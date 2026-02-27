The restoration of biodiversity is the cornerstone in facing contemporary environmental challenges, foremost among them desertification and habitat loss. In a pivotal step that reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to protecting its natural heritage, the National Center for Wildlife Development announced that the total number of released wildlife organisms within its resettlement programs has surpassed ten thousand, including more than eighty species of national priority. This number is not just a dry statistic; it is an indicator of a strategic shift in the management and sustainability of ecosystems, in line with Vision 2030. Behind every wild organism returning to the embrace of nature is a long journey of precise laboratory work and rigorous scientific research. This achievement is not merely a success in breeding; it is the culmination of an integrated research system that ensures the "genetic authenticity" and health safety of the species, thereby ensuring their sustainability in their diverse habitats of mountains, plains, and coasts.

In this context, the specialized team is working on employing genetic foundation to conserve local strains, as preserving original strains poses the greatest challenge for researchers. Each geographical area in the Kingdom has strains that have genetically adapted to the characteristics of their environment, whether mountainous and rugged or open plains. Therefore, research centers at King Khalid Center in Thumama and Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center in Taif are focused on establishing the genetic fingerprint and genetic sorting as a fundamental pillar of success. Researchers conduct precise DNA analyses for each organism before entering breeding programs, aiming to exclude any genetic mixing that may have occurred in captivity and to ensure that the organism is genetically linked to the pure local strain associated with the release site. Laboratory teams also manage genetic diversity to avoid inbreeding that could weaken the strain, thereby enhancing the ability of future generations to adapt to challenging environmental changes.

The efforts do not stop at genetic studies alone. In light of climate change and challenges of breeding in captivity, biological immunity has emerged as a protective shield. The veterinary laboratories affiliated with the center serve as the first line of defense, where each organism undergoes a strict protocol of vaccines specifically designed for species such as the Arabian oryx, gazelles, and ibexes, to protect them from incoming or endemic diseases that may be transmitted from livestock. These efforts are led by trained Saudi professionals who effectively communicate with universities and global research centers. The teams conduct laboratory experiments and periodic blood and tissue analyses to monitor health status and ensure that organisms are free from parasites and epidemic diseases before their transfer, protecting the ecosystem from any biological contamination. Subsequently, the research work extends to environmental compatibility that links the wild product to the suitable geographical nature for each species.

This systematic linkage focuses in mountainous areas on ibexes and Edmi gazelles due to their physiological characteristics that enable them to cope with high altitudes, while in the plains, the Arabian oryx and Reem gazelles stand out for their high drought tolerance and ability to cover long distances. Before the final release, teams supervise acclimatization periods in large enclosures at the release sites to monitor the behaviors of the organisms based on scientific recommendations derived from previous experiments. The mission does not end with opening the release gates; rather, an advanced phase of "technical monitoring" begins by employing the latest satellite tracking technologies. The organisms are equipped with smart collars that operate via satellites for the Global Positioning System (GPS), supported by precise sensors that monitor behavioral patterns, activity rates, and adaptation to new habitats. This allows researchers to obtain a continuous flow of big data regarding field paths and geographical distribution, which represents the fundamental basis for making management decisions based on solid scientific facts.

With the support of wise leadership and the follow-up of His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and the management of the center's CEO, a state-of-the-art breeding and research center is currently being built near the Al-Thadiq Governorate. This center will serve as a research and scientific addition that supports controlled breeding according to sound scientific foundations, not only in the Kingdom but also at the level of the Middle East. The work is supported by employing advanced platforms for analyzing the big data resulting from field monitoring and laboratory analyses. This integration between fieldwork and applied research allows for the development of innovative protection methods, making the Saudi experience a global model in restoring biodiversity. The success of this arduous work is supported by national leadership and efficiency under the guidance and supervision of His Excellency the CEO Dr. Mohammed Qurban and his deputy, along with the efforts of the teams at the centers led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Salem, Dr. Abdulmanan Al-Qahtani, and specialist veterinarian Nayef Hanoush, in addition to a group of specialized national competencies that represent the bridge linking science and application, ensuring the return of wild organisms to their natural state as authentic and strong strains capable of leading the desired environmental transformation towards a sustainable life, in line with the "Saudi Green Initiative" led by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, the foremost environmental advocate in the nation.