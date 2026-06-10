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يمثل الهلال نموذجًا للنادي الشامل الذي أسهم في بناء الرياضة السعودية عبر مختلف الألعاب الجماعية والفردية، وترك بصمات واضحة في مسيرة التطور الرياضي من خلال الإنجازات وصناعة الأبطال على امتداد عقود طويلة، وتأتي كرة اليد ضمن الألعاب التي ارتبطت بتاريخ النادي ومحطاته التأسيسية.
سجّل الهلال اسمه في تاريخ اللعبة بعد تتويجه ببطولة المملكة لكرة اليد عام 1973، ليصبح أحد الأندية التي حققت حضورًا مبكرًا في اللعبة على مستوى السعودية، حيث سبق ذلك اعتماد كرة اليد رسميًا داخل النادي عام 1971، في خطوة عكست توجه الإدارة نحو تنويع الألعاب وتعزيز حضورها.
وشهدت كرة اليد الهلالية مرحلة تطور لافتة قبل عام 1985 خلال رئاسة الأمير عبدالله بن سعد -رحمه الله- ضمن مرحلة إعادة تنظيم للألعاب المختلفة في تلك الفترة.
وضم الفريق خلال فتراته البارزة أسماء صنعت حضورًا فنيًا مميزًا، من بينهم عبدالعزيز المصطفى، وعبدالرحمن الزيد، وخلف الشمري، إلى جانب اللاعبين المصريين ممدوح هاشم، ومحمد الألفي، ومصطفى الأحمر، والد النجم أحمد الأحمر لاعب الزمالك، إضافة إلى أسماء أخرى أسهمت في تشكيل هوية الفريق وتعزيز حضوره التنافسي.
ويحضر الهلال في ذاكرة كرة اليد السعودية بوصفه أحد الأندية التي أسهمت في ترسيخ بدايات اللعبة وتوسيع انتشارها، مع التوجه الحالي للاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد برئاسة حسن بن نصر هلال نحو تطوير المنافسات واكتشاف المواهب عبر مبادرات نوعية، من أبرزها مبادرة "أطلق قدراتك الخارقة" الهادفة إلى دعم المواهب الشابة وصناعة جيل جديد من اللاعبين.
وشارك فريق الناشئين والشباب لكرة اليد بنادي الهلال لفئة الممتاز خلال ثلاثة مواسم متتالية في أعوام 2022 و2023 و2024 قبل أن يتم إيقاف النشاط لاحقًا على مستوى الفئات السنية.
وتحظى كرة اليد بانتشار جماهيري واسع على مستوى الرياضة السعودية، وتعد من أبرز الألعاب الجماعية حضورًا في المنطقة العربية، مع قاعدة جماهيرية متنامية وحضور قوي.
ويمتلك الهلال مقومات كبيرة لإعادة كرة اليد إلى واجهة المشهد الرياضي، بما يملكه من تاريخ عريق وإمكانات وإدارة داعمة وقاعدة جماهيرية واسعة، ما يتيح فرصة لبناء مشروع رياضي يعيد إحياء هذا الإرث ويعزز حضور اللعبة على مستوى الأندية السعودية.
وتشهد المرحلة الحالية دعمًا متزايدًا للقطاع الرياضي ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 التي أطلقها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- ما يفتح المجال أمام تعزيز حضور كرة اليد على مستوى الأندية، واستثمار إرث الهلال في هذه اللعبة بوصفه جزءًا من الذاكرة الرياضية السعودية.
Alabidi1970@
The الهلال (Al-Hilal) represents a model of a comprehensive club that has contributed to building Saudi sports across various team and individual games, leaving clear marks in the journey of sports development through achievements and the creation of champions over many decades. Handball comes among the games that are linked to the club's history and its foundational milestones.
Al-Hilal recorded its name in the history of the game after winning the Kingdom's Handball Championship in 1973, becoming one of the clubs that achieved an early presence in the game at the national level. This was preceded by the official adoption of handball within the club in 1971, reflecting the management's direction towards diversifying sports and enhancing their presence.
Handball at Al-Hilal witnessed a remarkable development phase before 1985 during the presidency of Prince Abdullah bin Saad - may he rest in peace - as part of a reorganization phase for various sports during that period.
The team included prominent names that created a distinctive technical presence, including Abdulaziz Al-Mustafa, Abdulrahman Al-Zaid, and Khalaf Al-Shammari, alongside Egyptian players such as Mamdouh Hashem, Mohamed Al-Alfi, and Mustafa Al-Ahmar, the father of the star Ahmed Al-Ahmar, a player for Zamalek, in addition to other names that contributed to shaping the team's identity and enhancing its competitive presence.
Al-Hilal is remembered in the history of Saudi handball as one of the clubs that contributed to establishing the beginnings of the game and expanding its reach, alongside the current direction of the Saudi Handball Federation, led by Hassan bin Nasr Hilal, towards developing competitions and discovering talents through qualitative initiatives, the most notable of which is the initiative "Unleash Your Superpowers," aimed at supporting young talents and creating a new generation of players.
The youth and junior handball teams of Al-Hilal participated in the premier category for three consecutive seasons in 2022, 2023, and 2024 before the activity was later suspended at the age group level.
Handball enjoys widespread popularity in Saudi sports and is considered one of the most prominent team sports in the Arab region, with a growing fan base and strong presence.
Al-Hilal possesses significant potential to bring handball back to the forefront of the sports scene, given its rich history, capabilities, supportive management, and wide fan base, which provides an opportunity to build a sports project that revives this legacy and enhances the presence of the game at the level of Saudi clubs.
The current phase is witnessing increasing support for the sports sector as part of the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - which opens the door for enhancing the presence of handball at the club level and investing in Al-Hilal's legacy in this game as part of the Saudi sports memory.
Alabidi1970@