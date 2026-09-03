The visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reaffirms the depth of the historical and brotherly relations that bind the two countries and their peoples, and the care and attention these relations receive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as Sultan Haitham bin Tariq - may God protect them all. The Saudi-Omani relations are not a product of circumstances; rather, they are an extension of a long history of brotherhood, good neighborliness, and mutual respect, with deep-rooted social and cultural ties between the two brotherly peoples. These relations have surpassed half a century of cooperation characterized by excellence, understanding, and continuous coordination between the two leaderships regarding various regional and international issues.



These relations have been supported by high-level reciprocal visits, the most notable of which was Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's visit to the Kingdom in June 2021, which was His Majesty's first foreign visit after assuming power, in response to the invitation of his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect them both. This visit resulted in the establishment of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council as an institutional framework to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Additionally, the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister - may God protect him - to the Sultanate of Oman in December 2021, followed by his private visit in September 2023, further confirmed the depth of joint coordination and enhanced consultation on regional and international issues, supporting the security and stability of the region.



The foundation of these relations also relies on the ongoing bilateral and international meetings and discussions between the foreign ministers of both countries, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and His Excellency Mr. Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, along with continuous meetings between their Highnesses and Excellencies, ministers, and officials in various fields, reflecting an advanced level of understanding and coordination, paving the way for a more integrated future that serves the interests of both countries and their brotherly peoples.



The visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to the Kingdom carries significant implications in light of the changes and challenges facing the region, as the Saudi-Omani relations represent a model for Gulf relations based on dialogue, understanding, and coordination, which enhances the security and stability of the region and supports paths of development and prosperity.



The relations between the two countries are not limited to the political aspect but extend to broader horizons that include economy, investment, trade, tourism, culture, and media, opening the door to a new phase of partnership and integration that enhances the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.



Today, Saudi-Omani relations are advancing along a path of cooperation, joint construction, rapprochement, and strategic integration in various fields. The establishment of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council serves as an effective institutional framework to activate joint cooperation and follow up on projects and initiatives between the two countries, including initiatives stemming from Saudi Vision 2030 and Oman Vision 2040, contributing to achieving economic integration and sustainable development.



The relationship between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman also represents a fundamental pillar in supporting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) system, reflecting the commitment of both countries to enhance regional stability and coordinate political and economic positions, serving the interests of the peoples of the region.



The Sultanate of Oman receives significant attention from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the opening of an office for the Saudi Public Investment Fund aimed at identifying suitable investment opportunities and assisting portfolio companies and private sector partners in expanding into Omani markets.



The Kingdom is also keen to raise the level of trade and investment exchange with the Sultanate of Oman, in line with the depth of relations between the two countries. Official statistics indicate a noticeable growth in the volume of trade exchange in recent years.



The volume of trade exchange between the two countries for the year 2025 is approximately 24,312,290,733 Saudi riyals, with Saudi imports to the Sultanate of Oman amounting to 11,962,405,042 Saudi riyals, while Omani exports to the Kingdom reached 12,349,885,814 Saudi riyals.



In 2025, the volume of direct Saudi investment in the Sultanate of Oman reached approximately 715,313,316 Saudi riyals, while the volume of direct Omani investments in the Kingdom was approximately 1,138,308,953 Saudi riyals.



The movement of trade and travel between the two countries has been further enhanced with the opening of the Empty Quarter crossing on December 11, 2021, as it is the first direct land crossing between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman, with a length of approximately 564 kilometers. This has represented a qualitative leap in trade exchange, as the volume of trade through the crossing in 2025 recorded a remarkable growth of about 1,298,398,995 Saudi riyals compared to approximately 10,321,771 Saudi riyals in 2021, representing nearly 58% of the total trade exchange between the two countries, in addition to facilitating transit between the two brotherly countries. The number of travelers through the crossing from October 2021 to the end of December 2025 reached approximately 135,902 Saudi citizens, 640,260 Omani citizens, and 744,262 from Gulf and Arab brothers, residents, and visitors.



The number of Saudi citizens residing in the Sultanate of Oman reached 1,643, according to the latest official statistics recorded on August 13, 2026, while 8,073 Omani brothers reside in the Kingdom.



The Sultanate of Oman has also become an important tourist destination for Saudi families, due to its people's authenticity, deep-rooted social values, rich cultural heritage, stunning nature, and diverse tourism components.



The relations between the two brotherly countries are heading towards a new phase of future partnership, including fields of clean energy, green hydrogen, electricity interconnection projects, and Gulf railway connections, in addition to joint tourism initiatives aimed at developing tourist destinations in both countries through exchange programs and joint marketing plans.



Oman is witnessing accelerated growth in investments, supported by an improved business environment and legal reforms, including the Golden Residency Program, the establishment of the Oman Financial Center, and the creation of an Investment Court, along with a focus on economic diversification within the targets of Oman Vision 2040.



The visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a renewed occasion to emphasize that Saudi Arabia and Oman are sister countries united by history, geography, destiny, and common interests, and that the trust, affection, and historical legacy shared by their leaderships and peoples can build a more interconnected and prosperous future.



The strength of Saudi-Omani relations is not based solely on immediate interests but on a deep historical record of mutual trust and respect, and a shared vision for a more secure, stable, and developed future, enhancing the status of both countries as strategic partners, together contributing to shaping the bright future of the region.



May God protect the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman, and may love and brotherhood continue between their leaderships and brotherly peoples, granting this visit all success and prosperity, and making it a new milestone to enhance partnership and integration between the two countries for the benefit of both brotherly peoples and the entire region.