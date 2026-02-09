Thuraya Qabil, the owner of the charming Hijazi poetic phrase, departed from our world a few days ago. She was a remarkable figure in the singing of the most important Saudi artists of her time. She was the daughter of the esteemed "Qabil" family, a prestigious commercial house that lent its name to one of the most famous streets in historic Jeddah, making it the first commercial center in the old sense. She grew up in a family that encouraged creativity, cultural awareness, and learning, and her family's commercial experience, along with exposure to world cultures and her studies in Lebanon, had a significant impact on honing her poetic talent, enriching her culture, and shaping her unique personality. All of this instilled in her self-confidence and a vivid imagination, weaving a beautiful world of dreams. She crafted this world with words that are akin to pearls and jewels. She excelled in describing beautiful love and gentle flirtation. Time immortalized her words, which resonate with lovers. Who can forget "The dark one came to me... and I remembered my time... after I was forgotten... he came... to remind me of a longing... I had forgotten for years"? And there is her other masterpiece, "Try this and see... and forget as you wish... stay away and don't come close... I am content with your shadow... tomorrow moments will come to remind you of me... you will sigh with moans in the soul and the body." Of course, there is her most famous work, "After joking and playing... your love has become real... I have become infatuated with your eyes... I spent the night with a wounded heart," and the wonderful "No, I swear," and the last one "By God, I miss your time." The beloved first lover of Jeddah, as her admirers like to call her, composed the opening lines of the famous song "Glory be to Him, and He made you forget your loved ones," which was completed by poet Saleh Jalal. Thuraya Qabil has passed away, but she left an exceptional legacy that shaped the tastes of her audience for many long years.

“I’m afraid the hopes of my life will one day ask me about you

It’s hard to reveal the secret and what happened from you

Tomorrow moments will come to remind you of me

You will sigh with moans in the soul and the body”

May God have mercy on Thuraya Qabil and grant her vast mercy, and may He inspire her family with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.