In the world of corporations, decisions are not measured solely by their outcomes, but by how they come about. How many decisions seemed promising but ended in loss, and how many calculated risks led to exceptional success? This is where Article 31 of the Companies Law comes in to establish a principle of great importance in regulating the responsibility of the manager and board member, which is that the essence lies not in the outcome of the decision, but in the approach taken in making it.



This rule does not protect mistakes, nor does it justify recklessness, but it rejects holding the manager accountable for a result they could not guarantee, as long as they acted in good faith, with a rational approach, and within the framework of the company's interest.



The purity of intent is a condition for protection



The first thing the rule looks at is the absence of personal interest in the decision.



A manager who makes a decision that yields a personal benefit, whether direct or indirect, immediately falls outside the protection circle. The issue here is not merely the existence of a benefit, but the conflict of interest that affects the neutrality of the decision.



The law does not tolerate this; management is a trust, and any suspicion of exploiting the position undermines the presumption of good faith. If personal interest is proven to be influential, the discussion shifts from "commercial estimation" to "breach of trust."



The conscious decision.. not the impulsive one



Good faith alone is not enough. The article requires that the manager has sufficiently understood the subject of the decision in light of the surrounding circumstances, based on a reasonable belief. This expression reveals a balanced legislative philosophy; the text does not demand complete or ideal understanding, but sufficient understanding considering the nature of the activity, the time constraints, and the level of risks.



An investment decision in a volatile market cannot be measured by the standard of routine administrative transactions. The real criterion is: did the manager act as a prudent person would in the same circumstances?



The judiciary does not review the decision from the perspective of a spectator after the outcome has occurred, but looks at it from the angle of the moment it was made.



The company's interest is the compass



The most important pillar is that the manager firmly and rationally believed that their decision served the company's interest.



Rationality does not mean being correct in predictions, but being consistent with the available data at the time the decision was made. Markets are not managed with absolute certainty, but with studied probabilities.



The law does not punish for failure in estimation, but for deviation in intent or absence of method. If the belief is sincere and based on logical foundations, the decision remains within the protection circle, even if it ends in loss.



The burden of proof.. protecting management from outcome lawsuits



One of the most prominent features of the rule is that the burden of proving otherwise falls on the plaintiff.



Simply incurring a loss is not enough to establish liability. It must be proven that the manager had a personal interest, or that they did not adequately understand the subject of the decision, or that their belief in the company's interest was irrational.



In this arrangement, the presumption is the soundness of the decision, and the exception is the proof of deviation. This reinforces administrative stability and prevents turning every loss into a legal dispute.



Action and inaction are the same



The text did not limit the concept of decision to positive actions, but also included inaction.



Failing to take action may, at times, be more dangerous than the action itself. A manager who neglects to intervene despite the clear danger is not protected by the rule if it is proven that their inaction lacked study or was tainted by a conflict of interest.



The criterion is always the method, intent, and rationality.



A delicate balance between boldness and accountability



Article 31 is not a shield to escape responsibility, nor is it a sword wielded over the necks of managers. It is a precise legal formulation to achieve a balance between empowering management to take initiative and bear risks, and protecting the company and shareholders from abuse and gross negligence.



Companies do not thrive in an environment of fear, nor do they function properly in the absence of oversight. The rule came to tell management: make your decisions boldly, but wisely, with integrity, and with a genuine belief in the company's interest.



And it tells litigants: do not file a lawsuit based on a losing outcome, but on deviant behavior.



Between these two extremes, a balanced governance environment is formed, ensuring decision-making dynamism.. and fairness in accountability.