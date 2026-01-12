When the famous American writer Francis Fukuyama published his most renowned book "The Last Man and the End of History," following the fall of the Soviet Union and the victory of the West and its liberal capitalist system, this proposition sparked a lot of controversy and debate as it rushed to glorify the only remaining superpower.

However, the West, led by the United States of America, attempted to establish an imperial approach under a diverse guise and with flashy slogans such as the war on terrorism or the promotion of democracy, among other captivating phrases.

Some are trying to analyze what happened with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Venezuela and its president Nicolás Maduro, likening that event to what happened to previous leaders such as Panamanian President Manuel Noriega, Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, and Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi. Today, the reality is quite different; back then, they were throwing dazzling human rights slogans at the world, leading to dozens of voices blessing, justifying, and supporting the actions, with numerous seminars and forums held to analyze what happened, documented with a flood of series, books, and films. It was undoubtedly a comprehensive public opinion manufacturing.

It was amusing to watch political analysts diving into the statements of George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama, attributing to them things they never said, and taking the meaning of their statements to bizarre and unbelievable places.

Now, Donald Trump has come to tell the world, "This is our line, this is our mood, this is our desire, and this is what we will do. In fact, this is our right, and we will do it because we can." It is the stark, naked truth in the faces without embellishment, without mitigation, and without any sweetening, and all politicians should completely stay away from the scene, as there is no need for their analyses and opinions.

This is what led Francis Fukuyama to apologize and state that what he wrote about the end of the world was premature, and that he rushed to judgment, as recent events in Venezuela made him confident that history will be rewritten because it is not over yet.

The political scene in the United States of America is changing and shocking daily, and it is no exaggeration to say that attempting to analyze and understand it is futile. However, what can be said clearly is that we are facing a United States that has bewildered its allies before its adversaries.