts belonging to the Russian "Internet Research Agency" were shut down after their operational locations were revealed, losing their influence despite the continuation of the same content.

In conclusion, what is happening on the "X" platform is redistributing power within the digital environment. As fake accounts decline, the value of the real user increases, and the efficiency of social sorting based on awareness rather than impression rises. This trend creates a more balanced atmosphere within the platform, weakens bullying and malicious campaigns, and enhances the presence of genuine messages at the expense of misinformation and fabrication.

It is a new era where not only the tools of influence change, but the rules of perception change as well. As the platform moves towards greater transparency, it seems that the Saudi audience is entering a phase of increased awareness and discernment, in a time when the question is no longer: What was said? But rather: Who said it? And why?