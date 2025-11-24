تشهد منصة «إكس» هذه الأيام تحوّلًا استثنائيًا في تاريخ التواصل الرقمي، بعد انكشاف مواقع عدد من الحسابات التي كانت تدير توجهات موجهة من خارج السعودية بهدف التأثير على المستخدمين في الداخل. هذا التطور لم يكن مجرد كشف تقني عابر، بل لحظة اتصالية فارقة أعادت تعريف مصادر الخطاب، ورفعت مستوى الوعي العام تجاه ما يُتداول داخل المنصة.

في السنوات الماضية، قدّمت بعض الحسابات نفسها بهوية سعودية مع استخدام لغة محلية وخطاب قريب من المجتمع، قبل أن يتبين لاحقًا أن إدارتها تتم من خارج البلاد. هذا النموذج يؤكّد ما تطرحه نظرية التأطير (Framing Theory) حول استغلال الهوية والثقافة كغلاف يعيد تفسير الرسالة ويكسبها قبولًا اجتماعيًا. المشهد نفسه ظهر في احتجاجات هونغ كونغ عام 2019 حين تبيّن أن حسابات مؤثرة كانت تعمل من خارجه لإعادة تشكيل الرواية الداخلية. المفاجأة لدى بعض المستخدمين السعوديين كانت كبيرة، خاصة بعدما اكتشفوا أن حسابات اعتادوها—سواء رياضية أو ساخرة أو مهتمة بالتوظيف—لم تكن كما ظنوها.

ومع تفعيل ميزة إظهار الموقع، بدأت سرديات معادية تفقد قدرتها السابقة على التأثير. أغلقت بعض الحسابات أبوابها سريعًا، بينما تراجع حضور أخرى بعد سقوط غطاء الهوية. هذا التغير يتسق مع نظرية التلقي المحصّن (Inoculation Theory) التي تشير إلى أن الجمهور يصبح أكثر مقاومة عندما يعرف مصدر الهجوم قبل تلقي رسائله. التجربة ليست جديدة عالميًا؛ فدول البلطيق واجهت الحملات الروسية عبر كشف مصادرها أولًا، ما أدى إلى انخفاض تأثير الرسائل قبل حتى الردّ عليها أو تفنيدها.

ولا يقتصر المشهد على كشف مواقع الحسابات، بل يفتح نافذة لرفع الوعي الرقمي داخل السعودية. فقد بدأت ثقافة جديدة بالتشكل، تقوم على التحقق قبل التفاعل، وتجنّب إعادة نشر محتوى من حسابات مجهولة الهوية حتى لو بدت وطنية في ظاهرها. هذا التحول يعزز التعبير الوطني بثقة أكبر، وهو ما تتناوله نظرية الحلزونة الصامتة (Spiral of Silence) التي تشرح كيف تقل قدرة الخطاب المفروض خارجيًا على إسكات الأصوات الداخلية عند انكشاف مصادره.

كما تغيّر طبيعة المواجهة الرقمية نفسها؛ فالانتباه لم يعد منصبًا على المحتوى فقط، بل على مصدره. هذا المنظور ينسجم مع نظرية وضع الأجندة (Agenda-Setting) التي تربط قبول الرسالة بهوية مرسلها. وهو ما حدث عالميًا عام 2018 عند إغلاق آلاف الحسابات التابعة لـ«Internet Research Agency» الروسية بعد الكشف عن مواقع تشغيلها، ففقدت تأثيرها رغم استمرار المحتوى ذاته.

في المحصلة، ما يجري على منصة «إكس» يعيد توزيع القوة داخل البيئة الرقمية. فمع تراجع الحسابات الوهمية، تزداد قيمة المستخدم الحقيقي، وترتفع كفاءة الفرز الاجتماعي القائم على الوعي لا الانطباع. هذا الاتجاه يخلق مناخًا أكثر اتزانًا داخل المنصة، ويضعف التنمر والحملات الكيدية، ويعزز حضور الرسالة الصادقة على حساب التضليل والاصطناع.

إنها حقبة جديدة لا تتغير فيها فقط أدوات التأثير، بل تتغير معها قواعد الإدراك. وبينما تتجه المنصة نحو شفافية أكبر، يبدو أن الجمهور السعودي يدخل مرحلة أكثر وعيًا وقدرة على التمييز، في زمن لم يعد السؤال فيه: ماذا قيل؟ بل: من قاله؟ ولماذا؟