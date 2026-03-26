وجود القواعد العسكرية الأجنبية في البلاد العربية هي من أكثر القضايا المثيرة للجدل-شعبياً، ونخبوياً-، وتبرز عند كل تحديات وجودية تصاب بها المنطقة.

المثير أنها توظف للهجوم على دول الخليج تحديداً، بالرغم من قدم التعاون العسكري بين كثير من الدول الغربية من جهة، والعربية الجمهورية والملكية من جهة أخرى.

ولكن قبل ذلك لنعد إلى تاريخ نشوء القواعد العسكرية الأجنبية في التاريخ الإنساني، إذ كان الرومان هم أول من «قنّن» القواعد الأجنبية كأداة للتعاون العسكري بين الدول، ثم جاء الخليفة عمر بن الخطاب ليضع قواعد عسكرية متقدّمة لتثبيت الفتوحات العربية خارج الجزيرة العربية، لتكون مراكز سيطرة متقدّمة وإدارة عسكرية للإسناد وتثبيت الأمن في «الأمصار» الجديدة التي تم ضمها لدولة الخلافة.

في العصر الحديث تنوع التعاون العسكري العربي؛ بين قواعد أمريكية، وفرنسية، وبريطانية، وروسية، وسابقاً للاتحاد السوفيتي، الذي كان له قاعدتان بارزتان الأولى في الإسكندرية بمصر بعد عام 1961م، وتعمق عقب هزيمة 1967م، كجزء من تعاون استراتيجي لتوفير الدعم العسكري، حتى بلغ التواجد السوفيتي ذروته بإرسال نحو 20 ألف جندي وخبير سوفيتي لحماية العمق المصري وتشغيل بطاريات صواريخ الدفاع الجوي.

في سوريا البعث -الحليفة لإيران حينها- والمحسوبة على الجمهوريات العربية الأكثر عداء للغرب، وقبل سقوط النظام؛ كان للروس قاعدتان عسكريتان؛ الأولى قاعدة حميميم الجوية في اللاذقية، التي تأسّست على عجل العام 2015م، إثر الخشية من سقوط النظام، تلاها قاعدة عسكرية بحرية في ميناء طرطوس، ولعل الملفت أنها قواعد مجانيّة وبفترة تمتد لخمسين عاماً تقريباً.

المفاجئ أن هناك قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية في لبنان - لا تزال تعمل لليوم- تحت اسم قاعدة «حامات الجوية» لا تبعد عن مراكز نفوذ «حزب الله» إلا بضعة كيلومترات، وهو الحزب الذي يُقدّم على أنه رأس الحربة في العداء للغرب، وهو نفسه من يدعم الهجوم على دول الخليج بحجة وجود قواعد أمريكية!

العراق لديه تعاون مثير مع الجيش الأمريكي، ويحتضن قواعد عسكرية أمريكية عدة لا تبعد كثيراً عما يسمى بمليشيات الحشد الشعبي، إلا أن الحشد يهاجم القواعد في الخليج ويتغافل عن القواعد المحيطة به.

بالمجمل هناك شبكة معقدة ومتشابكة من القواعد والتواجد الغربي والشرقي في المنطقة العربية، لكن هناك تغافل متعمد عما يوجد في الجمهوريات العربية، في مقابل تضخيم واستعداء من النخب وحتى من الشارع العربي، لما يوجد في بعض الدول ذات الأنظمة الأميرية والملكية، بهدف التشويه، وحتى للابتزاز السياسي والشعبوي.

بالطبع التعاون العسكري واستخدام المطارات، وتخصيص مدرجات للطائرات بين الجيوش العربية - بلا استثناء- والجيوش الغربية، موجود وبكثافة، وهو أمر سيادي لا يعيب تلك الدول.

لكن الإشكالية هي في نمط التفكير العربي الذي يعتقد (أن ما يفعلونه مبررٌ وحلالٌ عليهم، ويرونه معيباً ولا يجوز لغيرهم).

لعل السؤال المهم: لماذا تذهب الدول للتعاون واحتضان قواعد عسكرية في بلدانها؟

أولاً: أن وجود قواعد لدول عظمى (مثل أمريكا وبريطانيا، وفرنسا) يمثل رادعاً تلقائياً لأي قوة إقليمية تفكر في تهديد أمنها، وللحفاظ على تنميتها التي بنتها لشعوبها.

ثانياً: سد الفجوة التقنية والتدريب العالي، وهو ما ثبت نجاحه في صمود دول الخليج أمام الهجوم الإيراني عليها. فهذه الدول لم تنهر، ولم تهرب شعوبها، ولم تعلن حتى حالة الطوارئ القصوى، بسبب قدراتها العسكرية وأنظمة التسليح المتقدمة لديها.

ثالثاً: أن تقييم العرب لإمكاناتهم العسكرية مبالغ فيه جداً، ولذلك من المهم التعاون مع أهم وأفضل الجيوش في العالم، فالجيوش لا تقاس بالمانشيتات الصحفية بل بإمكاناتها الحقيقية، ولذلك توجهت دول الخليج إلى إبرام اتفاقيات وتعاون وتدريب عسكري مع جيوش متقدمة في العالم (أمريكا، بريطانيا، فرنسا)، وثبت نجاح ذلك التعاون في الحرب الإيرانية الأمريكية، فالثبات العسكري الذي أبدته البحرين -على سبيل المثال- بالرغم من أنها أصغر تلك الدول جغرافياً وعسكرياً، أهم من تاريخ كثير من الجيوش العربية على مدى العقود الماضية.

كثير من الدول العربية التي تسعى لتطوير جيوشها مثل «مصر» وهي تمتلك جيشاً محترفاً، تجري تدريبات عسكرية مع الجيش الأمريكي بشكل سنوي للرفع من قدراتها العسكرية، وتعد مناورات «النجم الساطع» (Bright Star) من أهم التدريبات العسكرية المشتركة بين الجيشين المصري والأمريكي، وتهدف التدريبات لتعزيز الشراكة الاستراتيجية ومواجهة التحديات الأمنية المشتركة في المنطقة.

لذلك فإن الجيوش هي في نهاية الأمر مؤسسات -مثل الجامعات، والكليات والمعاهد- تبحث عما يفيدها وينمّي من قدرات أفرادها، ولذلك تبرم اتفاقات وتستضيف قواعد عسكرية، ولا يعيبها ذلك، بل إن الخسارة الفادحة هي ترك التحالفات العسكرية المفيدة، بحجج ينقضها أول من ينتقدها.