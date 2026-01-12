عندما أصدر الكاتب الأمريكي الشهير فرانسيس فوكوياما كتابه الأشهر «الإنسان الأخير ونهاية التاريخ»، وذلك بعد سقوط الاتحاد السوفيتي وانتصار الغرب ونظامه الليبرالي الرأسمالي، لقي الطرح هذا الكثير من الجدل واللغط كونه سارع في تمجيد القوة العظمى الوحيدة الباقية.

ولكن الغرب بزعامة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية حاول تكريس منهج إمبريالي بغلاف متنوع وتحت شعارات براقة مثل الحرب على الإرهاب أو نشر الديمقراطية وغير ذلك من الكلمات الأخاذة الجذابة.

هناك من يحاول تحليل ما حصل من قبل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بحق فنزويلا ورئيسها نيكولاس مادورو ويشبه ذلك الحدث بما حصل لقيادات سابقة مثل الرئيس البانامي مانيويل نورييغا والرئيس العراقي صدام حسين والرئيس الليبي معمر القذافي، واليوم حقيقة الأمر جد مختلف، فوقتها كانوا يقذفون على العالم الشعارات الحقوقية البراقة لتخرج عشرات الأصوات مباركة ومبررة ومؤيدة وتقام عشرات الندوات والمنتديات لتحليل ما حصل وتوثيقها بسيل من المسلسلات والكتب والأفلام. كانت صناعة رأي عام متكاملة بلا شك.

وكان من المضحك مشاهدة المحللين السياسيين وهم يغوصون في تصريحات جورج بوش الابن وهيلاري كلينتون وباراك أوباما لتقويلهم ما لم يقولوه، والذهاب بمعنى تصريحاتهم إلى مناطق عجيبة وغريبة ولا تصدق أبداً.

والآن جاء دونالد ترامب ليقول للعالم هذا خطنا وهذا مزاجنا وهذه رغبتنا وهذا ما سنعمله، بل وهذا حقنا وسنعمل ذلك لأننا نستطيع. إنها الحقيقة الفجة العارية في الوجوه بلا تجميل وبلا تخفيف وبلا تذويق وعلى كل السياسيين الابتعاد عن المشهد تماماً ولا داعي لتحليلاتهم وآرائهم.

وهذا الذي دفع فرانسيس فوكوياما للاعتذار والتصريح بأن ما كتبه عن نهاية العالم كان سابقاً لأوانه، وأنه تسرع في الحكم، فالأحداث الأخيرة في فنزويلا جعلته واثقاً أن التاريخ ستعاد كتابته لأنه لم ينتهِ بعد.

المشهد السياسي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية متغير وصادم بشكل يومي وبلا مبالغة ومن غير المجدي محاولة التحليل والفهم، ولكن ما يمكن قوله بكل وضوح إننا أمام ولايات متحدة أمريكية حيرت حلفاءها قبل خصومها.