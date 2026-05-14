I can say that the most successful Saudi podcast, ahead of its time, is the program "Min Al-Badiyah"; which is considered one of the most famous heritage programs in the history of television and even Saudi media, and it is associated with the name of the late poet Muhammad bin Shalah Al-Mutairi, who prepared and presented it for many decades.

The program achieved wide popularity and was able to delve into the depths of Saudi popular culture at a time when Saudis needed to discover each other in a sprawling, emerging country with diverse cultures.

When the program "Min Al-Badiyah" stopped, television did not stop, Saudi media did not collapse, and the "Badiyah lobby" who drink from the same source did not emerge to defend bin Shalah - as is happening today - for despite its importance and its lasting impact to this day, it was a program attached to television, and a small part of its massive bouquet.

The situation is almost repeating itself, as the podcast Thamanyah is ultimately not different from bin Shalah's program, even if it has been developed or adjusted to suit the current era, it will remain a small part attached to a giant company that was established over four decades ago, leading Arab media and making a profound impact within it, starting from "Arab News, Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, and Al-Majalla magazine... etc.".

There are many global acquisition experiences, and perhaps a comparison with what happened between Boeing and McDonnell Douglas in 1997 explains the similarity in concept and the difference in results.

And let us understand the story as told by Western media sources:

(There is a famous saying that spread after the merger that summarized the matter, saying: "McDonnell Douglas acquired Boeing with Boeing's money"; for Boeing was the larger and more massive company, and it was the one that bought "McDonnell Douglas", but what happened behind the scenes following the merger completely changed the balance of management.

Managers from the smaller "McDonnell Douglas" infiltrated the top leadership positions at Boeing, achieving complete administrative control and passing their ideas and projects, which changed the course of aviation to this day.

Boeing was, before this merger, more professional and managed with a "engineers' culture" philosophy, where the most important thing was innovation and design safety leading to aircraft quality, while "Douglas" was managed through a "financial culture" that primarily focused on cost reduction, seeking shareholder satisfaction, and achieving quick profits).

The culture of "Thamanyah", which is less experienced, collided with the established, highly professional culture of the institution, and it could not displace it, and what happened with Thamanyah happened with the companies "Shaqardi, Na'na'a, and the nameless company", all of which are emerging and youthful companies that rushed to reach and simplified commercial ambition, thinking that the experiences of the American market could be replicated in a traditional market whose commercial culture dates back thousands of years, relying on wise and studied decisions, and the ability to manage funds before harvesting the fruits hanging in the trees.

Anyone who thought that a podcast program consisting of a microphone, a plush chair, and a pleasant presenter could create sprawling media is very mistaken and does not understand the meaning of journalism in its tools and outputs.

Journalism is a multi-layered professional accumulation with responsibilities, and those who did not start from the first rung, and those who did not work in the journalistic kitchen for years will not be able to understand that journalism balances between cost, product, and return, and that ideas are scattered in the streets as "Sibawayh" once said, and that joy is not in the idea, but in the ability to sustain its implementation, and that adventures are good on paper, but very difficult in reality.

And that success in a small episode project does not at all mean success in major media adventures, for the balance between product, cost, and achieving profits is what has allowed a large number of traditional press institutions to succeed in the past eight decades and to endure until today despite the lean years that have affected them.