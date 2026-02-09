رحلت عن دنيانا منذ أيام السيدة ثريا قابل صاحبة المفردة الشاعرية الحجازية اللطيفة والتي برع في غنائها أهم مطربي السعودية في زمانها. هي ابنة الأسرة الكريمة «قابل»، ذلك البيت التجاري العريق والذي تسمّى به أشهر شوارع مدينة جدة التاريخية ليكون أول مركز تجاري بالمفهوم القديم. تربّت في كنف أسرة شجعتها على الإبداع والتثقف والتعلّم وكانت لتجربة الأسرة التجارية وتعرّفها إلى ثقافات العالم بالإضافة إلى تجربة دراستها في لبنان الأثر العظيم في صقل موهبتها الشعرية وثقافتها وتكوين شخصيتها الفريدة. كل ذلك ولّد فيها الثقة بالنفس والخيال الواسع ونسجت بها عالماً جميلاً من الأحلام. صاغت هذا العالم بكلمات هي أشبه بالدرر والجواهر. فأبدعت في توصيف العشق الجميل والغزل اللطيف. وخلّدت الأيام كلماتها التي يترنّم بها أهل الهوى. فمن ينسى «جاني الأسمر جاني.. وافتكر زماني.. بعد ما نساني.. جاني.. جاي يذكرني بحنين.. قد نسيته من سنين». وهناك رائعتها الأخرى «حاول كده وجرب.. وأنسى على كيفك.. وأبعد ولا تقرب.. قنعان أنا بطيفك.. بكره تجيك أيام تذكرك بيا.. تتعنى بالآهات في الروحا والجيّا». وطبعاً هناك عملها الأشهر «من بعد مزح ولعب.. اهو صار حبك صحيح.. أصبحت مغرم عيون.. أمسيت وقلبي جريح»، وهناك الرائعة «لا وربي»، والأخيرة «والله واحشني زمانك». عاشقة جدة الأولى كما يحلو لمحبيها أن يلقبوها، قامت بتأليف افتتاحية الأغنية الشهيرة «سبحانه وقدروا عليك.. وخلوك تنسى احبابك» ليكملها الشاعر صالح جلال. رحلت ثريا قابل إلى رحمة الله ولكنها تركت إرثاً استثنائياً كوّن ذائقة المتلقي وشكّلها لسنوات طويلة جداً.

«خايف أماني العمر تسألني يوم عنك

يصعب أبوح بالسر واللي حصل منك

بكرا تجيك لحظات تذكرك بيّا

تتعنى بالآهات في الروحا والجيّا»

رحم الله ثريا قابل رحمة واسعة وأسكنها فسيح جناته، وألهم أهلها الصبر والسلوان، وإنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.