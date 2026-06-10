The الهلال (Al-Hilal) represents a model of a comprehensive club that has contributed to building Saudi sports across various team and individual games, leaving clear marks in the journey of sports development through achievements and the creation of champions over many decades. Handball comes among the games that are linked to the club's history and its foundational milestones.



Al-Hilal recorded its name in the history of the game after winning the Kingdom's Handball Championship in 1973, becoming one of the clubs that achieved an early presence in the game at the national level. This was preceded by the official adoption of handball within the club in 1971, reflecting the management's direction towards diversifying sports and enhancing their presence.



Handball at Al-Hilal witnessed a remarkable development phase before 1985 during the presidency of Prince Abdullah bin Saad - may he rest in peace - as part of a reorganization phase for various sports during that period.



The team included prominent names that created a distinctive technical presence, including Abdulaziz Al-Mustafa, Abdulrahman Al-Zaid, and Khalaf Al-Shammari, alongside Egyptian players such as Mamdouh Hashem, Mohamed Al-Alfi, and Mustafa Al-Ahmar, the father of the star Ahmed Al-Ahmar, a player for Zamalek, in addition to other names that contributed to shaping the team's identity and enhancing its competitive presence.



Al-Hilal is remembered in the history of Saudi handball as one of the clubs that contributed to establishing the beginnings of the game and expanding its reach, alongside the current direction of the Saudi Handball Federation, led by Hassan bin Nasr Hilal, towards developing competitions and discovering talents through qualitative initiatives, the most notable of which is the initiative "Unleash Your Superpowers," aimed at supporting young talents and creating a new generation of players.



The youth and junior handball teams of Al-Hilal participated in the premier category for three consecutive seasons in 2022, 2023, and 2024 before the activity was later suspended at the age group level.



Handball enjoys widespread popularity in Saudi sports and is considered one of the most prominent team sports in the Arab region, with a growing fan base and strong presence.



Al-Hilal possesses significant potential to bring handball back to the forefront of the sports scene, given its rich history, capabilities, supportive management, and wide fan base, which provides an opportunity to build a sports project that revives this legacy and enhances the presence of the game at the level of Saudi clubs.



The current phase is witnessing increasing support for the sports sector as part of the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - which opens the door for enhancing the presence of handball at the club level and investing in Al-Hilal's legacy in this game as part of the Saudi sports memory.



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