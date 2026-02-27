تمثل استعادة التنوع الأحيائي حجر الزاوية في مواجهة التحديات البيئية المعاصرة، وعلى رأسها التصحر وفقدان الموائل، وفي خطوة مفصلية تعكس التزام المملكة العربية السعودية بحماية إرثها الطبيعي، أعلن المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية عن تجاوز حصيلة الكائنات الفطرية المطلقة ضمن برامجه لإعادة التوطين حاجز العشرة آلاف كائن، شملت أكثر من ثمانين نوعاً من الأنواع ذات الأولوية الوطنية. ولا يعد هذا الرقم مجرد إحصائية جافة، بل هو مؤشر على تحول إستراتيجي في إدارة النظم البيئية واستدامتها، وفق رؤية 2030، فخلف كل كائن فطري يعود إلى أحضان الطبيعة مسيرة طويلة من العمل المخبري الدقيق والبحث العلمي الرصين، إذ إن هذا الإنجاز ليس مجرد نجاح في الإكثار، بل هو تتويج لمنظومة بحثية متكاملة تضمن «الأصالة الجينية» والسلامة الصحية للأنواع، بما يكفل استدامتها في موائلها المتنوعة من جبال وسهول وسواحل.

وفي هذا السياق، يعمل الفريق المختص على توظيف التأصيل الجيني لصون السلالات المحلية، حيث يشكّل الحفاظ على السلالات الأصلية التحدي الأكبر للباحثين، فلكل منطقة جغرافية في المملكة سلالات تكيفت جينياً مع خصائص بيئتها، سواء كانت جبلية وعرة أو سهولاً مفتوحة. لذا، تعكف المراكز البحثية في مركزي الملك خالد بالثمامة والأمير سعود الفيصل بالطائف على تأصيل البصمة الوراثية، والفرز الوراثي كرافد أساسي للنجاح، حيث يجري الباحثون تحليلات دقيقة للحمض النووي لكل كائن قبل دخوله برامج الإكثار، بهدف استبعاد أي خلط وراثي قد يكون حدث في الأسر، والتأكد من انتماء الكائن جينياً للسلالة المحلية الصافية المرتبطة بموقع الإطلاق، كما تعمل الفرق المختبرية على إدارة التنوع الجيني لتفادي التزاوج الداخلي الذي قد يضعف السلالة، مما يعزز قدرة الأجيال القادمة على التكيّف مع التغيرات البيئية الصعبة.

ولا تتوقف الجهود عند الدراسات الجينية فحسب، ففي ظل التغيرات المناخية وتحديات الإكثار تحت الأسر، برز التحصين البيولوجي كدرع واقٍ، وتعد المختبرات البيطرية التابعة للمركز خط الدفاع الأول، حيث يخضع كل كائن لبروتوكول صارم من اللقاحات المصممة خصيصاً لأنواع مثل المها، والظباء، والوعول، لحمايتها من الأمراض الوافدة أو المتوطنة التي قد تنتقل إليها من الماشية، ويقود هذه الجهود كفاءات سعودية مدربة تتواصل بفعالية مع الجامعات، والمراكز البحثية العالمية. وتنفذ الفرق تجارب مخبرية وتحاليل دورية للدم، والأنسجة لمراقبة الحالة الصحية، وضمان خلو الكائنات من الطفيليات والأمراض الوبائية قبل نقلها، حمايةً للنظام البيئي من أي تلوث بيولوجي، ليمتد العمل البحثي بعد ذلك إلى المواءمة البيئية التي تربط بين المنتج الفطري وطبيعة المنطقة الجغرافية المناسبة لكل نوع.

هذا الربط المنهجي يركز في المناطق الجبلية على الوعول وظباء الإدمي لما تمتلكه من خصائص فسيولوجية تمكّنها من التعامل مع المرتفعات، بينما تبرز في السهول المها الوضيحي وظباء الريم لقدرتها العالية على تحمل الجفاف وقطع مسافات طويلة، وقبل الإطلاق النهائي، تشرف الفرق على فترات تأقلم في مسيجات كبيرة بمواقع الإطلاق، لمراقبة سلوكيات الكائنات بناءً على التوصيات العلمية المستخلصة من التجارب السابقة. ولا تنتهي المهمة عند فتح بوابات الإطلاق، بل تبدأ مرحلة متقدمة من «الرقابة الفنية» عبر توظيف أحدث تقنيات التتبع الفضائي؛ حيث تُزود الكائنات بأطواق ذكية تعمل عبر الأقمار الصناعية لنظام تحديد المواقع العالمي (GPS)، مدعومة بمستشعرات دقيقة ترصد الأنماط السلوكية، ومعدلات النشاط، ومدى التكيف مع الموائل الجديدة، مما يتيح للباحثين الحصول على تدفق مستمر من البيانات الضخمة حول المسارات الميدانية ونطاق الانتشار الجغرافي، وهو ما يمثل الركيزة الأساسية لاتخاذ قرارات إدارية مبنية على حقائق علمية صلبة.

وبدعم القيادة الرشيدة ومتابعة معالي وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة، وإدارة الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز، يتم اليوم بناء مركز إكثار ودراسات متطور بالقرب من محافظة ثادق، ليكون إضافة بحثية وعلمية تدعم التكاثر المنضبط وفق الأسس العلمية الرصينة، ليس في المملكة فحسب بل على مستوى الشرق الأوسط. ويدعم العمل توظيف منصات متطورة لتحليل البيانات الضخمة الناتجة عن الرصد الميداني، والتحليلات المخبرية، حيث يسمح هذا التكامل بين العمل الميداني والبحث التطبيقي بتطوير أساليب حماية مبتكرة، تجعل من التجربة السعودية نموذجاً عالمياً في استعادة التنوع الأحيائي. ويدعم نجاح هذا العمل المضني ريادة وكفاءة وطنية بقيادة وإشراف سعادة الرئيس التنفيذي الدكتور محمد قربان ونائبه، وبجهود فرق العمل في المركزين بقيادة الدكتور عبدالله السالم، والدكتور عبدالمانع القحطاني، والطبيب المتخصص نايف حنوش، إلى جانب نخبة من الكفاءات الوطنية المتخصصة التي تمثل الجسر الرابط بين العلم والتطبيق، لضمان عودة الكائنات الفطرية إلى طبيعتها كسلالات أصيلة وقوية، قادرة على قيادة التحول البيئي المنشود نحو حياة مستدامة، تماشياً مع «مبادرة السعودية الخضراء» بقيادة سمو ولي العهد، ورجل البيئة الأول في الوطن.