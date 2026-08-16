تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
كانت النصائح تحمل راية (لا تصدق ما تسمع)، تحرّزا بأن القول به دسيسة أو كذب أو اختلاق، أو عشوائي، خاصة إن كان القول أُخذ على عواهنه.
ولو افترضنا، أن القول صحيح إلا أن السامع لم يستوعب ما قيل، أو أنه حرّف معناه إلى معانٍ أخرى، ولذلك كانت ملاحظة الرسول صلى الله عليه وسلم على نقل الأقوال: «رُبَّ مُبَلَّغٍ أَوْعَى مِنْ سَامِعٍ»، فلربما يكون السامع به عته، فلا يعي ما يقال، أو به ميول لأمر ما، أو أنه يخلط قولاً بقول، فينشر ما سمعه من غير تحرز، أو إحاطة..
وتحولت النصيحة إلى نصيحة شعبية (لا تصدق ما تسمع)، وفي عصرنا الحاضر يمكن مد النصيحة بالقول: (لا تصدق ما تسمع أو ترى).
سوف أعرج قليلاً إلى كتب التاريخ، التي ثبتت شخصيات في رؤوسنا على أنها شخصيات حقيقية قامت بأدوار رئيسة في زمنها، وغيرت أو أثرت في منحنى التاريخ.. ومع البحث والتنقيب تكون المحصلة نفي تواجد تلك الشخصية في الواقع، كما ذكر طه حسين في نفي تواجد عبدالله بن سبأ، وكما فعل الدكتور فاضل الربيعي في كتابه (أبطال بلا تاريخ)، وعدد من الباحثين نفوا تواجد شخصيات تاريخية، والتأكيد أنها شخصيات وهمية.. كما دلس علينا التاريخ بوجود تلك الشخصيات حتى أصبحت تملأ رؤوسنا بالصورة، والحركة في أذهاننا..
اليوم، نحن نعيش تزويراً واقعياً يصدّقه الكثيرون من خلال مقطع فيديو، فالذكاء الاصطناعي يقوم الآن بعمل أخطر مما ثبته التاريخ في أذهاننا، فما ثبت في الكتب تم نفيه بعد مئات السنوات، أما الذكاء الاصطناعي يدلس حياتنا الآنية، فكثير من المشاهد، أدخلتنا في حيرة بين الحقيقي والمدلس، هذا الأمر أكد مقولة (لا تصدق ما تسمع أو ترى)، وإن كان يتم كشف تلك المشاهد الاصطناعية، فالقادم تقنياً سوف يغافل العارفين ويوقع حياتنا في (حيص بيص).. والقاعدة المثلى لدي اتباع نصيحة (لا أصدق ما أسمع أو أرى)، فهل هي قاعدة صائبة، أو خاطئة، وقبل الإجابة، هل تتصورون أننا نعيش في كذبة عظيمة، خاصة إن آمن أحدنا بالنظريات الفيزيائية الأكثر(تلغيزاً) بأننا نعيش على وتر واحد، بينما هناك ١٢ وتراً، كل وتر له عالم مغاير تماماً.
(أقول لكم عيشوا حياتكم كما تحبون وبس).
The advice carried the banner of "Do not believe what you hear," cautioning that such statements might be deceitful, false, fabricated, or random, especially if the statement was taken at face value.
And if we assume that the statement is true, the listener may not have comprehended what was said, or they may have distorted its meaning into other interpretations. This is why the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) remarked on the transmission of statements: "Perhaps a bearer of a message is more aware than the one who hears it." The listener might be confused and unable to grasp what is being said, or they may have biases towards something, or they might mix one statement with another, spreading what they heard without caution or understanding.
The advice transformed into a popular saying: "Do not believe what you hear." In our present age, this advice can be extended to say: "Do not believe what you hear or see."
I will briefly touch upon historical books, which have established figures in our minds as real characters who played major roles in their time and changed or influenced the course of history. However, with research and exploration, the conclusion may be that those figures never existed in reality, as Taha Hussein mentioned in denying the existence of Abdullah ibn Saba, and as Dr. Fadel Al-Rubaie did in his book "Heroes Without History," along with several researchers who denied the existence of historical figures, asserting that they are fictional characters. History has deceived us with the existence of these figures to the point that they fill our minds with images and movements.
Today, we are living in a reality that many believe through a video clip; artificial intelligence is now doing something more dangerous than what history has established in our minds. What has been recorded in books has been denied after hundreds of years, while artificial intelligence distorts our current lives. Many scenes have left us confused between the real and the fabricated. This situation confirms the saying "Do not believe what you hear or see." Even if those artificial scenes are exposed, the upcoming technology will outsmart the knowledgeable and plunge our lives into chaos. My ideal rule is to follow the advice of "I do not believe what I hear or see." Is this rule correct or incorrect? And before answering, do you imagine that we are living in a great lie, especially if one of us believes in the more convoluted physical theories that suggest we live on a single string, while there are actually 12 strings, each with a completely different world?
(I say to you, live your life as you wish, and that's it).