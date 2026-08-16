تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
مدخل لكلام أراه يعكس جزءاً من واقع نعيشه وآخر عشناه. فمن أين نبدأ؟ من قصة لاعب قُتل بسبب هدف، أم من هنا حيث نادٍ أحبه أكثر من بعض أهله؟ وفارق الحالتين قد نختصره في كلمة أو أخرى. وإن زدت، أخشى من النقطة التي أفاضت الكوب.
جلس رجل وبيده ورقة وقلم. الطفل ظنه يرسم، والتاجر ظن أنه يتدبر صفقة، والموظف ظن أنه يحصي ديونه. لا يمكنك إرضاء الآخرين، فافعل ما أنت مقتنع به.
ولأن رضا الناس غاية لا تُدرك، فمن الضروري أن نعيد ترتيب أوراقنا من خلال التمسك بسياسة فن الممكن، لكي نحافظ على الأقل على شعرة معاوية مع جيل يسمي الشتيمة رأياً والمعلومة رأياً.
زميلي وصديقي محمد الدويش نثر جرحه في هذه التغريدة؛ في الأشهر الأربعة الأخيرة. ليس أقسى ما حدث لي جرح بدني تعافيت منه والحمد لله، بل أقسى منه جرح نفسي يصعب التعافي منه: أن يطعن من تحبه في تعففك بأنك تبحث عن تكريم، وأن يطعن من تعزه في تاريخك بأنك بعت قلمك. وطعن ذوي القربى.
لا عليك يا زميلي العزيز، فكلنا ذلك الرجل. ودعنا نردد مع الشاعر الجاهلي طرفة بن العبد: وظلم ذوي القربى أشد مضاضة على المرء من وقع الحسام المهند.
هكذا هي الحياة دروس، والشاطر من يتعلم ويستفيد من هذه الدروس يا محمد.
يقول باولو كويلو: ما يعتقده الآخرون عنك ليس من شأنك، وما تعتقده عن نفسك هو شأنك مدى الحياة.
كتبت لهم من قلب عاشق: عليكم بالهدوء يا أصدقائي، فكلنا نحب الأهلي.
ماتياس رحل ولن يعود، ومن يبرر خيانته بزرع ألغام على درب علاقة الأهلي بالصندوق هو أشبه بمن يطلق النار على قدميه. رمي التهم والتصعيد مع المالك عمل يجب أن يتوقف، إذا يهمكم الأهلي. أما التظاهر بأنكم شجعان في قضية لا تخدم الأهلي، ولو نعلم أنها تخدم الأهلي لسبقناكم وقلنا أكثر مما تقولون.
نعم، الطريقة كانت مزعجة، لكن أما وقد انتهى كل شيء فابحثوا عما يخدم الأهلي ومستقبل الأهلي واستلموا الشرط الجزائي وانسوا ما مضى.
فكروا قبل أن تتحدثوا وركزوا في اختيار عباراتكم. الصندوق يظل مالكاً ونقدر له اهتمامه بالأهلي. أما ماتياس فكان بيننا وهرب، وما يجب ألا نضرب بسببه في مالك نحفظ له كثيراً من الود والاحترام.
لا تصغوا للعبارات التحريضية ولا تتبنوا الخطاب العدائي من أجل مدرب لم يحترم عقده. الأهلي في غنى عن الأزمات وفي غنى عن ضرب علاقة مثالية مع مالك يجب أن نذكره ونتذكره بكل خير.
اللهم إني بلغت، اللهم فاشهد.
An introduction to words that I see reflect part of a reality we live and another we have experienced. Where do we begin? From the story of a player who was killed over a goal, or from here where a club I love more than some of my family? The difference between the two situations can be summarized in one word or another. And if I add more, I fear the point that overflowed the cup.
A man sat with a paper and a pen. The child thought he was drawing, the merchant thought he was contemplating a deal, and the employee thought he was counting his debts. You cannot please others, so do what you believe in.
And because pleasing people is an unattainable goal, it is essential to rearrange our papers by adhering to the policy of the art of the possible, in order to at least maintain a thread of connection with a generation that calls insults opinions and information opinions.
My colleague and friend Mohammed Al-Dweesh expressed his wound in this tweet; in the last four months. The harshest thing that happened to me is not a physical wound from which I have recovered, thank God, but rather a harsher psychological wound that is difficult to heal: to be stabbed by someone you love in your integrity by suggesting that you seek honor, and to be stabbed by someone you cherish in your history by suggesting that you sold your pen. And the stabbing from close relatives.
Do not worry, my dear colleague, for we are all that man. And let us echo the words of the pre-Islamic poet Al-Tarfa bin Al-Abd: "And the injustice of close relatives is more painful for a person than the strike of a sharp sword."
Such is life, lessons, and the clever one is the one who learns and benefits from these lessons, O Mohammed.
Paulo Coelho says: What others think of you is not your concern, and what you think of yourself is your concern for a lifetime.
I wrote to them from the heart of a lover: Be calm, my friends, for we all love Al-Ahli.
Matthias has left and will not return, and whoever justifies his betrayal by planting mines on the path of Al-Ahli's relationship with the owner is akin to someone shooting themselves in the foot. Throwing accusations and escalating with the owner is an act that must stop if you care about Al-Ahli. As for pretending to be brave in a matter that does not serve Al-Ahli, if we knew it served Al-Ahli, we would have preceded you and said more than you say.
Yes, the method was annoying, but now that everything is over, look for what serves Al-Ahli and the future of Al-Ahli, accept the penalty clause, and forget what has passed.
Think before you speak and focus on choosing your words. The owner remains the owner, and we appreciate his interest in Al-Ahli. As for Matthias, he was among us and fled, and we should not strike at the owner because of him, to whom we owe much affection and respect.
Do not listen to inciting phrases and do not adopt hostile rhetoric for a coach who did not respect his contract. Al-Ahli is rich enough to avoid crises and to maintain an ideal relationship with an owner we should remember and recall with all good.
O Allah, I have conveyed the message, O Allah, bear witness.