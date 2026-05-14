يمكنني أن أقول إن أنجح برنامج (بودكاست) سعودي وسابق لعصره هو برنامج «من البادية»؛ الذي يعد أحد أشهر البرامج التراثية في تاريخ التلفزيون بل والإعلام السعودي، وارتبط باسم الشاعر الراحل محمد بن شلاح المطيري، الذي قام بإعداده وتقديمه لعقود طويلة.

البرنامج حقّق جماهيرية واسعة، واستطاع أن يغوص في أعماق الثقافة الشعبية السعودية، في وقت كان السعوديون في حاجة لاكتشاف بعضهم البعض في دولة ناشئة مترامية الأطراف متنوعة الثقافات.

عندما توقف برنامج «من البادية»، لم يتوقف التلفزيون، ولم ينهر الإعلام السعودي، ولم يخرج «لوبي البادية» الذين يشربون من نفس المشرب للدفاع عن بن شلاح -كما يحصل اليوم- فقد كان رغم أهميته وتأثيره الممتد لليوم، برنامجاً ملحقاً بالتلفزيون، وجزءاً صغيراً من باقته الضخمة.

يكاد الأمر يتكرر، فبودكاست ثمانية هو في نهاية الأمر لا يختلف عن برنامج بن شلاح، حتى وإن تم تطويره أو تعديل مساره بما يناسب العصر الحالي، لكنه سيبقى جزءاً صغيراً ملحقاً بشركة عملاقة تأسّست قبل أكثر من أربعة عقود، قادت الإعلام العربي وأحدثت فيه تأثيراً عميقاً، بدءاً من «صحيفة عرب نيوز، والشرق الأوسط، ومجلة المجلة... إلخ».

تجارب الاستحواذ العالمية عديدة، ولعل مقاربة مع ما حصل بين شركتي «بوينغ وماكدونل دوغلاس» العام 1997م، يشرح التشابه في الفكرة والخلاف في النتائج.

ودعونا نفهم القصة كما ترويها مصادر الإعلام الغربي:

(هناك مقولة شهيرة انتشرت بعد الاندماج لخّصت الأمر، تقول: «إن ماكدونل دوغلاس استحوذت على بوينغ بأموال بوينغ»؛ فقد كانت بوينغ هي الشركة الأكبر والأضخم، وهي التي اشترت «ماكدونل دوغلاس»، لكن ما حدث خلف الكواليس على إثر الاندماج غيّر موازين الإدارة تماماً.

فقد تسلل مديرو شركة «ماكدونل دوغلاس» الأصغر حجماً إلى المناصب القيادية العليا في بوينغ، ليحقّقوا السيطرة الإدارية الكاملة ويمرروا أفكارهم ومشاريعهم، التي غيّرت مسار الطيران لليوم.

لقد كانت بوينغ قبل هذا الاندماج أكثر مهنية وتُدار بفلسفة «ثقافة المهندسين»، حيث كان الأهم هو الابتكار وسلامة التصميم وصولاً إلى جودة الطائرة، بينما كانت «دوغلاس» تُدار من خلال «ثقافة الماليين» التي تركّز بشكل أساس على خفض التكلفة، والبحث عن رضا حملة الأسهم، وتحقيق الأرباح السريعة).

لقد اصطدمت ثقافة «ثمانية» قليلة الخبرة بثقافة المؤسسة الراسخة عالية المهنية، ولم تستطع أن تزحزحها، وما حصل مع ثمانية حصل مع شركات «شقردي، ونعناع، وشركة بدون اسم»، وهي كلها شركات ناشئة وشبابية، استعجلت الوصول واستسهلت الطموح التجاري، وظنت أن تجارب السوق الأمريكية يمكن تكرارها في سوق تقليدي تعود ثقافته التجارية إلى آلاف السنين، معتمداً على القرار الحكيم والمدروس، والقدرة على إدارة الأموال قبل قطف الثمار المعلقة في الأشجار.

من كان يعتقد أن برنامج بودكاست مكوّن من مايكروفون، وكرسي وثير، ومقدم لطيف، قادر على صناعة إعلام مترامي الأطراف فهو مخطئ جداً، ولا يفهم معنى الصحافة في أدواتها ومخرجاتها.

الصحافة تراكم مهني متعدد الطبقات والمسؤوليات، ومن لم يبدأ من أول السلم، ومن لم يعمل في المطبخ الصحفي على مدى سنوات لن يستطع فهم أن الصحافة توازن بين الكُلفة والمنتج والعائد، وأن الأفكار ملقاة في الطرقات كما قال «سيبويه» ذات يوم، وأن الفرحة ليست بالفكرة، بل بالقدرة على استدامة تنفيذها، وأن المغامرات جيدة على الورق، لكنها صعبة جداً على الواقع.

وأن النجاح في مشروع حلقة صغيرة لا يعني أبداً النجاح في مغامرات إعلامية كبرى، فالتوازن بين المنتج والتكلفة وتحقيق الأرباح، هو ما جعل عدداً كبيراً من المؤسسات الصحفية التقليدية تنجح في العقود الثمانية الماضية، وتصمد حتى اليوم بالرغم من السنوات العجاف التي أصابتها.