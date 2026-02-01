Television is not on its way to "death" in the same way that some print newspapers faced, but rather it is undergoing a radical transformation and evolution. It is true that digital streaming platforms like "Netflix" and "YouTube" have significantly impacted the traditional scheduled broadcasting model, but the big screen in the living room still retains its place as a center for home entertainment.

The main difference lies in the fact that print newspapers suffered from a transformation in the nature of the content itself, as news became instantly and freely available online. In contrast, television has found a way to adapt by integrating with new technology. Today's smart TVs are no longer just receivers; they are gateways to the internet, streaming services, and on-demand video content. Traditional television still plays an important role, especially in broadcasting live events such as sports matches and breaking news, where viewers prefer to watch in real-time. However, on the other hand, drama and entertainment programs are increasingly consumed through digital platforms that give viewers the freedom to choose what they want to watch and when they want to watch it.

In short, television is not disappearing; rather, it is merging and evolving, moving away from being a one-way broadcasting channel to becoming a multifunctional smart device that offers a personalized and interactive viewing experience.

Our way of watching television has changed, but the "magic box" remains an essential part of our lives.

Viewing habits have changed, and selective viewing apps are gradually dominating the tastes of viewers around the world. It has become common to hear the verdict of television's death and that it will follow the same fate as print newspapers. However, it cannot be definitively stated that the era of television has ended; it is more accurate to say that it is evolving and adapting to the digital age.

The popularity of traditional television has noticeably declined, especially among the younger generation, thanks to the emergence of streaming platforms like "Netflix," "Amazon Prime," "Shahid," and others. These platforms have significantly changed viewing habits, allowing viewers to choose what they want and when they want, freeing them from the constraints of fixed broadcasting schedules and annoying commercials.

Nevertheless, television still retains its importance in some aspects. It remains the primary destination for major events and collective viewings, such as important football matches, national occasions, and breaking news. Many television channels have also adapted to the digital challenge by launching their own platforms that offer on-demand content and allow interaction with the audience through social media.

In summary, the traditional form of television is fading, but television content is undergoing a transformation towards digital broadcasting and interaction, ensuring its survival as a strong competitor in the media landscape. Television has not died; rather, it has renewed itself and become more flexible, with subscriptions to pay-TV platforms becoming the most important source of income after advertising revenue on television screens has shrunk.

It seems that the television set in its known form and the traditional way it is used by viewers is on its way to an end; it is a year of continuous change.