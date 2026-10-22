The affliction of the Houthi mind is its delusion that, with the state's weaponry, it has received a divine license to manipulate the balance of the region. Whenever its options shrink, it tests the patience of its neighbors. This is a historical fallacy that leads its bearer to confront a reality that exceeds its capacity to endure.



Saudi Arabia is not an empty stage for settling regional scores, nor is its security a lottery ticket to be raised by a rogue state or a subservient group whenever they wish to improve their political selling conditions. Its security is part of a broader regional stability, and any aggression against it cannot be marketed as a fleeting military message or a calculated step in a conflict that the militia believes it can control the rhythm of.



The past years have proven that the militia, which has made weaponry the hallmark of its political presence, loses its sanity when its margin for maneuver shrinks beneath its feet. When airports and economic facilities become part of the escalation calculations, the issue transcends the limits of the Yemeni conflict to affect the interests of peoples, economies, and states. At that point, they should not be turned into hostages of an armed project.



Saudi Arabia does not need to prove its strength through wars; however, it cannot make its security contingent upon the calculations of a militia that sees threats and extortion as a permanent means of negotiation.



There is a significant difference between a state that calculates the outcomes of its decisions and a militia, along with those who employ it, that tests the limits of others. The Kingdom views stability as a sustainable interest for all, while the adversary sees turmoil as an opportunity to expand its influence. Hence, the two visions are in conflict; Saudi Arabia needs a secure neighborhood, and Yemen needs a state that regains its decision-making power, while the Houthi approach places weaponry at the forefront of the equation, leaving politics the task of justifying what the field imposes.



It is nothing short of ironic for the militia to call for restraint while reserving the right to escalate. It is unacceptable for defensive measures to be condemned while excuses are sought for attacks that threaten civilians and vital facilities. De-escalation does not mean that one party remains under threat, nor does it mean granting the aggressor a political privilege in exchange for halting its attacks.



If Riyadh has previously preferred to give the political track opportunities to spare Yemeni blood, this should not be interpreted as a retreat or an inability to respond. Diplomacy is not a sign of weakness when it is based on capability, and restraint is not a concession when it is a calculated decision. However, the success of these options requires the other party to understand that the doors of dialogue are not opened to provide cover for new rounds of escalation.



The Saudi responsibility here is not limited to protecting borders and facilities, important as that is, but extends to safeguarding Yemen's opportunity to emerge from the grip of war. It is impossible to build a stable state while one party retains the right to war and peace, treats national institutions as extensions of its influence, and places the future of the country in the balance of its external calculations.



The Yemenis do not need more slogans about sovereignty and independence; they need actual sovereignty, institutions that are not subject to militia decisions, an economy that does not breathe to the rhythm of the fronts, and a future not determined by missile depots. Those who claim to defend Yemen must prove it by alleviating the suffering of its people, not by expanding the circle of destruction around it.



As for the bet that pressure will force the Kingdom to accept conditions formulated under fire, it is a gamble that ignores the nature of the Saudi state and its ability to combine politics with protecting its interests. Riyadh understands the value of settlements, but it also knows that any settlement that does not protect its security and does not prevent the recurrence of attacks is not a solution; it is merely a postponement of the crisis to a more costly time.



The response to the Houthi approach cannot be one of emotional reaction or merely condemning attacks after they occur. It requires a coordinated regional stance, a solid defensive capability, clear political pressure, and a path that supports Yemenis in regaining their state, so that a ceasefire does not become a reward for escalation, nor negotiations a means to buy time and rearrange power.



The Houthi may succeed in disrupting air traffic, or raising concerns about a facility, or imposing its presence in the headlines. However, it cannot turn every strike into a political achievement, nor can it convert fear into legitimacy, nor compel the Kingdom to concede its right to protect its land and interests.



The Kingdom is not at a crossroads between peace and its security. True peace is the one that safeguards its security, grants Yemen the opportunity to regain its state, and puts an end to the use of weapons as a tool for political extortion.



In this equation, the Saudi position does not need to exaggerate in describing its strength, but rather needs clarity of its goals and their steadfastness: protecting the country, preventing the expansion of threats, and supporting a settlement that does not reward the aggressor and opens a door for Yemen to exit its crisis.



As for the Houthi, it must confront a question that its missiles cannot answer: how can a group threaten the region and then be surprised when capitals decide to uproot it?