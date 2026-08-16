An introduction to words that I see reflect part of a reality we live and another we have experienced. Where do we begin? From the story of a player who was killed over a goal, or from here where a club I love more than some of my family? The difference between the two situations can be summarized in one word or another. And if I add more, I fear the point that overflowed the cup.

A man sat with a paper and a pen. The child thought he was drawing, the merchant thought he was contemplating a deal, and the employee thought he was counting his debts. You cannot please others, so do what you believe in.

And because pleasing people is an unattainable goal, it is essential to rearrange our papers by adhering to the policy of the art of the possible, in order to at least maintain a thread of connection with a generation that calls insults opinions and information opinions.

My colleague and friend Mohammed Al-Dweesh expressed his wound in this tweet; in the last four months. The harshest thing that happened to me is not a physical wound from which I have recovered, thank God, but rather a harsher psychological wound that is difficult to heal: to be stabbed by someone you love in your integrity by suggesting that you seek honor, and to be stabbed by someone you cherish in your history by suggesting that you sold your pen. And the stabbing from close relatives.

Do not worry, my dear colleague, for we are all that man. And let us echo the words of the pre-Islamic poet Al-Tarfa bin Al-Abd: "And the injustice of close relatives is more painful for a person than the strike of a sharp sword."

Such is life, lessons, and the clever one is the one who learns and benefits from these lessons, O Mohammed.

Paulo Coelho says: What others think of you is not your concern, and what you think of yourself is your concern for a lifetime.

I wrote to them from the heart of a lover: Be calm, my friends, for we all love Al-Ahli.

Matthias has left and will not return, and whoever justifies his betrayal by planting mines on the path of Al-Ahli's relationship with the owner is akin to someone shooting themselves in the foot. Throwing accusations and escalating with the owner is an act that must stop if you care about Al-Ahli. As for pretending to be brave in a matter that does not serve Al-Ahli, if we knew it served Al-Ahli, we would have preceded you and said more than you say.

Yes, the method was annoying, but now that everything is over, look for what serves Al-Ahli and the future of Al-Ahli, accept the penalty clause, and forget what has passed.

Think before you speak and focus on choosing your words. The owner remains the owner, and we appreciate his interest in Al-Ahli. As for Matthias, he was among us and fled, and we should not strike at the owner because of him, to whom we owe much affection and respect.

Do not listen to inciting phrases and do not adopt hostile rhetoric for a coach who did not respect his contract. Al-Ahli is rich enough to avoid crises and to maintain an ideal relationship with an owner we should remember and recall with all good.

O Allah, I have conveyed the message, O Allah, bear witness.