What drives the Iranian regime to send two colonels and a captain from the Revolutionary Guard to infiltrate Kuwait, if not the fact that it has elements and sabotage cells that it wants to lead or form to carry out hostile acts on Kuwaiti soil?! Sending elements of such high ranks cannot be limited to executing an operation or gathering intelligence information!

According to Iranian law, infiltrating Revolutionary Guard officers deserve the death penalty, as Iran executes its citizens for less significant reasons. Kuwait has the right to deal firmly with such assaults on its territory and to confront the terrorist and sabotage plans that target the security and stability of its society!

I lived in Kuwait for many years, a country where citizens and residents coexist under the umbrella of social, sectarian, and ethnic equality. Everyone is equal before the law, and everyone is united against anyone who tries to deviate from this coexistence. In fact, Kuwait has suffered greatly from the exploitation of this tolerance by some groups, and forgiveness has always preceded the sword in the hope of correcting behaviors and ideas. However, some resemble the crooked tail that cannot straighten; they are fickle in their positions, hypocritical in their words, beholden to foreign leadership, saturated with corrupt ideas, and stripped of feelings of belonging to their homeland and loyalty to their community!

Such traitors do not expect a lenient evaluation from their fellow countrymen; rather, they are foreign infiltrators who nourish their betrayal. In the end, they are merely tools sacrificed on the altar of the interests of a hostile state that harbors malice towards their country and harm towards their community!

In short, firmness in dealing with external aggressors and internal traitors is the only way to protect the homeland and society, and the only message that the enemy understands!