تأتي زيارة جلالة السلطان هيثم بن طارق، سلطان عُمان، إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، لتؤكد عمق العلاقات التاريخية والأخوية الراسخة التي تجمع البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، وما تحظى به هذه العلاقات من رعاية واهتمام من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وصاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، والسلطان هيثم بن طارق -حفظهم الله ورعاهم. العلاقات السعودية العُمانية ليست وليدة الظروف، وإنما هي امتداد لتاريخ طويل من الأخوة وحسن الجوار والاحترام المتبادل، وروابط اجتماعية وثقافية متجذرة بين الشعبين الشقيقين. وقد تجاوزت هذه العلاقات في مسيرتها الممتدة نصف قرن، اتسمت خلالها بالتميز والتعاون والتفاهم، والتنسيق المستمر بين القيادتين حيال مختلف القضايا الإقليمية والدولية.
وقد دعمت هذه العلاقات زيارات متبادلة رفيعة المستوى، من أبرزها زيارة السلطان هيثم بن طارق إلى المملكة في يونيو 2021م، والتي كانت أول زيارة خارجية لجلالته بعد توليه مقاليد الحكم، تلبيةً لدعوة أخيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظهما الله ورعاهما- وأسفرت الزيارة عن إنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي العُماني ليكون إطارًا مؤسسيًا لتعزيز التعاون بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات. كما جاءت الزيارة الرسمية لسيدي صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء -حفظه الله- إلى سلطنة عُمان في ديسمبر 2021م، ثم زيارته الخاصة في سبتمبر 2023م، لتؤكد عمق التنسيق المشترك، وتعزيز التشاور حول القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، ودعم أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.
ويستند كذلك إلى اللقاءات الثنائية والدولية والمباحثات المستمرة بين وزيري الخارجية في البلدين، صاحب السمو الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ومعالي السيد بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي، إلى جانب اللقاءات المتواصلة بين أصحاب السمو والمعالي الوزراء والمسؤولين في مختلف المجالات، بما يعكس مستوى متقدمًا من التفاهم والتنسيق، ويمهد لمستقبل أكثر تكاملاً يخدم مصالح البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.
وتحمل زيارة السلطان هيثم بن طارق إلى المملكة دلالات مهمة في ظل ما تشهده المنطقة من متغيرات وتحديات، إذ تمثل العلاقات السعودية العُمانية نموذجًا للعلاقات الخليجية القائمة على الحوار والتفاهم والتنسيق، بما يعزز أمن واستقرار المنطقة، ويدعم مسارات التنمية والازدهار.
ولا تقتصر العلاقات بين البلدين على الجانب السياسي، بل تتجاوز ذلك إلى آفاق أوسع تشمل الاقتصاد والاستثمار والتجارة والسياحة والثقافة والإعلام، بما يفتح المجال أمام مرحلة جديدة من الشراكة والتكامل، ويعزز المصالح المشتركة للشعبين الشقيقين.
وتمضي العلاقات السعودية العُمانية اليوم قدمًا في مسار من التعاون والبناء المشترك والتقارب والتكامل الإستراتيجي في مختلف المجالات. ويأتي تأسيس مجلس التنسيق السعودي العُماني ليكون إطارًا مؤسسيًا فاعلاً لتفعيل التعاون المشترك ومتابعة المشاريع والمبادرات بين البلدين، بما في ذلك المبادرات المنبثقة عن رؤية السعودية 2030 ورؤية عُمان 2040، وبما يسهم في تحقيق التكامل الاقتصادي والتنمية المستدامة.
كما تمثل العلاقة بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان ركيزة أساسية في دعم منظومة مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وتعكس التزام البلدين بتعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي، وتنسيق المواقف السياسية والاقتصادية، بما يخدم مصالح شعوب المنطقة.
وتحظى سلطنة عُمان باهتمام كبير من المملكة العربية السعودية، حيث تم افتتاح مكتب لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي بهدف تحديد الفرص الاستثمارية المناسبة، ومساعدة شركات محفظة الصندوق والشركاء من القطاع الخاص على التوسع في الأسواق العُمانية.
كما تحرص المملكة على رفع مستوى التبادل التجاري والاستثماري مع سلطنة عُمان، بما يتناسب مع عمق العلاقات بين البلدين. وتشير الإحصاءات الرسمية إلى نمو ملحوظ في حجم التبادل التجاري خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
بلغ حجم التبادل التجاري بين البلدين لعام 2025م نحو 24,312,290,733 ريالا سعوديا، حيث بلغت واردات المملكة إلى سلطنة عُمان 11,962,405,042 ريالا سعوديا، فيما بلغت صادرات سلطنة عُمان إلى المملكة 12,349,885,814 ريالا سعوديا.
وفي عام 2025م، بلغ حجم الاستثمار السعودي المباشر في سلطنة عُمان نحو 715,313,316 ريالا سعوديا، فيما بلغ حجم الاستثمارات العُمانية المباشرة في المملكة نحو 1,138,308,953 ريالا سعوديا.
وتعززت حركة التجارة والتنقل بين البلدين بصورة أكبر مع افتتاح منفذ الربع الخالي في 11 ديسمبر 2021م، باعتباره أول منفذ بري مباشر بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان، بطول يبلغ نحو 564 كيلومترًا، وهو ما شكّل نقلة نوعية في حركة التبادل التجاري حيث سجل حجم التبادل في عام 2025م من خلال المنفذ نموًا لافتًا بلغ قيمته حوالى 1,298,398,995 ريالا سعوديا مقارنة بنحو 10,321,771 ريالا سعوديا في عام 2021م ويمثل تقريبًا نسبة 58% من حجم التبادل التجاري بين البلدين، بالإضافة إلى تسهيل العبور بين البلدين الشقيقين. وقد بلغ عدد العابرين عبر المنفذ، خلال الفترة من أكتوبر 2021م وحتى نهاية ديسمبر 2025م، نحو 135,902 مواطن سعودي، و640,260 مواطنًا عُمانيًا، و744,262 من الأشقاء الخليجيين والعرب والمقيمين والزائرين.
كما بلغ عدد المواطنين السعوديين المقيمين في سلطنة عُمان 1,643 مواطنًا ومواطنة، وفق آخر إحصائية رسمية مسجلة بتاريخ 13 أغسطس 2026م، كما يقيم في المملكة من الأشقاء العُمانيين 8,073.
وأصبحت سلطنة عُمان كذلك من المقاصد السياحية المهمة للأسر السعودية، لما تتميز به من أصالة الشعب، والقيم الاجتماعية الراسخة، والموروث الثقافي العريق، والطبيعة الخلابة، وما توفره من مقومات سياحية متنوعة.
وتتجه العلاقات بين البلدين الشقيقين نحو مرحلة جديدة من الشراكة المستقبلية، تشمل مجالات الطاقة النظيفة والهيدروجين الأخضر، ومشروعات الربط الكهربائي، والربط السككي الخليجي، إضافة إلى المبادرات السياحية المشتركة التي تستهدف تطوير المقاصد السياحية في البلدين، من خلال برامج للتبادل وخطط تسويقية مشتركة.
حيث تشهد سلطنة عُمان نموًا متسارعًا في الاستثمارات، في ظل تحسن بيئة الأعمال والإصلاحات القانونية، ومن أبرزها برنامج الإقامة الذهبية، وتأسيس مركز عُمان المالي، وإنشاء محكمة الاستثمار، إلى جانب التركيز على التنوع الاقتصادي ضمن مستهدفات رؤية عُمان 2040.
إن زيارة السلطان هيثم بن طارق إلى المملكة العربية السعودية تمثل مناسبة متجددة للتأكيد على أن السعودية وعُمان شقيقتان يجمعهما التاريخ والجغرافيا والمصير والمصالح المشتركة، وأن ما يجمع قيادتيهما وشعبيهما من ثقة ومودة وإرث تاريخي قادر على بناء مستقبل أكثر ترابطًا وازدهارًا.
إن قوة العلاقات السعودية العُمانية لا تستند إلى المصالح الآنية فحسب، بل إلى رصيد تاريخي عميق من الثقة والاحترام المتبادل، وإلى رؤية مشتركة لمستقبل أكثر أمنًا واستقرارًا وتنمية، بما يعزز مكانة البلدين كشريكين إستراتيجيين، ويسهمان معًا في رسم ملامح مستقبل المنطقة المشرق.
حفظ الله المملكة وسلطنة عُمان، وأدام بين قيادتيهما وشعبيهما الشقيقين المحبة والأخوة، وكتب لهذه الزيارة كل التوفيق والنجاح، وأن تكون محطة جديدة لتعزيز الشراكة والتكامل بين البلدين لما فيه خير الشعبين الشقيقين والمنطقة بأسرها.
The visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reaffirms the depth of the historical and brotherly relations that bind the two countries and their peoples, and the care and attention these relations receive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as Sultan Haitham bin Tariq - may God protect them all. The Saudi-Omani relations are not a product of circumstances; rather, they are an extension of a long history of brotherhood, good neighborliness, and mutual respect, with deep-rooted social and cultural ties between the two brotherly peoples. These relations have surpassed half a century of cooperation characterized by excellence, understanding, and continuous coordination between the two leaderships regarding various regional and international issues.
These relations have been supported by high-level reciprocal visits, the most notable of which was Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's visit to the Kingdom in June 2021, which was His Majesty's first foreign visit after assuming power, in response to the invitation of his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect them both. This visit resulted in the establishment of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council as an institutional framework to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Additionally, the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister - may God protect him - to the Sultanate of Oman in December 2021, followed by his private visit in September 2023, further confirmed the depth of joint coordination and enhanced consultation on regional and international issues, supporting the security and stability of the region.
The foundation of these relations also relies on the ongoing bilateral and international meetings and discussions between the foreign ministers of both countries, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and His Excellency Mr. Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, along with continuous meetings between their Highnesses and Excellencies, ministers, and officials in various fields, reflecting an advanced level of understanding and coordination, paving the way for a more integrated future that serves the interests of both countries and their brotherly peoples.
The visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to the Kingdom carries significant implications in light of the changes and challenges facing the region, as the Saudi-Omani relations represent a model for Gulf relations based on dialogue, understanding, and coordination, which enhances the security and stability of the region and supports paths of development and prosperity.
The relations between the two countries are not limited to the political aspect but extend to broader horizons that include economy, investment, trade, tourism, culture, and media, opening the door to a new phase of partnership and integration that enhances the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.
Today, Saudi-Omani relations are advancing along a path of cooperation, joint construction, rapprochement, and strategic integration in various fields. The establishment of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council serves as an effective institutional framework to activate joint cooperation and follow up on projects and initiatives between the two countries, including initiatives stemming from Saudi Vision 2030 and Oman Vision 2040, contributing to achieving economic integration and sustainable development.
The relationship between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman also represents a fundamental pillar in supporting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) system, reflecting the commitment of both countries to enhance regional stability and coordinate political and economic positions, serving the interests of the peoples of the region.
The Sultanate of Oman receives significant attention from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the opening of an office for the Saudi Public Investment Fund aimed at identifying suitable investment opportunities and assisting portfolio companies and private sector partners in expanding into Omani markets.
The Kingdom is also keen to raise the level of trade and investment exchange with the Sultanate of Oman, in line with the depth of relations between the two countries. Official statistics indicate a noticeable growth in the volume of trade exchange in recent years.
The volume of trade exchange between the two countries for the year 2025 is approximately 24,312,290,733 Saudi riyals, with Saudi imports to the Sultanate of Oman amounting to 11,962,405,042 Saudi riyals, while Omani exports to the Kingdom reached 12,349,885,814 Saudi riyals.
In 2025, the volume of direct Saudi investment in the Sultanate of Oman reached approximately 715,313,316 Saudi riyals, while the volume of direct Omani investments in the Kingdom was approximately 1,138,308,953 Saudi riyals.
The movement of trade and travel between the two countries has been further enhanced with the opening of the Empty Quarter crossing on December 11, 2021, as it is the first direct land crossing between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman, with a length of approximately 564 kilometers. This has represented a qualitative leap in trade exchange, as the volume of trade through the crossing in 2025 recorded a remarkable growth of about 1,298,398,995 Saudi riyals compared to approximately 10,321,771 Saudi riyals in 2021, representing nearly 58% of the total trade exchange between the two countries, in addition to facilitating transit between the two brotherly countries. The number of travelers through the crossing from October 2021 to the end of December 2025 reached approximately 135,902 Saudi citizens, 640,260 Omani citizens, and 744,262 from Gulf and Arab brothers, residents, and visitors.
The number of Saudi citizens residing in the Sultanate of Oman reached 1,643, according to the latest official statistics recorded on August 13, 2026, while 8,073 Omani brothers reside in the Kingdom.
The Sultanate of Oman has also become an important tourist destination for Saudi families, due to its people's authenticity, deep-rooted social values, rich cultural heritage, stunning nature, and diverse tourism components.
The relations between the two brotherly countries are heading towards a new phase of future partnership, including fields of clean energy, green hydrogen, electricity interconnection projects, and Gulf railway connections, in addition to joint tourism initiatives aimed at developing tourist destinations in both countries through exchange programs and joint marketing plans.
Oman is witnessing accelerated growth in investments, supported by an improved business environment and legal reforms, including the Golden Residency Program, the establishment of the Oman Financial Center, and the creation of an Investment Court, along with a focus on economic diversification within the targets of Oman Vision 2040.
The visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a renewed occasion to emphasize that Saudi Arabia and Oman are sister countries united by history, geography, destiny, and common interests, and that the trust, affection, and historical legacy shared by their leaderships and peoples can build a more interconnected and prosperous future.
The strength of Saudi-Omani relations is not based solely on immediate interests but on a deep historical record of mutual trust and respect, and a shared vision for a more secure, stable, and developed future, enhancing the status of both countries as strategic partners, together contributing to shaping the bright future of the region.
May God protect the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman, and may love and brotherhood continue between their leaderships and brotherly peoples, granting this visit all success and prosperity, and making it a new milestone to enhance partnership and integration between the two countries for the benefit of both brotherly peoples and the entire region.