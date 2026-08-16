The advice carried the banner of "Do not believe what you hear," cautioning that such statements might be deceitful, false, fabricated, or random, especially if the statement was taken at face value.

And if we assume that the statement is true, the listener may not have comprehended what was said, or they may have distorted its meaning into other interpretations. This is why the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) remarked on the transmission of statements: "Perhaps a bearer of a message is more aware than the one who hears it." The listener might be confused and unable to grasp what is being said, or they may have biases towards something, or they might mix one statement with another, spreading what they heard without caution or understanding.

The advice transformed into a popular saying: "Do not believe what you hear." In our present age, this advice can be extended to say: "Do not believe what you hear or see."

I will briefly touch upon historical books, which have established figures in our minds as real characters who played major roles in their time and changed or influenced the course of history. However, with research and exploration, the conclusion may be that those figures never existed in reality, as Taha Hussein mentioned in denying the existence of Abdullah ibn Saba, and as Dr. Fadel Al-Rubaie did in his book "Heroes Without History," along with several researchers who denied the existence of historical figures, asserting that they are fictional characters. History has deceived us with the existence of these figures to the point that they fill our minds with images and movements.

Today, we are living in a reality that many believe through a video clip; artificial intelligence is now doing something more dangerous than what history has established in our minds. What has been recorded in books has been denied after hundreds of years, while artificial intelligence distorts our current lives. Many scenes have left us confused between the real and the fabricated. This situation confirms the saying "Do not believe what you hear or see." Even if those artificial scenes are exposed, the upcoming technology will outsmart the knowledgeable and plunge our lives into chaos. My ideal rule is to follow the advice of "I do not believe what I hear or see." Is this rule correct or incorrect? And before answering, do you imagine that we are living in a great lie, especially if one of us believes in the more convoluted physical theories that suggest we live on a single string, while there are actually 12 strings, each with a completely different world?

(I say to you, live your life as you wish, and that's it).