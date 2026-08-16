كانت النصائح تحمل راية (لا تصدق ما تسمع)، تحرّزا بأن القول به دسيسة أو كذب أو اختلاق، أو عشوائي، خاصة إن كان القول أُخذ على عواهنه.

ولو افترضنا، أن القول صحيح إلا أن السامع لم يستوعب ما قيل، أو أنه حرّف معناه إلى معانٍ أخرى، ولذلك كانت ملاحظة الرسول صلى الله عليه وسلم على نقل الأقوال: «رُبَّ مُبَلَّغٍ أَوْعَى مِنْ سَامِعٍ»، فلربما يكون السامع به عته، فلا يعي ما يقال، أو به ميول لأمر ما، أو أنه يخلط قولاً بقول، فينشر ما سمعه من غير تحرز، أو إحاطة..

وتحولت النصيحة إلى نصيحة شعبية (لا تصدق ما تسمع)، وفي عصرنا الحاضر يمكن مد النصيحة بالقول: (لا تصدق ما تسمع أو ترى).

سوف أعرج قليلاً إلى كتب التاريخ، التي ثبتت شخصيات في رؤوسنا على أنها شخصيات حقيقية قامت بأدوار رئيسة في زمنها، وغيرت أو أثرت في منحنى التاريخ.. ومع البحث والتنقيب تكون المحصلة نفي تواجد تلك الشخصية في الواقع، كما ذكر طه حسين في نفي تواجد عبدالله بن سبأ، وكما فعل الدكتور فاضل الربيعي في كتابه (أبطال بلا تاريخ)، وعدد من الباحثين نفوا تواجد شخصيات تاريخية، والتأكيد أنها شخصيات وهمية.. كما دلس علينا التاريخ بوجود تلك الشخصيات حتى أصبحت تملأ رؤوسنا بالصورة، والحركة في أذهاننا..

اليوم، نحن نعيش تزويراً واقعياً يصدّقه الكثيرون من خلال مقطع فيديو، فالذكاء الاصطناعي يقوم الآن بعمل أخطر مما ثبته التاريخ في أذهاننا، فما ثبت في الكتب تم نفيه بعد مئات السنوات، أما الذكاء الاصطناعي يدلس حياتنا الآنية، فكثير من المشاهد، أدخلتنا في حيرة بين الحقيقي والمدلس، هذا الأمر أكد مقولة (لا تصدق ما تسمع أو ترى)، وإن كان يتم كشف تلك المشاهد الاصطناعية، فالقادم تقنياً سوف يغافل العارفين ويوقع حياتنا في (حيص بيص).. والقاعدة المثلى لدي اتباع نصيحة (لا أصدق ما أسمع أو أرى)، فهل هي قاعدة صائبة، أو خاطئة، وقبل الإجابة، هل تتصورون أننا نعيش في كذبة عظيمة، خاصة إن آمن أحدنا بالنظريات الفيزيائية الأكثر(تلغيزاً) بأننا نعيش على وتر واحد، بينما هناك ١٢ وتراً، كل وتر له عالم مغاير تماماً.

(أقول لكم عيشوا حياتكم كما تحبون وبس).