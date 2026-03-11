تكشف التحركات السورية الأخيرة تجاه لبنان عن سياسة جديدة تحاول دمشق من خلالها رسم حدود دقيقة لعلاقتها مع الجار اللبناني في لحظة إقليمية شديدة الاضطراب، حيث تدور حرب مفتوحة بين حزب الله وإسرائيل، بالتوازي مع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، بما يجعل الساحة اللبنانية جزءاً من مشهد أوسع يتجاوز حدودها الداخلية. وفي هذا السياق لا يمكن قراءة إرسال قوات سورية إلى الحدود السورية اللبنانية بوصفه مجرد إجراء أمني تقني يهدف إلى ضبط المعابر ومنع التهريب، بل باعتباره رسالة سياسية وأمنية واضحة مفادها أن هذه الحدود باتت بالنسبة إلى دمشق خطاً بالغ الحساسية، ليس فقط بسبب طبيعتها الجغرافية المعقدة، بل لأن الجانب اللبناني يلامس اليوم منطقة اشتعال إقليمي مباشر، ولأن حزب الله، الموجود على الطرف الآخر، يُنظر إليه سورياً باعتباره قوة معادية أو على الأقل قوة لا يمكن الاطمئنان إلى دورها وتأثيرها على الأمن السوري. ومن هنا بدا الانتشار العسكري السوري تعبيراً عن رغبة حقيقية في حماية الحدود ومنع أي اختراق أو تسلل أو محاولة لفرض وقائع جديدة تحت ضغط الحرب، من دون أن يتحوّل ذلك إلى مقدمة لاجتياح أو تدخل عسكري داخل لبنان. وفي هذا الإطار تكتسب الاتصالات السياسية التي أجراها الرئيس أحمد الشرع أهميتها، ولا سيما اتصاله بسامي الجميّل، لأن هذا التواصل لا يبدو مجرد مجاملة بروتوكولية، بل يحمل رسالة سياسية محسوبة إلى الشارع المسيحي في لبنان، بل إلى قطاعات أوسع من اللبنانيين، مفادها أن سوريا لا تريد استغلال الحرب الدائرة ولا الفوضى الإقليمية من أجل العودة إلى لبنان من بوابة النفوذ العسكري أو الأمني، وإنما تريد تبديد المخاوف والتأكيد أنها ليست في وارد اجتياح لبنان أو الانخراط المباشر في معادلاته الداخلية. ويأتي الاتصال بالرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون في السياق نفسه، لكن على مستوى الدولة الرسمية، بما يعكس رغبة سورية في دعم المؤسسات اللبنانية الشرعية سياسياً، وفي الانسجام مع مناخ إقليمي ودولي يدفع نحو تقوية الدولة اللبنانية في لحظة تواجه ضغوطاً هائلة بسبب الحرب مع إسرائيل، وبسبب تداخل الملف اللبناني مع المواجهة الكبرى الجارية بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى. ومن الواضح أن دمشق لا تريد التورط عسكرياً في هذا المشهد المعقّد، لكنها في الوقت نفسه تريد إعلان موقف واضح يقوم على دعم الدولة اللبنانية ورفض الفوضى ورفض استمرار وجود سلاح خارج إطار الدولة، وفي مقدّمته سلاح حزب الله، الذي لم يعد بالنسبة إليها مجرد ملف لبناني داخلي، بل جزء من معادلة إقليمية متفجرة يمكن أن ترتد على الأمن السوري مباشرة. بذلك يمكن القول إن سياسة أحمد الشرع تجاه لبنان تقوم على معادلة دقيقة: تشدّد أمني على الحدود، وانفتاح سياسي مدروس على الدولة اللبنانية وبعض مكوّناتها، ورفض واضح لحزب الله وسلاحه، ولكن من دون اندفاع إلى مغامرة عسكرية أو انخراط مباشر في حرب تتشابك فيها حسابات لبنان مع حسابات إيران وإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة. إنها سياسة تجمع بين الحزم والتهدئة، وبين الواقعية السياسية والانضباط الإستراتيجي.