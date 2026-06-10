يمثل الهلال نموذجًا للنادي الشامل الذي أسهم في بناء الرياضة السعودية عبر مختلف الألعاب الجماعية والفردية، وترك بصمات واضحة في مسيرة التطور الرياضي من خلال الإنجازات وصناعة الأبطال على امتداد عقود طويلة، وتأتي كرة اليد ضمن الألعاب التي ارتبطت بتاريخ النادي ومحطاته التأسيسية.


سجّل الهلال اسمه في تاريخ اللعبة بعد تتويجه ببطولة المملكة لكرة اليد عام 1973، ليصبح أحد الأندية التي حققت حضورًا مبكرًا في اللعبة على مستوى السعودية، حيث سبق ذلك اعتماد كرة اليد رسميًا داخل النادي عام 1971، في خطوة عكست توجه الإدارة نحو تنويع الألعاب وتعزيز حضورها.


وشهدت كرة اليد الهلالية مرحلة تطور لافتة قبل عام 1985 خلال رئاسة الأمير عبدالله بن سعد -رحمه الله- ضمن مرحلة إعادة تنظيم للألعاب المختلفة في تلك الفترة.


وضم الفريق خلال فتراته البارزة أسماء صنعت حضورًا فنيًا مميزًا، من بينهم عبدالعزيز المصطفى، وعبدالرحمن الزيد، وخلف الشمري، إلى جانب اللاعبين المصريين ممدوح هاشم، ومحمد الألفي، ومصطفى الأحمر، والد النجم أحمد الأحمر لاعب الزمالك، إضافة إلى أسماء أخرى أسهمت في تشكيل هوية الفريق وتعزيز حضوره التنافسي.


ويحضر الهلال في ذاكرة كرة اليد السعودية بوصفه أحد الأندية التي أسهمت في ترسيخ بدايات اللعبة وتوسيع انتشارها، مع التوجه الحالي للاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد برئاسة حسن بن نصر هلال نحو تطوير المنافسات واكتشاف المواهب عبر مبادرات نوعية، من أبرزها مبادرة "أطلق قدراتك الخارقة" الهادفة إلى دعم المواهب الشابة وصناعة جيل جديد من اللاعبين.


وشارك فريق الناشئين والشباب لكرة اليد بنادي الهلال لفئة الممتاز خلال ثلاثة مواسم متتالية في أعوام 2022 و2023 و2024 قبل أن يتم إيقاف النشاط لاحقًا على مستوى الفئات السنية.


وتحظى كرة اليد بانتشار جماهيري واسع على مستوى الرياضة السعودية، وتعد من أبرز الألعاب الجماعية حضورًا في المنطقة العربية، مع قاعدة جماهيرية متنامية وحضور قوي.


ويمتلك الهلال مقومات كبيرة لإعادة كرة اليد إلى واجهة المشهد الرياضي، بما يملكه من تاريخ عريق وإمكانات وإدارة داعمة وقاعدة جماهيرية واسعة، ما يتيح فرصة لبناء مشروع رياضي يعيد إحياء هذا الإرث ويعزز حضور اللعبة على مستوى الأندية السعودية.


وتشهد المرحلة الحالية دعمًا متزايدًا للقطاع الرياضي ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 التي أطلقها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- ما يفتح المجال أمام تعزيز حضور كرة اليد على مستوى الأندية، واستثمار إرث الهلال في هذه اللعبة بوصفه جزءًا من الذاكرة الرياضية السعودية.


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