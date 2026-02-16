في عالم الشركات، لا تُقاس القرارات بثمارها فقط، بل بكيفية ولادتها. فكم من قرار بدا واعداً وانتهى بخسارة، وكم من مخاطرة محسوبة صنعت نجاحاً استثنائياً. من هنا جاءت المادة الواحدة والثلاثون من نظام الشركات لتؤسس مبدأ بالغ الأهمية في تنظيم مسؤولية المدير وعضو مجلس الإدارة، وهو أن العبرة ليست بنتيجة القرار، بل بالمنهج الذي اتُّبع في اتخاذه.


هذه القاعدة لا تحمي الخطأ، ولا تبرر العبث، لكنها ترفض أن يُحاسَب المدير على نتيجة لم يكن يملك ضمانها، ما دام قد تصرف بحسن نية، وبمنهج عقلاني، وفي إطار مصلحة الشركة.


نقاء الذمة شرط الحماية


أول ما تنظر إليه القاعدة هو خلو القرار من المصلحة الشخصية.


فالمدير الذي يتخذ قراراً يحقق له نفعاً خاصاً، مباشراً كان أو غير مباشر، يخرج فوراً من دائرة الحماية. المسألة هنا ليست في مجرد وجود منفعة، بل في تضارب المصالح الذي يؤثر في حياد القرار.


القانون في هذا الموضع لا يتسامح؛ لأن الإدارة أمانة، وأي شبهة استغلال للموقع تُسقط افتراض حسن النية. فإذا ثبتت المصلحة الشخصية المؤثرة، انتقل النقاش من «تقدير تجاري» إلى «إخلال بالأمانة».


القرار الواعي.. لا القرار المرتجل


حسن النية وحده لا يكفي. فالمادة تشترط أن يكون المدير قد أحاط بموضوع القرار إلى الحد المناسب في الظروف المحيطة، وفق اعتقاد معقول. هذا التعبير يكشف فلسفة تشريعية متوازنة؛ إذ لا يطلب النص إحاطة كاملة أو مثالية، بل إحاطة كافية بالنظر إلى طبيعة النشاط وضيق الوقت وحجم المخاطر.


القرار الاستثماري في سوق متقلب لا يُقاس بمعيار الصفقة الإدارية الروتينية. والمعيار الحقيقي هو؛ هل تصرف المدير كما يتصرف الشخص الحريص في الظروف ذاتها؟


القضاء هنا لا يراجع القرار بعين المتفرج بعد وقوع النتيجة، بل ينظر إليه من زاوية اللحظة التي اتُّخذ فيها.


مصلحة الشركة هي البوصلة


الركيزة الأهم أن يكون المدير قد اعتقد جازماً وبعقلانية أن قراره يحقق مصلحة الشركة.


العقلانية لا تعني الإصابة في التوقع، بل الاتساق مع المعطيات المتاحة وقت اتخاذ القرار. فالأسواق لا تُدار باليقين المطلق، بل بالاحتمالات المدروسة.


القانون لا يعاقب على فشل التقدير، بل على انحراف النية أو غياب المنهج. فإذا كان الاعتقاد صادقاً ومبنياً على أسس منطقية، بقي القرار في دائرة الحماية، حتى لو انتهى إلى خسارة.


عبء الإثبات.. حماية للإدارة من دعاوى النتيجة


من أبرز معالم القاعدة أن عبء إثبات خلاف هذه الشروط يقع على المدعي.


فمجرد وقوع خسارة لا يكفي لإقامة المسؤولية. بل يجب إثبات أن المدير كانت له مصلحة شخصية، أو أنه لم يُحط بموضوع القرار كما ينبغي، أو أن اعتقاده بمصلحة الشركة كان غير عقلاني.


بهذا الترتيب، يصبح الأصل هو سلامة القرار، والاستثناء هو ثبوت الانحراف. وهذا يرسخ الاستقرار الإداري، ويمنع تحويل كل خسارة إلى خصومة قضائية.


الفعل والامتناع سواء


النص لم يقصر مفهوم القرار على التصرف الإيجابي، بل شمل عدم التصرف أيضاً.


فالامتناع عن اتخاذ إجراء قد يكون، في بعض الأحيان، أخطر من الفعل ذاته. المدير الذي يتقاعس عن التدخل رغم وضوح الخطر لا يحتمي بالقاعدة إذا ثبت أن امتناعه افتقر إلى الدراسة أو شابه تضارب مصالح.


المعيار دائماً هو المنهج والنية والعقلانية.


توازن دقيق بين الجرأة والمساءلة


المادة الواحدة والثلاثون ليست درعاً حصيناً للإفلات من المسؤولية، وليست سيفاً مسلطاً على رقاب المديرين. إنها صياغة قانونية دقيقة لتحقيق التوازن بين تمكين الإدارة من المبادرة وتحمل المخاطر، وبين حماية الشركة والمساهمين من التعسف والإهمال الجسيم.


فالشركات لا تزدهر في بيئة الخوف، ولا تستقيم في ظل انعدام الرقابة. والقاعدة جاءت لتقول للإدارة: اتخذوا قراراتكم بشجاعة، ولكن بعقل، وبنزاهة، وبإيمان حقيقي بمصلحة الشركة.


وتقول للمتقاضين: لا تُقيموا الدعوى على نتيجة خاسرة، بل على سلوك منحرف.


وبين هذين الحدّين، تتشكل بيئة حوكمة متوازنة، تضمن ديناميكية القرار.. وعدالة المساءلة.