The presence of foreign military bases in Arab countries is one of the most controversial issues—both among the public and the elite—and it becomes prominent during every existential challenge faced by the region.

Interestingly, these bases are often used to launch attacks specifically against Gulf countries, despite the long-standing military cooperation between many Western countries on one side and both republican and monarchic Arab states on the other.

However, before that, let us return to the history of the establishment of foreign military bases in human history, as the Romans were the first to "legalize" foreign bases as a tool for military cooperation between nations. Then came Caliph Umar ibn al-Khattab, who established advanced military bases to consolidate Arab conquests outside the Arabian Peninsula, serving as advanced control centers and military management for support and security in the new "cities" that were annexed to the Caliphate.

In modern times, Arab military cooperation has diversified; it includes American, French, British, and Russian bases, and previously those of the Soviet Union, which had two prominent bases: the first in Alexandria, Egypt, after 1961, and deepened following the defeat in 1967, as part of a strategic cooperation to provide military support, reaching a peak with the deployment of about 20,000 Soviet soldiers and experts to protect the Egyptian depth and operate air defense missile batteries.

In Syria, during the Ba'ath regime—which was allied with Iran at the time and considered among the Arab republics most hostile to the West—before the fall of the regime, the Russians had two military bases: the first was the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia, hastily established in 2015 due to fears of the regime's collapse, followed by a naval military base in the port of Tartus. Notably, these bases are free and have a duration extending for about fifty years.

Surprisingly, there is an American military base in Lebanon—still operational today—under the name "Hamat Air Base," which is only a few kilometers away from the areas of influence of "Hezbollah," the party that is presented as the spearhead in the hostility towards the West, and it is the same party that supports attacks on Gulf countries under the pretext of the existence of American bases!

Iraq has an interesting cooperation with the American army, hosting several American military bases not far from what is called the Popular Mobilization Forces, yet the Mobilization Forces attack the bases in the Gulf while ignoring the surrounding bases.

Overall, there is a complex and intertwined network of Western and Eastern bases and presence in the Arab region, but there is a deliberate neglect of what exists in the Arab republics, in contrast to the exaggeration and hostility from the elite and even from the Arab street regarding what exists in some countries with princely and monarchic systems, aimed at distortion and even political and populist blackmail.

Of course, military cooperation and the use of airports, as well as the allocation of runways for aircraft between Arab armies—without exception—and Western armies, exist abundantly, and this is a sovereign matter that does not tarnish those countries.

However, the issue lies in the Arab mindset that believes (that what they do is justified and permissible for them, while they see it as shameful and unacceptable for others).

Perhaps the important question is: why do countries seek cooperation and host military bases in their territories?

First: The presence of bases from major powers (such as the US, UK, and France) represents an automatic deterrent to any regional power thinking of threatening their security, and to maintain the development they have built for their peoples.

Second: Bridging the technological gap and high-level training, which has proven successful in the resilience of Gulf countries against Iranian attacks. These countries did not collapse, their peoples did not flee, nor did they even declare a state of maximum emergency, due to their military capabilities and advanced weapon systems.

Third: The Arab assessment of their military capabilities is greatly exaggerated, which makes it important to cooperate with the most important and best armies in the world. Armies are not measured by newspaper headlines but by their real capabilities, which is why Gulf countries have sought to conclude agreements and military cooperation and training with advanced armies in the world (the US, UK, France), and this cooperation has proven successful in the Iranian-American war. The military resilience shown by Bahrain—despite being the smallest of these countries geographically and militarily—is more significant than the history of many Arab armies over the past decades.

Many Arab countries that seek to develop their armies, such as "Egypt," which has a professional army, conduct annual military exercises with the American army to enhance their military capabilities, and the "Bright Star" maneuvers are among the most important joint military exercises between the Egyptian and American armies, aimed at strengthening strategic partnership and addressing common security challenges in the region.

Therefore, armies are ultimately institutions—like universities, colleges, and institutes—that seek what benefits them and enhances the capabilities of their personnel. Thus, they conclude agreements and host military bases, and this does not tarnish them; rather, the significant loss is to abandon beneficial military alliances, under justifications that are contradicted by the very critics of those alliances.