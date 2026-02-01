التلفزيون ليس في طريقه إلى «الموت» بنفس الطريقة التي واجهتها بعض الصحف الورقية، بل هو يمر بمرحلة تحول وتطوّر جذرية، صحيح أن منصات البث الرقمي مثل «نتفليكس» و«يوتيوب» قد أثّرت بشكل كبير على نموذج التلفزيون التقليدي القائم على البث المجدول، لكن الشاشة الكبيرة في غرفة المعيشة لا تزال تحتفظ بمكانتها كمركز للترفيه المنزلي.

الفرق الرئيس يكمن في أن الصحف الورقية عانت تحول طبيعة المحتوى نفسه، إذ أصبحت الأخبار متاحة بشكل فوري ومجاني على الإنترنت، أما التلفزيون فقد وجد طريقة للتكيّف من خلال الاندماج مع التكنولوجيا الجديدة.. فالتلفزيونات الذكية اليوم لم تعد مجرد أجهزة استقبال، بل هي بوابات للوصول إلى الإنترنت وخدمات البث ومحتوى الفيديو عند الطلب، ولا يزال للتلفزيون التقليدي دور مهم، خصوصاً في بث الأحداث المباشرة مثل المباريات الرياضية والأخبار العاجلة، حيث يفضل المشاهدون متابعتها في الوقت الفعلي. لكن في المقابل، فإن الدراما والبرامج الترفيهية باتت تُستهلك بشكل متزايد عبر المنصات الرقمية التي تمنح المشاهد حرية اختيار ما يريد مشاهدته ومتى يريد.

باختصار، التلفزيون لا يختفي، بل يندمج ويتطوّر، ويبتعد عن كونه قناة بث أحادية الاتجاه ليصبح جهازاً ذكياً متعدد الوظائف، يوفر تجربة مشاهدة مخصصة وتفاعلية.

لقد تغيرت طريقة مشاهدتنا التلفزيون، لكن «الصندوق السحري» لا يزال جزءاً أساسياً من حياتنا.

تغيّرت عادات مشاهدة التلفزيون، وأصبحت تطبيقات المشاهدة الانتقائية تسيطر تدريجياً على ذائقة المشاهد حول العالم، وبات من المعتاد الاستماع إلى حكم بوفاة التلفزيون وأنه سيلحق ويلقى نفس مصير الصحف الورقية، ولا يمكن الجزم بانتهاء عصر التلفزيون، بل الأصح القول إنه يتطوّر ويتكيّف مع العصر الرقمي.

لقد تراجعت شعبية التلفزيون التقليدي بشكل ملحوظ، خصوصاً بين جيل الشباب، بفضل ظهور منصات البث الرقمي (Streaming) مثل «نتفليكس» و«أمازون برايم» و«شاهد» وغيرها. هذه المنصات غيرت عادات المشاهدة بشكل هائل وكبير، إذ أتاحت للمشاهدين اختيار ما يريدون ومتى يريدون، وتحررت من قيود جداول البث الثابتة والإعلانات التجارية المزعجة.

ومع ذلك، لا يزال التلفزيون يحتفظ بأهميته في بعض الجوانب. فما زال هو الوجهة الأولى للأحداث الكبرى والمشاهدات الجماعية، مثل مباريات كرة القدم المهمة، والمناسبات الوطنية، والأخبار العاجلة. كما أن العديد من القنوات التلفزيونية تكيفت مع التحدي الرقمي من خلال إطلاق منصاتها الخاصة التي تقدم محتوى حسب الطلب (On Demand) وتتيح التفاعل مع الجمهور عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

باختصار، الشكل التقليدي للتلفزيون يتلاشى، لكن المحتوى التلفزيوني يعيش تحولاً نحو البث الرقمي والتفاعل، ما يضمن له البقاء كمنافس قوي في المشهد الإعلامي. فالتلفزيون لم يمت، بل تجدد وأصبح أكثر مرونة، وباتت الاشتراكات للمنابر التلفزيونية المشفرة أهم مصادر الدخل وذلك بعد أن تقلص الإيراد الإعلاني التجاري على شاشات التلفزيون.

ويبدو أن جهاز التلفزيون بصورته المعروفة ونمط استخدامه التقليدي من قبل المشاهد في طريقه إلى النهاية، إنها سنة التغيير المستمرة.