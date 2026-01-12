تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في عالم يتغير بوتيرة غير مسبوقة، لم يعد التغيير حدثًا عابرًا أو خيارًا مطروحًا للنقاش، بل أصبح الحقيقة الوحيدة الثابتة في مسار التطور المؤسسي. فالتقنيات الرقمية، والتحولات الاقتصادية، والتغيرات الاجتماعية، جميعها عوامل تفرض واقعًا جديدًا على القطاعات الحكومية وغير الحكومية على حد سواء. والسؤال الجوهري لم يعد: هل ستتغير القطاعات؟ بل: كيف ستدير هذا التغيير؟ وكيف ستحوله إلى أداة فاعلة لبناء مستقبلها وصياغة مكانتها في عالم متقلب؟
التاريخ حافل بالأمثلة التي تؤكد أن ردود الأفعال المتأخرة لا تصنع نجاحًا، وأن البقاء في الصدارة لا يتحقق إلا للمؤسسات التي تبادر وتبتكر وتستبق التغيير بخطط استراتيجية ورؤى واضحة. هذه الحقيقة لم تعد اجتهادًا نظريًا، بل أصبحت واقعًا تدعمه التقارير الدولية الصادرة عن الأمم المتحدة ومنظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية (OECD)، حيث تؤكد تقارير «التنمية المستدامة 2023» و«Government at a Glance 2025» أن التحول المؤسسي أصبح حجر الزاوية لتحقيق التنمية المستدامة وتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي في العصر الحديث.
التحول الحقيقي لا يتحقق بالشعارات أو الخطابات التحفيزية، بل من خلال استراتيجيات فعّالة وخطط مدروسة تستند إلى رؤية واضحة وإدارة قادرة على توجيه الطاقات نحو مستقبل مشترك. هذا ما تؤكده دراسات جون كوتر، أحد أبرز منظّري إدارة التغيير، إذ يرى أن الرؤية والتخطيط الاستراتيجي يشكّلان نقطة الانطلاق لأي تحول ناجح. فالرؤية تُبنى على تحليل واقعي للبيئة الحالية، وتُحدّد المسار المستقبلي بدقة لتكون بوصلة المؤسسة وسط زخم المتغيرات وتسارع التحديات. ومع ذلك، يبقى العنصر البشري الركيزة الأهم في أي عملية تحول، إذ يمثّل الاستثمار في بناء القدرات وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، خصوصًا في مجالات التقنية والابتكار، حجر الزاوية لتحقيق الاستدامة المؤسسية وضمان جاهزية المنظمات لمواكبة المستقبل بثقة وكفاءة.
وفي عالم اليوم، لم يعد الابتكار والتحول الرقمي ترفًا تنظيميًا، بل أصبحا شرطًا لبقاء المؤسسات وقدرتها على المنافسة. فالاعتماد على تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والحوسبة السحابية، وتحليل البيانات الضخمة بات ضرورة لرفع الكفاءة وتعزيز الإنتاجية واتخاذ القرار المبني على المعرفة. أما المرونة التنظيمية، فهي الضمانة الحقيقية لاستمرار النجاح، إذ تمكّن المؤسسات من مراجعة خططها وتعديل مساراتها بسرعة وفاعلية، بما يتيح لها التكيّف مع التحولات المتسارعة وتحقيق التميز في بيئة تتغير كل يوم.
التحول لا يتم في عزلة عن محيطه، بل يتطلب منظومة تكاملية بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص والمجتمع. فالحكومة تضطلع بدور التمكين والتشريع وتوفير البنية التحتية والسياسات الداعمة، بينما يجسد القطاع الخاص روح الابتكار والمنافسة والمرونة التشغيلية. أما المجتمع، فيسهم في الرقابة والمساءلة وصياغة الأولويات التنموية، ليكتمل بذلك مشهد التحول الوطني.
هذه المنظومة المتكاملة تعكس جوهر رؤية السعودية 2030 التي جعلت من التحول المؤسسي والشراكة بين القطاعات محورًا لتحقيق التنمية المستدامة والشاملة. فقد وضعت الرؤية أسسًا واضحة لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، وتعزيز الابتكار، وتوسيع نطاق التعاون بين مختلف القطاعات لبناء اقتصاد متنوع وقادر على المنافسة.
لقد تجاوز مفهوم إدارة التغيير كونه خيارًا إداريًا إلى كونه ضرورة وطنية لضمان استمرارية المؤسسات وفاعليتها. فالقطاعات التي تدرك هذه الحقيقة وتستثمر في بناء استراتيجيات تحول متكاملة، هي التي ستتمكن من صياغة مستقبلها بثقة واقتدار.
التغيير قادم لا محالة، لكن من يملك زمام المبادرة هو من سيحدد اتجاه البوصلة. ومن هنا تبرز الرسالة الجوهرية: من يقود التحول اليوم، هو من يرسم ملامح المستقبل غدًا.
In a world changing at an unprecedented pace, change is no longer a fleeting event or a topic for discussion; it has become the only constant truth in the path of institutional evolution. Digital technologies, economic transformations, and social changes are all factors imposing a new reality on both governmental and non-governmental sectors alike. The fundamental question is no longer: Will the sectors change? But rather: How will they manage this change? And how will they turn it into an effective tool for building their future and shaping their position in a volatile world?
The history is full of examples that confirm that delayed reactions do not create success, and that staying at the forefront is only achieved by institutions that take initiative, innovate, and anticipate change with strategic plans and clear visions. This truth is no longer a theoretical endeavor; it has become a reality supported by international reports issued by the United Nations and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), where the "Sustainable Development 2023" and "Government at a Glance 2025" reports affirm that institutional transformation has become the cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and enhancing economic growth in the modern era.
True transformation is not achieved through slogans or motivational speeches, but through effective strategies and well-thought-out plans based on a clear vision and management capable of directing energies towards a shared future. This is confirmed by the studies of John Kotter, one of the leading theorists of change management, who sees that vision and strategic planning form the starting point for any successful transformation. The vision is built on a realistic analysis of the current environment and precisely defines the future path to serve as the institution's compass amidst the momentum of changes and the acceleration of challenges. Nevertheless, the human element remains the most important pillar in any transformation process, as investing in building capacities and empowering national competencies, especially in the fields of technology and innovation, is the cornerstone for achieving institutional sustainability and ensuring organizations are ready to keep pace with the future with confidence and efficiency.
In today's world, innovation and digital transformation are no longer an organizational luxury; they have become a prerequisite for the survival of institutions and their ability to compete. Relying on artificial intelligence technologies, cloud computing, and big data analytics has become essential for increasing efficiency, enhancing productivity, and making knowledge-based decisions. As for organizational flexibility, it is the true guarantee of continued success, enabling institutions to review their plans and adjust their paths quickly and effectively, allowing them to adapt to rapid transformations and achieve excellence in an ever-changing environment.
Transformation does not occur in isolation from its surroundings; it requires an integrative system between the public and private sectors and society. The government plays a role in enabling, legislating, and providing infrastructure and supportive policies, while the private sector embodies the spirit of innovation, competition, and operational flexibility. Society contributes to oversight, accountability, and shaping developmental priorities, thus completing the picture of national transformation.
This integrated system reflects the essence of Saudi Vision 2030, which has made institutional transformation and partnership between sectors a focal point for achieving sustainable and comprehensive development. The vision has established clear foundations for empowering national competencies, enhancing innovation, and expanding cooperation among various sectors to build a diverse and competitive economy.
The concept of change management has transcended being an administrative option to becoming a national necessity to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of institutions. The sectors that recognize this truth and invest in building integrated transformation strategies are the ones that will be able to shape their future with confidence and capability.
Change is inevitable, but those who take the initiative will determine the direction of the compass. Hence, the core message emerges: Those who lead the transformation today are the ones who will shape the contours of the future tomorrow.