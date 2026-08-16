مدخل لكلام أراه يعكس جزءاً من واقع نعيشه وآخر عشناه. فمن أين نبدأ؟ من قصة لاعب قُتل بسبب هدف، أم من هنا حيث نادٍ أحبه أكثر من بعض أهله؟ وفارق الحالتين قد نختصره في كلمة أو أخرى. وإن زدت، أخشى من النقطة التي أفاضت الكوب.

جلس رجل وبيده ورقة وقلم. الطفل ظنه يرسم، والتاجر ظن أنه يتدبر صفقة، والموظف ظن أنه يحصي ديونه. لا يمكنك إرضاء الآخرين، فافعل ما أنت مقتنع به.

ولأن رضا الناس غاية لا تُدرك، فمن الضروري أن نعيد ترتيب أوراقنا من خلال التمسك بسياسة فن الممكن، لكي نحافظ على الأقل على شعرة معاوية مع جيل يسمي الشتيمة رأياً والمعلومة رأياً.

زميلي وصديقي محمد الدويش نثر جرحه في هذه التغريدة؛ في الأشهر الأربعة الأخيرة. ليس أقسى ما حدث لي جرح بدني تعافيت منه والحمد لله، بل أقسى منه جرح نفسي يصعب التعافي منه: أن يطعن من تحبه في تعففك بأنك تبحث عن تكريم، وأن يطعن من تعزه في تاريخك بأنك بعت قلمك. وطعن ذوي القربى.

لا عليك يا زميلي العزيز، فكلنا ذلك الرجل. ودعنا نردد مع الشاعر الجاهلي طرفة بن العبد: وظلم ذوي القربى أشد مضاضة على المرء من وقع الحسام المهند.

هكذا هي الحياة دروس، والشاطر من يتعلم ويستفيد من هذه الدروس يا محمد.

يقول باولو كويلو: ما يعتقده الآخرون عنك ليس من شأنك، وما تعتقده عن نفسك هو شأنك مدى الحياة.

كتبت لهم من قلب عاشق: عليكم بالهدوء يا أصدقائي، فكلنا نحب الأهلي.

ماتياس رحل ولن يعود، ومن يبرر خيانته بزرع ألغام على درب علاقة الأهلي بالصندوق هو أشبه بمن يطلق النار على قدميه. رمي التهم والتصعيد مع المالك عمل يجب أن يتوقف، إذا يهمكم الأهلي. أما التظاهر بأنكم شجعان في قضية لا تخدم الأهلي، ولو نعلم أنها تخدم الأهلي لسبقناكم وقلنا أكثر مما تقولون.

نعم، الطريقة كانت مزعجة، لكن أما وقد انتهى كل شيء فابحثوا عما يخدم الأهلي ومستقبل الأهلي واستلموا الشرط الجزائي وانسوا ما مضى.

فكروا قبل أن تتحدثوا وركزوا في اختيار عباراتكم. الصندوق يظل مالكاً ونقدر له اهتمامه بالأهلي. أما ماتياس فكان بيننا وهرب، وما يجب ألا نضرب بسببه في مالك نحفظ له كثيراً من الود والاحترام.

لا تصغوا للعبارات التحريضية ولا تتبنوا الخطاب العدائي من أجل مدرب لم يحترم عقده. الأهلي في غنى عن الأزمات وفي غنى عن ضرب علاقة مثالية مع مالك يجب أن نذكره ونتذكره بكل خير.

اللهم إني بلغت، اللهم فاشهد.