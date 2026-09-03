تأتي زيارة جلالة السلطان هيثم بن طارق، سلطان عُمان، إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، لتؤكد عمق العلاقات التاريخية والأخوية الراسخة التي تجمع البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، وما تحظى به هذه العلاقات من رعاية واهتمام من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وصاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، والسلطان هيثم بن طارق -حفظهم الله ورعاهم. العلاقات السعودية العُمانية ليست وليدة الظروف، وإنما هي امتداد لتاريخ طويل من الأخوة وحسن الجوار والاحترام المتبادل، وروابط اجتماعية وثقافية متجذرة بين الشعبين الشقيقين. وقد تجاوزت هذه العلاقات في مسيرتها الممتدة نصف قرن، اتسمت خلالها بالتميز والتعاون والتفاهم، والتنسيق المستمر بين القيادتين حيال مختلف القضايا الإقليمية والدولية.


وقد دعمت هذه العلاقات زيارات متبادلة رفيعة المستوى، من أبرزها زيارة السلطان هيثم بن طارق إلى المملكة في يونيو 2021م، والتي كانت أول زيارة خارجية لجلالته بعد توليه مقاليد الحكم، تلبيةً لدعوة أخيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظهما الله ورعاهما- وأسفرت الزيارة عن إنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي العُماني ليكون إطارًا مؤسسيًا لتعزيز التعاون بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات. كما جاءت الزيارة الرسمية لسيدي صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء -حفظه الله- إلى سلطنة عُمان في ديسمبر 2021م، ثم زيارته الخاصة في سبتمبر 2023م، لتؤكد عمق التنسيق المشترك، وتعزيز التشاور حول القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، ودعم أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.


ويستند كذلك إلى اللقاءات الثنائية والدولية والمباحثات المستمرة بين وزيري الخارجية في البلدين، صاحب السمو الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ومعالي السيد بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي، إلى جانب اللقاءات المتواصلة بين أصحاب السمو والمعالي الوزراء والمسؤولين في مختلف المجالات، بما يعكس مستوى متقدمًا من التفاهم والتنسيق، ويمهد لمستقبل أكثر تكاملاً يخدم مصالح البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.


وتحمل زيارة السلطان هيثم بن طارق إلى المملكة دلالات مهمة في ظل ما تشهده المنطقة من متغيرات وتحديات، إذ تمثل العلاقات السعودية العُمانية نموذجًا للعلاقات الخليجية القائمة على الحوار والتفاهم والتنسيق، بما يعزز أمن واستقرار المنطقة، ويدعم مسارات التنمية والازدهار.


ولا تقتصر العلاقات بين البلدين على الجانب السياسي، بل تتجاوز ذلك إلى آفاق أوسع تشمل الاقتصاد والاستثمار والتجارة والسياحة والثقافة والإعلام، بما يفتح المجال أمام مرحلة جديدة من الشراكة والتكامل، ويعزز المصالح المشتركة للشعبين الشقيقين.


وتمضي العلاقات السعودية العُمانية اليوم قدمًا في مسار من التعاون والبناء المشترك والتقارب والتكامل الإستراتيجي في مختلف المجالات. ويأتي تأسيس مجلس التنسيق السعودي العُماني ليكون إطارًا مؤسسيًا فاعلاً لتفعيل التعاون المشترك ومتابعة المشاريع والمبادرات بين البلدين، بما في ذلك المبادرات المنبثقة عن رؤية السعودية 2030 ورؤية عُمان 2040، وبما يسهم في تحقيق التكامل الاقتصادي والتنمية المستدامة.


كما تمثل العلاقة بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان ركيزة أساسية في دعم منظومة مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وتعكس التزام البلدين بتعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي، وتنسيق المواقف السياسية والاقتصادية، بما يخدم مصالح شعوب المنطقة.


وتحظى سلطنة عُمان باهتمام كبير من المملكة العربية السعودية، حيث تم افتتاح مكتب لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي بهدف تحديد الفرص الاستثمارية المناسبة، ومساعدة شركات محفظة الصندوق والشركاء من القطاع الخاص على التوسع في الأسواق العُمانية.


كما تحرص المملكة على رفع مستوى التبادل التجاري والاستثماري مع سلطنة عُمان، بما يتناسب مع عمق العلاقات بين البلدين. وتشير الإحصاءات الرسمية إلى نمو ملحوظ في حجم التبادل التجاري خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


بلغ حجم التبادل التجاري بين البلدين لعام 2025م نحو 24,312,290,733 ريالا سعوديا، حيث بلغت واردات المملكة إلى سلطنة عُمان 11,962,405,042 ريالا سعوديا، فيما بلغت صادرات سلطنة عُمان إلى المملكة 12,349,885,814 ريالا سعوديا.


وفي عام 2025م، بلغ حجم الاستثمار السعودي المباشر في سلطنة عُمان نحو 715,313,316 ريالا سعوديا، فيما بلغ حجم الاستثمارات العُمانية المباشرة في المملكة نحو 1,138,308,953 ريالا سعوديا.


وتعززت حركة التجارة والتنقل بين البلدين بصورة أكبر مع افتتاح منفذ الربع الخالي في 11 ديسمبر 2021م، باعتباره أول منفذ بري مباشر بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان، بطول يبلغ نحو 564 كيلومترًا، وهو ما شكّل نقلة نوعية في حركة التبادل التجاري حيث سجل حجم التبادل في عام 2025م من خلال المنفذ نموًا لافتًا بلغ قيمته حوالى 1,298,398,995 ريالا سعوديا مقارنة بنحو 10,321,771 ريالا سعوديا في عام 2021م ويمثل تقريبًا نسبة 58% من حجم التبادل التجاري بين البلدين، بالإضافة إلى تسهيل العبور بين البلدين الشقيقين. وقد بلغ عدد العابرين عبر المنفذ، خلال الفترة من أكتوبر 2021م وحتى نهاية ديسمبر 2025م، نحو 135,902 مواطن سعودي، و640,260 مواطنًا عُمانيًا، و744,262 من الأشقاء الخليجيين والعرب والمقيمين والزائرين.


كما بلغ عدد المواطنين السعوديين المقيمين في سلطنة عُمان 1,643 مواطنًا ومواطنة، وفق آخر إحصائية رسمية مسجلة بتاريخ 13 أغسطس 2026م، كما يقيم في المملكة من الأشقاء العُمانيين 8,073.


وأصبحت سلطنة عُمان كذلك من المقاصد السياحية المهمة للأسر السعودية، لما تتميز به من أصالة الشعب، والقيم الاجتماعية الراسخة، والموروث الثقافي العريق، والطبيعة الخلابة، وما توفره من مقومات سياحية متنوعة.


وتتجه العلاقات بين البلدين الشقيقين نحو مرحلة جديدة من الشراكة المستقبلية، تشمل مجالات الطاقة النظيفة والهيدروجين الأخضر، ومشروعات الربط الكهربائي، والربط السككي الخليجي، إضافة إلى المبادرات السياحية المشتركة التي تستهدف تطوير المقاصد السياحية في البلدين، من خلال برامج للتبادل وخطط تسويقية مشتركة.


حيث تشهد سلطنة عُمان نموًا متسارعًا في الاستثمارات، في ظل تحسن بيئة الأعمال والإصلاحات القانونية، ومن أبرزها برنامج الإقامة الذهبية، وتأسيس مركز عُمان المالي، وإنشاء محكمة الاستثمار، إلى جانب التركيز على التنوع الاقتصادي ضمن مستهدفات رؤية عُمان 2040.


إن زيارة السلطان هيثم بن طارق إلى المملكة العربية السعودية تمثل مناسبة متجددة للتأكيد على أن السعودية وعُمان شقيقتان يجمعهما التاريخ والجغرافيا والمصير والمصالح المشتركة، وأن ما يجمع قيادتيهما وشعبيهما من ثقة ومودة وإرث تاريخي قادر على بناء مستقبل أكثر ترابطًا وازدهارًا.


إن قوة العلاقات السعودية العُمانية لا تستند إلى المصالح الآنية فحسب، بل إلى رصيد تاريخي عميق من الثقة والاحترام المتبادل، وإلى رؤية مشتركة لمستقبل أكثر أمنًا واستقرارًا وتنمية، بما يعزز مكانة البلدين كشريكين إستراتيجيين، ويسهمان معًا في رسم ملامح مستقبل المنطقة المشرق.


حفظ الله المملكة وسلطنة عُمان، وأدام بين قيادتيهما وشعبيهما الشقيقين المحبة والأخوة، وكتب لهذه الزيارة كل التوفيق والنجاح، وأن تكون محطة جديدة لتعزيز الشراكة والتكامل بين البلدين لما فيه خير الشعبين الشقيقين والمنطقة بأسرها.