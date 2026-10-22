آفة العقل الحوثي، توهمه أنه بسلاح الدولة نال ترخيصاً إلهياً للعب بموازين المنطقة، وكلما تقلصت خياراته اختبر صبر جواره. وهذه مغالطة تاريخية، تسوق صاحبها إلى مواجهة استحقاق تفوق طاقته على الاحتمال.


فالسعودية ليست مسرحاً فارغاً لتصفية الحسابات الإقليمية، ولا أمنها ورقة يانصيب ترفعها دولة مارقة، أو جماعة مرتهنة، متى ما أرادت تحسين شروط بيعها السياسي. أمنها جزء من استقرار إقليمي أوسع، والاعتداء عليه لا يمكن تسويقه بوصفه رسالة عسكرية عابرة، أو خطوة محسوبة في صراع، تظن المليشيا أنها تستطيع التحكم بإيقاعه.


لقد أثبتت السنوات الماضية أن المليشيا، التي جعلت من السلاح عنواناً لحضورها السياسي، تفقد صوابها حين ينكمش هامش المناورة تحت أقدامها. وحين تصبح المطارات والمنشآت الاقتصادية ضمن حسابات التصعيد، فإن المسألة تتجاوز حدود الصراع اليمني، لتطال مصالح شعوب واقتصادات ودول، وعندها لا يجوز أن تتحوّل إلى رهائن لمشروع مسلح.


السعودية لا تحتاج إلى إثبات قوتها عبر الحروب؛ لكنها لا تستطيع أن تجعل أمنها رهناً لحسابات مليشيا ترى في التهديد والابتزاز وسيلة دائمة للتفاوض.


والفارق كبير بين دولة تحسب نتائج قراراتها، ومليشيا، ومن يوظفها، تختبر حدود الآخرين. المملكة تنظر إلى الاستقرار باعتباره مصلحة مستدامة للجميع، فيما الخصم يرى في الاضطراب فرصة لتوسيع نفوذه. ومن هنا تتعارض الرؤيتان؛ السعودية تحتاج إلى جوار آمن، واليمن يحتاج إلى دولة تستعيد قرارها، بينما يضع النهج الحوثي السلاح في مقدمة المعادلة، ويترك للسياسة مهمة تبرير ما يفرضه الميدان.


وليس أكثر من ذلك سخرية، أن تطالب المليشيا بضبط النفس، بينما تحتفظ لنفسها بحق التصعيد. ولا يستقيم أن تدان إجراءات الدفاع عن الأمن، فيما يبحث عن أعذار لاعتداءات تهدد المدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية. فالتهدئة لا تعني أن يظل طرف تحت التهديد، ولا تعني منح المعتدي امتيازاً سياسياً مقابل وقف اعتداءاته.


وإذا كانت الرياض قد آثرت في مراحل سابقة إعطاء المسار السياسي فرصاً حقناً لدماء اليمنيين، فذلك لا يقرأ باعتباره تراجعاً، أو عجزاً عن الرد. الدبلوماسية ليست علامة ضعف حين تستند إلى القدرة، وضبط النفس ليس تنازلاً حين يكون قراراً محسوباً. لكن نجاح هذه الخيارات يتطلب أن يدرك الطرف الآخر، أن أبواب الحوار لا تفتح لتوفير غطاء لجولات جديدة من التصعيد.


إن المسؤولية السعودية هنا، لا تقتصر على حماية الحدود والمنشآت، على أهمية ذلك، وإنما تمتد إلى حماية فرصة اليمن في الخروج من قبضة الحرب. فلا يمكن بناء دولة مستقرة، فيما يحتفظ طرف واحد بحق الحرب والسلم، ويعامل المؤسسات الوطنية باعتبارها امتداداً لنفوذه، ويضع مستقبل البلاد في ميزان حساباته الخارجية.


واليمنيون ليسوا بحاجة إلى مزيد من الشعارات عن السيادة والاستقلال؛ إنهم بحاجة إلى سيادة فعلية، ومؤسسات لا تخضع لقرار مليشيا، واقتصاد لا يتنفس على إيقاع الجبهات، ومستقبل لا تحدده مخازن الصواريخ. ومن يزعم الدفاع عن اليمن، عليه أن يبرهن على ذلك بتخفيف معاناة أهله، لا بتوسيع دائرة الخراب حوله.


أما الرهان على أن الضغط سيجبر المملكة على قبول شروط تُصاغ تحت النار، فهو رهان يتجاهل طبيعة الدولة السعودية، وقدرتها على الجمع بين السياسة وحماية مصالحها. فالرياض تدرك قيمة التسويات، لكنها تدرك أيضاً أن أي تسوية لا تحمي أمنها، ولا تمنع تكرار الاعتداءات، ليست حلاً؛ إنها ترحيل للأزمة إلى موعد أكثر كلفة.


والرد على النهج الحوثي لا يكون بالانفعال، ولا بمجرد إدانة الهجمات بعد وقوعها. إنه يحتاج إلى موقف إقليمي منسق، وقدرة دفاعية راسخة، وضغط سياسي واضح، ومسار يساند اليمنيين في استعادة دولتهم، بحيث لا يتحول وقف النار إلى مكافأة على التصعيد، ولا تصبح المفاوضات وسيلة لشراء الوقت وإعادة ترتيب القوة.


قد ينجح الحوثي في إرباك حركة الطيران، أو إثارة القلق حول منشأة، أو فرض حضوره في عناوين الأخبار. لكنه لا يستطيع أن يجعل من كل ضربة إنجازاً سياسياً، ولا أن يحول الخوف إلى شرعية، ولا أن يجبر المملكة على التنازل عن حقها في حماية أرضها ومصالحها.


فالمملكة ليست في مفترق طرق بين السلام وأمنها. السلام الحقيقي هو الذي يصون أمنها، ويمنح اليمن فرصة استعادة دولته، ويضع حداً لاستخدام السلاح أداة للابتزاز السياسي.


وفي هذه المعادلة، لا يحتاج الموقف السعودي إلى المبالغة في وصف قوته، بقدر ما يحتاج إلى وضوح أهدافه وثباتها؛ حماية البلاد، ومنع تمدد التهديد، ودعم تسوية لا تكافئ المعتدي، وتفتح لليمن باباً للخروج من أزمته.


أما الحوثي، فعليه أن يواجه سؤالاً تعجز عنه صواريخه: كيف لجماعة أن تهدّد المنطقة، ثم تستغرب حين تقرر العواصم اقتلاعها؟