ما الذي يدفع النظام الإيراني لإرسال عقيدين ونقيب من الحرس الثوري للتسلل إلى الكويت، سوى أن لديه عناصر وخلايا تخريبية يراد قيادتها أو تشكيلها لتنفيذ أعمال عدائية على الأراضي الكويتية ؟! فإرسال عناصر بهذه الرتب العالية لا يمكن أن يكون قاصراً على تنفيذ عملية أو جمع معلومات استخباراتية !

وبمعايير القانون الإيراني، يستحق ضباط الحرس الثوري المتسللون الإعدام، فإيران تعدم مواطنيها لأسباب أقل أهمية، ومن حق الكويت أن تتعامل بكل حزم مع مثل هذه الاعتداءات على أراضيها، والتصدي للمخططات الإرهابية والتخريبية التي تستهدف أمن واستقرار مجتمعها !

عشت في الكويت سنوات عديدة، وهو بلد يتعايش فيه المواطنون والمقيمون تحت مظلة مساواة اجتماعية وطائفية وعرقية واحدة، فالجميع سواسية أمام القانون، والجميع متوحدون ضد كل من يحاول الشذوذ عن هذا التعايش، بل إن الكويت عانت كثيراً من استغلال بعض الفئات لهذا التسامح، وكان العفو دائماً يسبق السيف على أمل تصويب السلوكيات وتصحيح الأفكار، لكن البعض ينطبق عليهم مثل الذيل الأعوج الذي لا يستقيم، فهم متلونون بمواقفهم، منافقون بألسنتهم، مرتهنون لقيادة خارجية، مشبعون بأفكار فاسدة، ومتجردون من مشاعر الانتماء للوطن والوفاء للمجتمع !

أمثال هؤلاء الخونة لا ينتظرون تقويماً متسامحاً من أبناء وطنهم، بل هم متسللون غرباء يغذون خيانتهم، فهم في النهاية مجرد أدوات يتم التضحية بهم على مذبح مصالح دولة معادية تضمر الشر لبلدهم والأذى لمجتمعهم !

باختصار.. الحزم في التعامل مع المعتدين من الخارج والخائنين في الداخل، هو السبيل الوحيد لحماية الوطن والمجتمع، والرسالة الوحيدة التي يفهمها العدو !